Mount Airy parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered this month, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Jan. 6, the SCSO a call from Child Protective Services about four-year-old Skyler Wilson who had been taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital by Surry County […]
Summerfield man charged with exploitation of a minor
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Summerfield man was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Investigators from the RCSO worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Reidsville Police Department, the Piedmont Area Homeland Security Task Force and the […]
supertalk929.com
Body discovered in burning vehicle leads to homicide charges in Rural Retreat
A man was arrested and charged with first degree murder Friday morning after police discovered a body inside a burning vehicle in Rural Retreat, VA. A report from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a fire at 403 Saint Paul Church Road at around 4 AM.
Wythe Co.: Man arrested after body found in burning vehicle
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Wythe County emergency crews found a body inside a burning vehicle on Friday. According to a post from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a fire in the 400 Block of Saint Paul Church Road in […]
wfxrtv.com
Larceny suspect in Giles County jailed without bond
Giles County, Va. (WFXR) — Giles County Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect in numerous larcenies around the towns of Pembroke and Narrow has been indicted. According to officials, on Jan. 10, Aavrye Tyrique Hines, 23, was indicted for the following charges:. three charges of grand larceny. one...
wfxrtv.com
Galax police search for two male suspects in Verizon store theft
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Police Department says it is searching for two men who allegedly stole from a Verizon Store on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers say the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the Verizon East Stuart Drive location. Details about what the pair stole are not...
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
Confederate gravesites desecrated in Surry County, sheriff’s office says
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged after allegedly desecrating gravesites in Surry County. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office says that on Dec. 7, 2022, around 4:30 p.m., they received a call about gravesites being desecrated in Lowgap. The person who called in the report said that two different Confederate gravesites had […]
pmg-va.com
Police bust paving scammers
HILLSVILLE — Police recently foiled a scheme involving two scammers that have been targeting citizens over the past year, claiming to be professional driveway sealers. According to a report from the Hillsville Police Department, investigators were able to track down and apprehend the suspects with the help of several concerned citizens.
860wacb.com
Stony Point Woman Implicated With Murder Released From Jail After Plea Agreement
An Alexander County Superior Court Judge accepted a plea agreement for Brandy Lynn Miller of Stony Point last week. She was charged with accessory to the fact of first degree murder. Those charges were reduced to obstruction of justice. Miller was given credit for time served in jail and released from the Alexander County Detention Center.
Franklin News Post
Phillip Bane files lawsuit against town of Rocky Mount
The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town. On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane’s request for a special use permit to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.
Mercer County Animal Shelter on Code Red
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Due to the overwhelming amount of animals the Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) currently has and the amount waiting to come in, the shelter is now Code Red. A Code Red means that more animals at the shelter will be in danger of being euthanized because they have been at the […]
Mount Airy News
Patrick sheriff seeking fifth term
STUART, Va. — Although Patrick County’s sheriff has been on the job since taking office after a 2007 election, Dan Smith says it seems as if he’s just getting started. “I have more energy now than I did 15 years ago when I first became sheriff,” Smith observed in announcing plans Thursday to run for a fifth four-year term in the county election later this year.
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
WSLS
Woman sentenced to serve 15 years after abducting child from Giles County church
GILES COUNTY, Va. – A woman who pleaded guilty to child abduction and other related charges in Giles County has been sentenced to serve fifteen years, court documents show. Nancy Fridley was sentenced to 25 years with 10 years suspended and five years of probation for one count of abduction, one count of child abuse and neglect and two counts of attempted abduction. She pleaded guilty to all charges in early October.
WSLS
Christiansburg woman with disability fights for fair housing
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A woman with a disability in Christiansburg is fighting for fair housing after she claims a political leader violated her rights as a tenant. “I decided to say enough is enough, it’s time to stand up,” Debra Long said. She is wheelchair-bound and relies...
wfxrtv.com
Man in custody after high-speed chase in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase where he hit a police car. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Jan. 10 on Malcolm L. Harrison, 32, who was already a suspect in a shooting that happened last June. The traffic stop was initiated by police near 12th Street SE and Campbell Avenue SE.
860wacb.com
Teen Charged With Iredell County Armed Robbery
On Saturday, December 31, 2022, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fonda Road in Western Iredell County in reference to an Armed Robbery. The victim told deputies that he was robbed at gunpoint at his residence the day prior. The victim was able to identify the suspect as Daniel Scott Miller Jr.
wfmynews2.com
Man robs Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden; Police searching for suspect
EDEN, N.C. — A man robbed Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden Monday, according to Eden police. The Eden Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Officers responded to South Hamilton Street for an armed robbery Monday. When they...
One man dead in Mercer County after “workplace accident”
OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a powerline in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 AM. Once on scene, Troopers found Daniel McGrath, 24, of Beckley had […]
