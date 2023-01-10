ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel 3-12

Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse

The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches

A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County issues evacuation warning for Oceano residents

San Luis Obispo County has issued an evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the areas around the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and Oceano Lagoon. The evacuation warning includes Oceano residents living:. North of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee. South of Wilshire Avenue, Highway 1, and Pier Avenue. East of Strand...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Rain washes out section of Highway 229 in Creston

Monday’s storm washed out part of Highway 229, disrupting road access to those living on the highway that connects Santa Margarita to Creston. On Thursday, Caltrans announced the closure Highway 229 in both directions between highways 41 and 58. Highway 229 is closed in both directions leaving those who work or take children to school on the other side of the closure facing lengthy travel times.
CRESTON, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County braces for more flooding, slides and downed trees

Just as San Luis Obispo County is cleaning up from Monday’s atmospheric river, more rain is on the way. The rain is slated to arrive early in the day on Friday and continue intermittently through Monday. And while the storms are expected to bring lighter rainfall than earlier in the week, the ground is already saturated.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy