Read full article on original website
Related
Auburn football still has scholarships open for 2023 roster
The Tigers are still open to adding more players through the 2023 recruiting cycle and the transfer portal.
Auburn football transfer portal DL addition unhappy with AL.com’s incorrect designation
Auburn football defensive tackle addition via the transfer portal, Lawrence Johnson, laid down the law when he called out AL.com for incorrectly listing him as an offensive lineman. The former Purdue Boilermaker quote-tweeted the local media giant on Twitter with a correction and an emoji that Emojipedia — which is,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn basketball honoring Mike Leach for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State
College football suffered the loss of an icon when now former Mississippi State head coach mike Leach passed away in early December of 2022. There have been several tributes paid to Leach in multiple ways and they have not stopped roughly a month after his death. Auburn basketball was the latest to honor Leach, with “Mike” and “Swing Your Sword” shirts.
Auburn signee CJ Johnson "stands out on tape"
Auburn is getting a great player from the Lone Star State in CJ Johnson.
Auburn is getting a "college ready prospect" in Tyler Scott
Auburn fans need to be excited about what they are getting in Tyler Scott.
opelikaobserver.com
Walk-On’s Tiger Town Bound, Now Hiring
OPELIKA — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is coming to Tiger Town. The “place to be” on game day, Walk-On’s is looking to hire up to 200 local team members for all positions — including chefs, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. The fun and inviting atmosphere makes Walk-On’s the ideal spot to work, while still being a part of the game.
Statewide convention brings nearly 800 people to the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Nearly 800 Georgians are spending their week getting to know the Fountain City. The Georgia Association of Realtors (GAR) chose to host their 2023 Inaugural Convention in Columbus. Local realtor and new GAR President Lisa Scully says she is proud to showcase her city. “Bringing the state to my hometown we will […]
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
thebamabuzz.com
7 things to do in downtown Opelika
Did you know downtown Opelika has so much to offer? You can easily make a fun day trip out of downtown if you know the right spots to hit. We’re giving you 7 fun, unique activities that will ensure you have a great downtown experience!. 1. Enjoy a cup...
alreporter.com
Rep. Oliver’s chairmanship questioned after behavior during veterans home outbreak
Alabama’s veterans homes were struck with devastating illness and death during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This was especially true of the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. State Rep. Ed Oliver, R-Dadevile, whose district includes the Nichols home, inserted himself into the...
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Protest planned for MLK Day
A new group, L-TAD (LaFayette Teachers Against Displacement) publicly denounce the Board’s decision to place the new consolidated school in Valley, Al. We reject the idea of closing LHS and displacing our students, the teachers proclaimed. They added, “We want the families, alumni, friends, community leaders, and allies of...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Several tornadoes touch down, one in Chambers
Severe weather which included tornadoes struck Chambers County as well as other areas across Alabama beginning in the early morning hours of January 3rd, 2022 and continued through to the morning of January 4th the next day. Reports from the National Weather Service office in Birmingham described the stormy weather as a “long-duration severe weather event (that) occurred from the late morning hours of Tuesday, January 3rd to the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 4th.
Sheriff Sid Lockhart’s legacy is his genuine care for Chambers County citizens
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Sheriff Sid Lockhart has served the Chambers County community for 40 years in law enforcement, with more than half of his career as sheriff. Now, the longtime law enforcement leader is preparing to retire his badge. Wednesday, he met with WRBL for a look back on his legendary career. He says there’s been more laughter than tears during his 28-year career as the county’s top law enforcement leader.
Chambers Deputy arrested by drug task force for alleged steroid possession
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Chambers County Deputy was arrested for steroid-related drug allegations while he was on patrol duty Wednesday night. According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Deputy Sheriff Mark McManus was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (liquid form of anabolic […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Lee County Commission approves new $15M highway department complex
The Lee County Commission is moving forward with plans to build a new highway department complex that will sit on 21 acres of property at the corner of Society Hill Road and Williamson Avenue In Opelika. The total cost for the project will come to $15,055,832.00. The commission voted to...
opelikaobserver.com
County Citizens Pose Concerns on Trash Plan
LEE COUNTY — There was a frustrated crowd at the Lee County Commission meeting Monday night. The county has been operating under its new solid waste disposal plan in full for a month now — which means Arrow Disposal handles trash pickup and collection sites have gone by the wayside.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0