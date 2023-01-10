Construction begins on Love’s and Arby’s, opening planned in George County by May

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – Construction is underway for a new Love’s Travel Stop in George County.

The 6,836 square-foot 24-hour retail store will include an Arby’s restaurant inside, separate car and semi truck entrances, gas pumps, dog walking space, RV parking, showers and laundry.

In a Jan. 10 appearance on WRBE-FM, county Economic Development Director Ken Flanagan said the company plans to open the new location at the intersection of S.R. 198 and U.S. 98 in April or May.

“There shouldn’t be any traffic interruptions but you might see some Mississippi Power workers out there, so just slow down for them putting in transformers and poles,” he said.

The project’s completion will come nearly two years after it was first proposed in June 2021. A sewer expansion project extending wastewater lines to the truck stop to a new lift station in the county industrial park is on-track for a February completion.

A $400,000 allocation from state legislators and part of the county’s COVID-19 relief funds are funding the lift station.

“You’ve got to take care of your utilities before all that growth can happen,” Flanagan said.

The initial plans for the truck stop, presented in June 2021, estimated $9 million in construction costs and hiring 30 full and part-time employees once fully operational.

The county estimates 10,000 vehicles per day travel the local stretch of U.S. 98. Flanagan said the company was also drawn to the area, in part, by the demand brought by trucks hauling timber to the new Enviva pellet plant in Lucedale .

