ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

New social media campaign to track Congressman Santos

Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens' district office for embattled Republican Congressman George Santos. New social media campaign to track Congressman Santos. Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens' district office for embattled Republican Congressman...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn teen launches her own sneaker line

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A 14-year-old Brooklyn girl started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Her mom hopes it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well.  Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a business woman. When she was just 3 years […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

No Pants Subway Ride canceled again

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated how many times the event had been canceled. The post has been updated. NEW YORK (PIX11) — Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again, organizers said Wednesday. While last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic, the future […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Nurse strikes at NYC hospitals end as deals reached

The nurse strikes at Manhattan's Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx came to an end Thursday morning after tentative deals were reached, according to the facilities and the New York State Nurses Association union. Nurse strikes at NYC hospitals end as deals reached. The nurse strikes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

NY governor plans $1B investment in mental health care

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans Tuesday to add 1,000 beds for inpatient psychiatric treatment and create 3,500 housing units to address gaps in the state’s mental health care system. “We have underinvested in mental health care for so long, and allowed the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Restaurant Closes After Over 40 Years In Hudson Valley

Customers are disappointed a very popular eatery that's been around for almost a decade closed down with little to no warning. A popular restaurant with glowing reviews is closing its doors in the Lower Hudson Valley. Popular Westchester County, New York Restaurant Closes Down With Little Warning. Last week, the...
HARRISON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers

There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Dancing nurse Ana Wilkinson suffering from shingles

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ana Wilkinson, the dancing nurse who came to New York from California to volunteer at a Harlem hospital during the height of the pandemic, is facing her own health challenges. Wilkinson was recently diagnosed with shingles, which has caused paralysis to the right side of her face, she said during an […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer

Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn. 4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer. Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
talkofthesound.com

Three Appointed as Replacements for Fired New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Commissioners

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 9, 2023) —City Manager Kathleen Gill has filled three of the five open board seats on the New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Board. The appointment of the three new Commissioners comes less than two weeks after the Friday Morning Massacre. On December 30, 2022, outgoing City Manager Charles B. Strome fired the 5 appointed Commissioners in response to a letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which was sharply critical of the NRMHA Board.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy