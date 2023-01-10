Read full article on original website
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?C. HeslopSchaumburg, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lane closures on Illinois Route 53 from 1/16 to 1/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
oakpark.com
River Forest will tap assistant as interim administrator
Matt Walsh is expected to be named River Forest’s interim village administrator at the Jan. 23 village board meeting, temporarily filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Brian Murphy. The resignation of Murphy, who has served as village administrator since December 2021, was announced at the Jan. 9...
blockclubchicago.org
Chatham’s Josephine’s Southern Cooking Shifts To Weekend-Only Hours As Owners Scout New Location
CHATHAM — A South Side staple that has charmed the likes of Aretha Franklin might have to say goodbye after decades in Chatham if business doesn’t pick up, but owners are searching for a second location to spread their wings — and recipes. Josephine’s Southern Cooking, 436...
Tinley Park Mayor, Michael Glotz shared some thought with me about the Tinley Park Mental Health Center site. Here is what he said below. "Christmas time in Tinley Park is always a joyous season, and 2022 was no exception. While our Village elves outdid themselves, making the town merry and bright, the rest of the team continued on with the business of the Village as usual.
Overnight burglars hit 4 stores at Far Northwest Side strip mall
The victims say it’s a huge loss.
cwbchicago.com
Logan Square carjacker led troopers on 102 mph chase, crashed into building: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a five-time felon carjacked a woman in Logan Square in November, then led the Illinois State Police on a high-speed chase that ended with him, his passenger, and a state trooper hospitalized. Judge Mary Marubio ordered Charles Platt, 51, held without bail during a court hearing Thursday.
Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
cwbchicago.com
Armed crews are carjacking victims, targeting people at bank ATMs from Wicker Park to the Lower West Side, Chicago police reports say
Chicago police are trying to track down an armed robbery and carjacking crew that has been working the city between Wicker Park and the Lower West Side over the past week. The team is hijacking drivers and robbing people at ATMs, often striking several times within an hour. The group...
fox32chicago.com
4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat
CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
fox32chicago.com
Multiple commercial break-ins reported on Chicago's South Side: police warn
CHICAGO - Chicago police warn businesses on the South Side near Gresham about a slew of recent break-ins over the past month. There have been at least six robberies along both 87th Street and 95th Street since Dec. 25. In each incident the offenders gain access to the businesses by...
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
Fire at Schaumburg business draws large firefighter response
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a business in Schaumburg.
fox32chicago.com
Front window smashed at West Loop Nail Salon
CHICAGO - The front window of a business in West Town was smashed sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, police say. West Loop Nail Salon located in the 200 block of North Halsted Street was vandalized between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. It is...
Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
Chicago shooting leaves 59-year-old dead in Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping to find the vehicle and subject involved in a murder in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood with the help of new surveillance video.The incident happened on Dec. 10.A 59-year-old man was shot near Marquette and Michigan and eventually died later that month.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd
CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
hot96.com
Three People From Chicago Arrested Overnight In Gibson County
An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling US 41 near Decker around 1:00 this morning when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped the car and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the...
Armed thieves targeting seniors in Pill Hill, Calumet Heights, Chicago police warn
Angela Hongo's Kia was stolen from right in front of her Calumet Heights home two days after Christmas.
