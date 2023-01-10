Read full article on original website
Related
Search for SLO County boy swept away in floodwaters continues despite rain, sheriff says
Five-year-old Kyle Doan has been missing since Monday.
Evacuation warnings go out to riverbed residents in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria riverbed areas on Friday and Saturday.
Plane makes emergency landing on Central Coast highway
It’s not clear why the airplane was forced to make an emergency landing, the CHP said.
SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be doing fly-overs of the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria river areas to clear people occupying the riverbed ahead of the Cachuma Lake spillway release Saturday. The post SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Crews work to repair massive sinkhole in Orcutt
Maintenance crews in Orcutt on Friday continued their efforts in repairing the massive sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway that spewed dirt and rainwater among the houses on Hibiscus Court.
Guadalupe repairs 20 homes damaged by river levee breach during rainstorm
A Guadalupe farmer has opened up apartment complex units to house displaced families whose homes are considered "unlivable" after waist-high waters flooded neighborhoods near the Santa Maria River levee in Guadalupe. The post Guadalupe repairs 20 homes damaged by river levee breach during rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties
Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
City of Atascadero issues weather advisory
The City of Atascadero has issued a weather advisory for the late evening on Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
calcoastnews.com
Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse
The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
calcoastnews.com
Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches
A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
Local highway closures as of Friday
Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday. For the latest information, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone.
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sinkhole closes Bankshot Courts in Old Town Goleta
Bankshot Courts at Jonny D. Walls Park is closed until further notice to repair a sinkhole that formed following heavy rainfall in the area over the past few days. The post Sinkhole closes Bankshot Courts in Old Town Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County issues evacuation warning for Oceano residents
San Luis Obispo County has issued an evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the areas around the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and Oceano Lagoon. The evacuation warning includes Oceano residents living:. North of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee. South of Wilshire Avenue, Highway 1, and Pier Avenue. East of Strand...
calcoastnews.com
Rain washes out section of Highway 229 in Creston
Monday’s storm washed out part of Highway 229, disrupting road access to those living on the highway that connects Santa Margarita to Creston. On Thursday, Caltrans announced the closure Highway 229 in both directions between highways 41 and 58. Highway 229 is closed in both directions leaving those who work or take children to school on the other side of the closure facing lengthy travel times.
‘We’re not out of the woods yet’: SLO County responding to 3 major storm incidents
The county warned residents to prepare for the next storm, which threatens already fragile infrastructure.
Evacuation warning for Oceano residents expanded
An evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the area around the Arroyo Grande Creek levee and Oceano Lagoon has been expanded.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
Clean-up continues after homes in Los Osos were destroyed by mudslides
Community members are working to clean up the damage caused by mudslides in Los Osos earlier this week.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County braces for more flooding, slides and downed trees
Just as San Luis Obispo County is cleaning up from Monday’s atmospheric river, more rain is on the way. The rain is slated to arrive early in the day on Friday and continue intermittently through Monday. And while the storms are expected to bring lighter rainfall than earlier in the week, the ground is already saturated.
Comments / 1