Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California extends inflation relief payment schedule. These groups are still waiting
California extended its inflation relief debit card mailing time frame one month, meaning some eligible California taxpayers could be waiting until February to get paid. The last group of people in line to receive their prepaid debit cards of up to $1,050 will be those who changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return. The California Franchise Tax Board’s new mailing time frame is Jan. 30 to Feb. 14.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Massive landslide causes Oregon highway to crumble, creating a 12-foot drop, photos show
A massive landslide caused an Oregon highway to crumble and drop up to 12 feet in areas, transportation officials said. Cracks began appearing on the U.S. Highway 101 on Jan. 2, about 12 miles south of Port Orford, the Oregon Department of Transportation said in a Jan. 9 news release.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Popular beach and its iconic pier obliterated by massive California storms, photos show
A popular beachside camping and recreation area was destroyed along with its iconic pier and seawall as storms battered the California coast last week. California State Parks posted photos of the catastrophic destruction on Twitter. Pieces of the wooden pier littered the sand, parking lot, and entrance to Seacliff State Beach, with huge chunks of cement missing from the seawall.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Californians hit by storms will get tax relief and a new IRS deadline. Here’s who qualifies
California residents living in counties hit hard by the tumultuous set of storms in January will qualify for some tax relief and deadline extensions, according to the Internal Revenue Service. Deadly flooding and mudslides throughout the state caused damages estimated between $31 billion and $34 billion as of Wednesday, according...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cuts in Gavin Newsom’s budget include delaying new benefit for undocumented Californians
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goal to make California the first state in the nation to offer food benefits to undocumented immigrants will take longer than expected. Newsom on Tuesday released a proposed state spending plan that would delay an expansion of the social safety net for undocumented immigrants over age 55 by providing them food benefits.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Backstory Indicates TeSlaa, Arkansas Perfect Marriage in Quest for Respect
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Wide receiver recruit Isaac TeSlaa could very well be the long lost brother of Grant and Drew Morgan. Everything from his story, demeanor and work ethic screams Morgan family values. TeSlaa has a story similar to so many Razorback underdog success stories. Small town. Check. Overlooked.
Comments / 0