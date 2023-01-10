CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...

