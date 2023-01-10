ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Versailles, PA

Comments / 8

pa prick
5d ago

I live two blocks from where it happened and saw the aftermath of what that idiot did. Had no concern for the consequences at the time. Got what he deserved

Reply
5
Lamb Lamb
5d ago

Abused? He is guilty of 3 deaths. And an horrible one at that. That family burnt to death alive.

Reply(1)
14
kitty cat
5d ago

I'm so happy we will never hear of him again!!!!!

Reply
11
 

