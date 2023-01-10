ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn basketball honoring Mike Leach for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State

College football suffered the loss of an icon when now former Mississippi State head coach mike Leach passed away in early December of 2022. There have been several tributes paid to Leach in multiple ways and they have not stopped roughly a month after his death. Auburn basketball was the latest to honor Leach, with “Mike” and “Swing Your Sword” shirts.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Walk-On’s Tiger Town Bound, Now Hiring

OPELIKA — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is coming to Tiger Town. The “place to be” on game day, Walk-On’s is looking to hire up to 200 local team members for all positions — including chefs, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. The fun and inviting atmosphere makes Walk-On’s the ideal spot to work, while still being a part of the game.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Statewide convention brings nearly 800 people to the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Nearly 800 Georgians are spending their week getting to know the Fountain City. The Georgia Association of Realtors (GAR) chose to host their 2023 Inaugural Convention in Columbus. Local realtor and new GAR President Lisa Scully says she is proud to showcase her city. “Bringing the state to my hometown we will […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic

About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

7 things to do in downtown Opelika

Did you know downtown Opelika has so much to offer? You can easily make a fun day trip out of downtown if you know the right spots to hit. We’re giving you 7 fun, unique activities that will ensure you have a great downtown experience!. 1. Enjoy a cup...
OPELIKA, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Protest planned for MLK Day

A new group, L-TAD (LaFayette Teachers Against Displacement) publicly denounce the Board’s decision to place the new consolidated school in Valley, Al. We reject the idea of closing LHS and displacing our students, the teachers proclaimed. They added, “We want the families, alumni, friends, community leaders, and allies of...
VALLEY, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Several tornadoes touch down, one in Chambers

Severe weather which included tornadoes struck Chambers County as well as other areas across Alabama beginning in the early morning hours of January 3rd, 2022 and continued through to the morning of January 4th the next day. Reports from the National Weather Service office in Birmingham described the stormy weather as a “long-duration severe weather event (that) occurred from the late morning hours of Tuesday, January 3rd to the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 4th.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Sheriff Sid Lockhart’s legacy is his genuine care for Chambers County citizens

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Sheriff Sid Lockhart has served the Chambers County community for 40 years in law enforcement, with more than half of his career as sheriff. Now, the longtime law enforcement leader is preparing to retire his badge. Wednesday, he met with WRBL for a look back on his legendary career. He says there’s been more laughter than tears during his 28-year career as the county’s top law enforcement leader.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Lee County Commission approves new $15M highway department complex

The Lee County Commission is moving forward with plans to build a new highway department complex that will sit on 21 acres of property at the corner of Society Hill Road and Williamson Avenue In Opelika. The total cost for the project will come to $15,055,832.00. The commission voted to...
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

County Citizens Pose Concerns on Trash Plan

LEE COUNTY — There was a frustrated crowd at the Lee County Commission meeting Monday night. The county has been operating under its new solid waste disposal plan in full for a month now — which means Arrow Disposal handles trash pickup and collection sites have gone by the wayside.
LEE COUNTY, AL
