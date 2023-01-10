ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

oakpark.com

River Forest will tap assistant as interim administrator

Matt Walsh is expected to be named River Forest’s interim village administrator at the Jan. 23 village board meeting, temporarily filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Brian Murphy. The resignation of Murphy, who has served as village administrator since December 2021, was announced at the Jan. 9...
RIVER FOREST, IL
South Suburban News

An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site Plans

Tinley Park Mayor, Michael Glotz shared some thought with me about the Tinley Park Mental Health Center site. Here is what he said below. "Christmas time in Tinley Park is always a joyous season, and 2022 was no exception. While our Village elves outdid themselves, making the town merry and bright, the rest of the team continued on with the business of the Village as usual.
TINLEY PARK, IL
WGN TV

Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat

CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
CHICAGO, IL
newcity.com

Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century

Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Front window smashed at West Loop Nail Salon

CHICAGO - The front window of a business in West Town was smashed sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, police say. West Loop Nail Salon located in the 200 block of North Halsted Street was vandalized between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. It is...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 59-year-old dead in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping to find the vehicle and subject involved in a murder in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood with the help of new surveillance video.The incident happened on Dec. 10.A 59-year-old man was shot near Marquette and Michigan and eventually died later that month.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd

CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
CHICAGO, IL

