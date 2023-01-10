ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel, CA

Sheriff identifies 5-year-old SLO County boy lost in floodwaters, as search resumes

By John Lynch, Mackenzie Shuman
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

The SLO County Sheriff’s Office identified the 5-year-old San Miguel boy who was swept away by floodwaters on Monday, as it resumed search operations in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the child as Kyle Doan, public information officer Tony Cipolla said in a news release.

Doan, a kindergartner at Lillian Larsen Elementary School, was last seen Monday morning near San Miguel when he and his mother became trapped in floodwaters. Bystanders were able to rescue her, but Kyle disappeared in the swift current.

“A break in the intense storms is allowing today’s search, which will involve all available resources of the Sheriff’s Office including the USAR (Underwater Search and Rescue) Team and air operations,” Cipolla said in the release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpE7U_0k9x0Pzo00
Kyle Doan, a 5-year-old kindergartner at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel, was swept away by floodwaters on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. San Miguel Joint Union School District

The search for Doan was discontinued Monday after around five hours due to poor weather conditions, Cipolla said in the release.

Conditions are still dangerous, the release said, as water levels remain high and fast.

“The public is strongly cautioned not to conduct self-initiated searches and put themselves in harm’s way and become a victim requiring resources that would otherwise be used for searching,” Cipolla added

Doan was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans and blue and gray Nike tennis shoes, and has short, dirty blond hair and hazel eyes, the release said. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 52 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LorS9_0k9x0Pzo00
Members of the San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s search-and-rescue team look for 5-year-old Kyle Doan near San Miguel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The boy was swept away by floodwaters on Monday. SLO County Sheriff's Office

San Miguel Joint Union School District superintendent provides statement

Karen Grandoli, superintendent of San Miguel Joint Union School District, said the Doan family gave the school district permission to release their child’s name and photo.

Grandoli said the Doan family is holding out hopes that Kyle might be located alive.

“San Miguel is a small, very close-knit community and everyone has the family in their thoughts and prayers during this unfathomable tragedy,” Grandoli said. “Staff is beginning to organize support for the family.”

Lindsy Doan, Kyle’s mother, is a special needs teacher at Lillian Larsen.

Grandoli said the school will have counselors on campus to support students and staff when the school reopens.

The district is aiming to reopen tomorrow, Grandoli said, and is closed today due to severe weather and dangerous road conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ampYq_0k9x0Pzo00
Kyle Doan, a 5-year-old kindergartner at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel, was swept away by floodwaters on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. SLO County Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4YLQ_0k9x0Pzo00
Kyle Doan, a 5-year-old kindergartner at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel, was swept away by floodwaters on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. SLO County Sheriff's Office

Comments / 6

Related
calcoastnews.com

Mother of missing 5-year-old chronicles their last moments together

The mother of the missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwaters near San Miguel has revealed what she witnessed on that tragic Monday. [KSBY]. On the morning of Jan. 9, Lyndsy Doan was driving through the San Marcos Creek bed outside of San Miguel with her son Kyle Doan. Her vehicle then became stuck in the flooded creek bed.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
News Channel 3-12

Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse

The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies Avila Beach woman killed in storm

Officers identified the woman killed by storm waters on Monday as 60-year-old Karen Buccat of Avila Beach. Shortly after noon, Buccat was driving on Avila Beach Drive when flood waters overtook her SUV. She attempted to roll down her electric window, but it was not working, a witness said. Emergency...
AVILA BEACH, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
5K+
Followers
192
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy