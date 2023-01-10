ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

Construction begins on Love’s and Arby’s, opening planned in George County by May

By Cory Johnson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTWU0_0k9x1Lfv00

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – Construction is underway for a new Love’s Travel Stop in George County.

The 6,836 square-foot 24-hour retail store will include an Arby’s restaurant inside, separate car and semi truck entrances, gas pumps, dog walking space, RV parking, showers and laundry.

New George County School Board members sworn in, update given on audit clearance

In a Jan. 10 appearance on WRBE-FM, county Economic Development Director Ken Flanagan said the company plans to open the new location at the intersection of S.R. 198 and U.S. 98 in April or May.

“There shouldn’t be any traffic interruptions but you might see some Mississippi Power workers out there, so just slow down for them putting in transformers and poles,” he said.

The project’s completion will come nearly two years after it was first proposed in June 2021. A sewer expansion project extending wastewater lines to the truck stop to a new lift station in the county industrial park is on-track for a February completion.

A $400,000 allocation from state legislators and part of the county’s COVID-19 relief funds are funding the lift station.

“You’ve got to take care of your utilities before all that growth can happen,” Flanagan said.

The initial plans for the truck stop, presented in June 2021, estimated $9 million in construction costs and hiring 30 full and part-time employees once fully operational.

The county estimates 10,000 vehicles per day travel the local stretch of U.S. 98. Flanagan said the company was also drawn to the area, in part, by the demand brought by trucks hauling timber to the new Enviva pellet plant in Lucedale .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
WLOX

West Biloxi development on DeBuys Road could begin in just months

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers have a new vision for a once popular entrance to Biloxi on Highway 90. Now that the plans have been approved by the Biloxi City Council, business owner and restaurateur Rob Stinson is hoping to have the multi-purpose development begin in a few months and to be up and running by the end of the year.
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Bankhead Tunnel to close overnight Tuesday & Wednesday: ALDOT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced the Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile will close overnight for two nights next week. In a tweet, ALDOT said the tunnel will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for fiber optic line upgrades. Several construction and improvement […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Tillman's Corner residents oppose container storage site

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Developers plan to address community concerns Thursday night at a meeting about a proposed 80-acre storage site in Tillman's Corner. They want to rezone property on the southwest side of Nevius Road and Hillcrest Road. "I really don't want to be looking at shipping containers...
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

New solar farm could come to Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A solar farm could be on the way to Lamar County. Pine Belt News reported the $137 million project was proposed by officials from Lightsource bp. The farm would be located on a 1,700-acre piece of property between Old Highway 11 and Old Okahola School Road. The newspaper reported a […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi

Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are hoping to start paving and striping the new area as early as next week. Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. |. Starting on...
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Springhill Avenue closed starting Monday for railroad replacement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile-Government announced Springhill Avenue will be closed just east of I-65 for railroad improvements. Construction begins Monday, Jan. 16. The railroad replacement project is expected to last at least 10 days and it will start on 5:30 a.m. on Monday. I-65 will be used as the “primary assigned […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

RV fire snarls traffic on I-10 West near Rangeline Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A recreational vehicle fire on Interstate 10 West in Mobile County is causing a headache for motorists Thursday afternoon. As of the 1 p.m. hour, three travel lanes were blocked and the righthand shoulder was blocked due to the vehicle fire near Exit 17 to Rangeline Road.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Sites & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ — here are my faves

Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022” list — the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name — triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again — after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
BILOXI, MS
utv44.com

Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Biloxi project could begin soon

Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Gulfport Police has announced that a second suspect...
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Fire reported after ‘dangerous’ tornado tears through Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather swept across Alabama Thursday, leaving in its wake damage from Mobile County to the Tennessee Valley. In Selma, a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” tore through the town, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham. NWS reported “significant damage to buildings, power lines, trees, and vehicles.” But that […]
SELMA, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson lighting the Mardi Gras tree Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will be lighting the Mardi Gras Tree Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Mardi Gras Park, according to a release from the city. WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast.  The Carnival Season will be officially welcomed as “Mayor Stimpson and other […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Affordable housing development for seniors coming to West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is bringing 56 new affordable housing units for local seniors in the West Mobile at the intersection of Overlook and Mind Ring Roads, according to a release. The development will be called Live Oak Trace. The City of Mobile and the Alabama Housing Finance Authority is partnering […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

January free events planned at Lucedale Public Library

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Numerous free programs for all ages are scheduled at the Lucedale Public Library throughout the month of January. They include: Saturday, Jan 14 and 28 at 10 a.m. – Lego Club: Library Lego Club will be hosted for children and families at 10 a.m. on Saturdays: Jan. 14 and 28, Feb. […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy