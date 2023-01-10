Read full article on original website
Mei Mei Is the SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week
Do you have any room in your home and heart for Mei Mei?. Mei Mei is a 3-year-old pit bull terrier. She has a tuxedo-type coat pattern with a black base and white markings on her face and chest. She came to the SPCA of Hancock County at the end of December from the stray holding facility.
Bangor florist honored for volunteerism
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the first time since the pandemic began, the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce held its annual business breakfast in person today. Business leaders from across the area packed the Cross Insurance Center for the yearly gathering. The morning was highlighted by the volunteer of the...
Help is available for Mainers affected by domestic abuse
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Events like the deadly domestic incident in Bangor Thursday can be difficult to hear about, especially for survivors of domestic violence. Experts say perpetrators of abuse will sometimes use news stories of other domestic incidents against their targets. It can lead to feelings of isolation. Partners...
Garage destroyed in Surry fire
SURRY, Maine (WABI) - A garage was destroyed by fire in Surry Friday morning. According to Surry Fire Chief Bryan McLellan, they were called to Toddy Pond Road around 10 a.m. When crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. McLellan says there was a vehicle, a side-by-side, and a tractor...
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
Rising egg prices cause concern for Maine bakeries
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Eggs are an essential ingredient for anyone in the food business, and as the price of eggs keeps increasing, some Maine bakeries are facing a predicament. The average price of eggs increased 49.1% in November compared to the year prior, according to the Consumer Price Index.
Bangor proposes spending plan for $20.9 million in ARPA funds
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor has issued its first draft allocations of its nearly $21 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. These totals are suggested and do not reflect any official decisions. The largest sum, nearly 39 percent of the funding, would go toward disproportionately impacted...
Maine Man Sentenced for a String of 8 Bangor Burglaries
A Maine man is going to prison after a burglary spree in Bangor that involved eight businesses. Clyde Cooper, 52, pleaded guilty to all counts of burglary, theft, and drug possession during his trial at the Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison, with all but 2 1/2 years suspended. He will also serve two years probation and is ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. That's a third of the value of the items he stole, but most of the damages were paid by insurance.
Experts share tips for safe teen driving
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - January is Teen Driving Awareness Month. According to the CDC, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens. But experts TV5 spoke with say there are ways to prevent these tragedies from happening. Data from the Maine Department of Public Safety show...
Police identify two people found dead in Bangor home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the two people found dead in Bangor Thursday morning. Police responded to a mobile home on G Street in Birch Hill Estates for what they called a domestic incident. Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact the residents inside the home without success. Police...
Orono Fire sporting new look thanks to one of its own
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Fire Department is going to be riding around in style thanks to the work of one of their own. “Art has always been a passion of mine. My twin brother and I, even through grade school, we were in art class and what not,” said Dennis Bean of the Orono Fire Department.
Husson University receives funding for more laboratory equipment
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is getting a boost for their STEM and healthcare programs. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, and Congressman Jared Golden secured 750,000 dollars in dedicated funding as part of the 2023 government funding package. These funds will help the university purchase additional scientific and...
John Bapst students to present original musical about teen mental health
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s no secret that schools across the country are overwhelmed with students who are struggling with mental health problems. A group of John Bapst students are making sure middle schoolers know they’re not alone in their struggles. “It’s a musical about mental illnesses and...
Two arrested at Brewer business Thursday
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested at a Brewer business with a citizen’s aid on Thursday. Brewer Police say an officer attempted to arrest 28-year-old Sierra Lamb of Brewer on two active arrest warrants. They say Lamb resisted arrest, and 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman engaged in a physical...
Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure
BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
Family behind Whitney’s Supermarket to launch Whitney’s Variety in Dover-Foxcroft
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The family behind Whitney’s Family Supermarket in Corinth is expanding to Dover-Foxcroft. After a process that took months the family owned gas station and convenience store opened their gas pumps Wednesday. They’re still working to build up the store for their soft opening on January...
A Maine Man & Woman Found Dead After Apparent Domestic Violence Altercation
Police are investigating after a man and a woman have been found dead following what investigators believe to be a domestic violence altercation. According to WGME 13, the events and discovery all began on Thursday morning in Bangor. Police say that they had responded to reports of 'shots fired' in the area of G Street in Bangor's Birch Hill Estates.
Bangor Domestic Situation Leads to 2 Dead
Two people were found dead in a home on G Street in Birch Hill Estates in Bangor this morning, Jan. 12. Police were responding to a domestic situation. Shots were fired during the incident. The deceased are one man and one woman.
Ice Storm of ‘98: 25 Years Later Part 3
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The final part to our special report looking back at the Ice Storm of 98. This evening we’re focusing on the people that lived through it. Brian Sullivan asked people about their memories of the ordeal.. and relives a few taken from the TV5 archives.
BREAKING: Maine Wardens Find Body of Snowmobiler That Went Through The Ice
For weeks officials in Maine have been warning residents and visitors to double and triple check the ice conditions on Maine's lakes and ponds before venturing out because, as of late, most of the ice in Maine us unsafe. Warm and unusually mild conditions have caused many area lakes that...
