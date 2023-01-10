A driver and his passenger were both killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night near the Butler County community of Benton. According to the Kansas Highway patrol, the crash happened when a Toyota Prius failed to yield the right of way to a Ford F150 pickup truck as it entered K 254 Highway at an intersection. The car was hit on the driver’s side. Both vehicles left the road and entered the center median, with the car coming to rest on its passenger side.

BENTON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO