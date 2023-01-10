Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-graderSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Nothing Bundt Cakes location opens in Castle RockNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Take the Winter Park ski train and skip I-70 trafficBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Sean Payton has already turned down two different teams
Former New Orlean Saints head coach Sean Payton has seemingly turned down two teams that are in need of a new sideline boss. This year’s NFL coaching carousel will have some high-profile names available, one of them being former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Last year, Payton stepped away from the NFL, but is now looking to make a return on a new team. At the end of the regular season, there are five teams that have head coach openings — Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals. So, which teams have the edge?
Broncos coaching odds show clear favorite in Denver and it’s not Harbaugh
There is a betting favorite to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it’s not Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. We have approached another NFL coaching carousel where Jim Harbaugh is once again a potential candidate. Last year, he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings but opted to...
Why Jim Harbaugh leaving Wolverines for Broncos is gaining steam
Sources told ESPN that Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh “has been engaged” with the Denver Broncos, ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel wrote in a Thursday article. The interest may not come at an ideal time for the Wolverines. “This strong interest from Denver comes at...
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Odell Beckham Jr. responds to footage of airline incident in Twitter rant
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went on a rant on Twitter responding to leaked footage of his airline incident from last November. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the talk of the NFL late in the season as he went on free agent visits to interested teams. But in November, Beckham’s free agent tour was overshadowed after he was removed from a flight at Miami International Airport for not following the flight crew’s directives to fasten his seatbelt. Additionally, the crew said that Beckham was in and out of consciousness.
Derek Carr confirms Las Vegas Raiders career is over despite huge contract and leaves door open for Tom Brady move
QUARTERBACK Derek Carr has bid his farewell to Las Vegas Raiders fans, announcing his nine-year run with the team has come to an end. Carr's departure could leave the door open for Tom Brady's sensational move to Sin City. Carr signed a three-year, $121.5million contract extension with the Raiders less...
Pete Golding’s Alabama replacement could weaken a major rival
Pete Golding is leaving Alabama for Ole Miss, but Nick Saban may have an ace up his sleeve…. Though Alabama fans are ecstatic over defensive coordinator Pete Golding leaving for the Ole Miss gig, they might be even happier if Nick Saban is going big game hunting this offseason. While...
Broncos Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Coach Today
The Denver Broncos have been busy setting up and conducting preliminary interviews for their head coaching vacancy. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is interviewing with the Broncos today. Caldwell, 67, has not ...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Derek Carr's Parting Gift To Raiders Teammates Going Viral
This week Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr announced that he has officially played his final down for the Silver & Black. But he made sure to leave his teammates with a memorable parting gift. Photos shared on Instagram via al_jewler show that Carr had several custom pendants made for ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to historic Green Bay Packers hire
The Green Bay Packers have made a historic hire. The team hired Erin Roberge to be their first female full-time athletic trainer in their illustrious history. Green Bay made Roberge’s hire official on Thursday. In a release, the team said, “The Green Bay Packers hired Erin Roberge as an assistant athletic trainer. The announcement was made Thursday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Roberge (ro-BAIRGE), who has been working with the Packers as an intern since the summer of 2020, is the first female full-time athletic trainer in franchise history.”
They Had Time: Players From University of Georgia Ate Chicken Wings During Blowout TCU Game
The College Football Playoff National Championship is supposed to showcase the two best teams from the season. But the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Christian University game was so lopsided that members of the winning team had time to eat some chicken wings on the sidelines. A video that was originally...
Chris Simms: Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back to fix offense
Mac Jones reportedly attempted to take matters into his own hands to fix a sputtering Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms, Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back in search of solutions. Mike Florio, who hosted the segment with Simms, said that Belichick made “Jones aware of it,” causing the outside conversations to stop during an 8-9 season that ended without a postseason berth. “Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” Simms said Tuesday on “Pro Football Talk.” “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do...
BREAKING: Key Piece Of Michigan Defense Enters Transfer Portal
After a productive season as a graduate student at the University of Michigan, the talented edge-rusher has entered the transfer portal.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1