Allegheny County sheriffs have arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly shooting his wife earlier this winter and leaving her injured on the side of a highway. Kevin Crew, 37, whose home address is unknown, had been wanted since Nov. 28 for the shooting incident, when he left his injured wife on the I-579 ramp to the Boulevard of The Allies, authorities said.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO