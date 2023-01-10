California extended its inflation relief debit card mailing time frame one month, meaning some eligible California taxpayers could be waiting until February to get paid. The last group of people in line to receive their prepaid debit cards of up to $1,050 will be those who changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return. The California Franchise Tax Board’s new mailing time frame is Jan. 30 to Feb. 14.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO