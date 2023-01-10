Read full article on original website
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
pix11.com
Celebrity hairstylist shows hairstyle trends that made the cut for 2023
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Change up your everyday look with a fun new hairstyle that’s trendy and chic. Celebrity hairstylist Lisa Chiccine joined New York Living on Friday to show the latest hairstyle trends for this year, and a quick, easy way to cut bangs. Watch the video...
pix11.com
New social media campaign to track Congressman Santos
Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens' district office for embattled Republican Congressman George Santos. New social media campaign to track Congressman Santos. Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens' district office for embattled Republican Congressman...
Brooklyn teen launches her own sneaker line
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A 14-year-old Brooklyn girl started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Her mom hopes it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well. Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a business woman. When she was just 3 years […]
No Pants Subway Ride canceled again
Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated how many times the event had been canceled. The post has been updated. NEW YORK (PIX11) — Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again, organizers said Wednesday. While last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic, the future […]
pix11.com
MTA’s congestion pricing plan may impact people of color: report
NEW YORK (PIX11) — MTA’s congestion pricing plan for driving in Manhattan may have a few flaws, according to a new report “Just Call It A Black and Brown Toll” by The Black Institute. Jacob Scupp, The Black Institute’s director of research, joined PIX11 Morning News...
pix11.com
Forecast: When the rain will stop in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City on Thursday was hit with rain showers, which are expected to continue into Friday. Mr. G explains when the rain is forecasted to end.
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
NME
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
pix11.com
Nurse strikes at NYC hospitals end as deals reached
The nurse strikes at Manhattan's Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx came to an end Thursday morning after tentative deals were reached, according to the facilities and the New York State Nurses Association union. Nurse strikes at NYC hospitals end as deals reached. The nurse strikes...
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
WNYT
NY governor plans $1B investment in mental health care
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans Tuesday to add 1,000 beds for inpatient psychiatric treatment and create 3,500 housing units to address gaps in the state’s mental health care system. “We have underinvested in mental health care for so long, and allowed the...
New York Restaurant Closes After Over 40 Years In Hudson Valley
Customers are disappointed a very popular eatery that's been around for almost a decade closed down with little to no warning. A popular restaurant with glowing reviews is closing its doors in the Lower Hudson Valley. Popular Westchester County, New York Restaurant Closes Down With Little Warning. Last week, the...
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
Dancing nurse Ana Wilkinson suffering from shingles
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ana Wilkinson, the dancing nurse who came to New York from California to volunteer at a Harlem hospital during the height of the pandemic, is facing her own health challenges. Wilkinson was recently diagnosed with shingles, which has caused paralysis to the right side of her face, she said during an […]
'If you don't get help, you'll die.' Mother of 4 shares story of modern-day slavery in Westchester
Hilda Chabuka tells News 12 she was forced to work around the clock and was denied sleep, toiletries and even doctor visits.
pix11.com
4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer
Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn. 4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer. Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn.
NYC could drop speed limits below 25 mph under Hochul proposal
The drivers of these cars could be forced to slow down under a proposal put forth by Gov. Hochul on Tuesday. Current state law prohibits the city from setting speed limits below 25 mph, or 15 mph in school zones. [ more › ]
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
pix11.com
Boy told mom 'be calm' before being swept away in floodwater
The mother of a 5-year-old boy missing in floodwaters from California’s epic winter storms says she thought it was safe to drive across a creek flowing over the road she drove to school every day. Boy told mom ‘be calm’ before being swept away in …. The...
talkofthesound.com
Three Appointed as Replacements for Fired New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Commissioners
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 9, 2023) —City Manager Kathleen Gill has filled three of the five open board seats on the New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Board. The appointment of the three new Commissioners comes less than two weeks after the Friday Morning Massacre. On December 30, 2022, outgoing City Manager Charles B. Strome fired the 5 appointed Commissioners in response to a letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which was sharply critical of the NRMHA Board.
