Morro Bay, CA

Man found dead in boat in Morro Bay after storm, police say

By Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
 3 days ago

A 78-year-old man was found dead in a boat in Morro Bay on Tuesday, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Officers were contacted at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday regarding a possible deceased person inside a stored boat in the 1500 block of Main Street, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Officers who arrived at the scene found the man to be unresponsive, police said.

Morro Bay firefighters confirmed the man had died, according to the release.

The cause of the man’s death is undetermined, the release said, and an investigation is ongoing.

Morro Bay was hit hard by the winter storm that slammed San Luis Obispo County on Monday and early Tuesday, with numerous reports of people stranded in the area due to flooded and closed highways.

So far, one other person has been confirmed to have died during the storm.

A woman was found dead in her vehicle after being over taken by floodwater near Avila Beach on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

A 5-year-old boy remains missing in San Miguel after he was swept away by floodwaters Monday morning.

