Read full article on original website
Related
basketballinsiders.com
North Dakota bill could give voters the power
The North Dakota House Judiciary Committee has advanced bill HCR 3002 which would allow voters to decide the future of legalized sports betting in ND. Should the proposed bill pass through the resolution, residents of North Dakota will be able to vote at the next general election in November 2024 as to whether state lawmakers must set the framework for an expanded legalized sportsbetting offering in North Dakota.
kfgo.com
Winter Wildlife at a Distance
Wildlife managers urge outdoor enthusiasts to consider where they recreate during North Dakota’s leanest months to spare already stressed animals simply trying to survive the elements. While this advice is true during any Northern Plains winter, it hits this year with some significance considering winter arrived in mid-November with...
Squaw Gap, North Dakota officially renamed ‘Homesteaders Gap’ due to derogatory name
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Department of Interior has officially voted to remove the derogatory name from Squaw Gap, North Dakota, and rename it Homesteaders Gap. According to the Department of Interior, the vote comes after a year-long process to remove a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial […]
KFYR-TV
ND State Fair announces trio of 2023 grandstand entertainers
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It may be cold out, but the North Dakota State Fair is already thinking summer!. Organizers have announced a flurry of entertainers performing at this year’s fair. Just after midnight Friday, the fair surprised everyone on social media, posting that Jelly Roll would perform...
FREE! North Dakota & Minnesota Visit Here On These Dates
No School Monday for MLK Day? Here's A Plan!
kfgo.com
Doug Leier: A big picture look at North Dakota winter fishing
When the first storm iced some parts of North Dakota, then followed with snow from inches to feet, a collective sigh could be heard from Williston to Wahpeton. After the snow was moved, those with a glass half-full attitude smiled with thoughts of ice fishing. There was more snow, more cold, but the hardy souls had seen this before.
dakotanewsnow.com
Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native initiative
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Native American-led organizations in South Dakota and North Dakota are included in a Wells Fargo initiative aimed at partnering with and advancing Native American communities. Funding will go toward housing, small businesses, financial health, and sustainability. Native American programs in Arizona, Montana, New...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota State Fair Announces Two More Concerts to the 2023 Line-up
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Fair announced two more concerts in the 2023 entertainment line-up this morning. Whiskey Myers is joining the Country Showpass and will perform on Thursday, July 27. Five Finger Death Punch will play on Friday, July 28. Earlier Friday morning, the ND State...
KNOX News Radio
26th defendant sentenced for drug trafficking on ND reservations
The last of 26 defendants in a major drug trafficking organization targeting North Dakota’s Native American Reservations has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Thirty-four-year-old Baquan Sledge of Detroit was sentenced today (Fri) in Fargo. . Last June, Sledge and his 32-year-old cousin Darius Sledge of Detroit...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Legislators working on Insulin cap
(Bismarck, ND) -- A bipartisan group of North Dakota legislators are working to keep the cost of insulin down for residents. Senate Bill 2140 would cap the price of the lifesaving drug at 25-dollars a month. The co-pays for medical supplies like test strips, glucose meters and insulin pens would...
Snow Fleas??? Yep, They’re A Thing In North Dakota!
Chances are you've seen these creatures before but didn't know it.
KFYR-TV
Lawmakers mull changes to North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System plan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you or a family member works for the state government, you really care about what benefits the state offers its employees. And lawmakers are looking to make big changes to those benefits this Legislative Session. You know what’s complicated? Benefits plans. But without getting too...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Medicaid recipients encouraged to update contact info
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Medicaid recipients are being encouraged to update their contact information. Eligibility renewals will resume April 1st, and officials want recipients to receive important information in the coming months. The 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act was signed into law in December and requires states to initiate Medicaid...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota State Superintendent: State Board of Higher Education announces list of candidates for two open positions
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota leadership is nearing the end of its selection process regarding education officials. Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota's State School Superintendent, says six candidates are being considered for the state's Board of Higher Education. The candidates are competing for two open seats on the board, which oversee eleven colleges and universities across the state.
backcountryhunters.org
North Dakota Opposes ND HB 1151
The North Dakota Chapter of BHA has been made aware of House Bill 1151, that has been introduced to the 68th legislative assembly, by Representative Paul Thomas (Velva). North Dakota BHA opposes this legislation that seeks to restrict or control the ability of the collective wildlife professionals at the North Dakota Game and Fish, to do their job by stripping their authority to regulate baiting in the state. That job, according to state law, is managing the public deer resource on behalf of the public, for current and future generations. The legislature should not be overruling biological wildlife decisions made by a network of professional and experienced biologists and veterinarians who specialize in the subject matter of North Dakota wildlife every day.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Do You Know What Are The 8 Oldest Cities In North Dakota?
North Dakota has officially been a state since November 2nd, 1889. I learned this back in grade school and I have somehow hung on to it all these years. We actually joined the union at the same time as South Dakota but our forefathers decided to file the states in alphabetical order, so we're officially ahead of our neighbors to the south.
North Dakota coal plant safety
When it comes to safety, North Dakota coal operators are some of the safest in the country.
Latest Closure! Local North Dakota Food Co-op
It is never easy to see or hear of a local business having to close its doors. Especially one that caters to the food, and grocery needs of our communities. Then top that off by it being a store that was supplied by our own local farms, ranches, and other smaller businesses.
Comments / 1