Read full article on original website
pa prick
5d ago
I live two blocks from where it happened and saw the aftermath of what that idiot did. Had no concern for the consequences at the time. Got what he deserved
Reply
5
Lamb Lamb
5d ago
Abused? He is guilty of 3 deaths. And an horrible one at that. That family burnt to death alive.
Reply(1)
14
kitty cat
5d ago
I'm so happy we will never hear of him again!!!!!
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Related
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
19-year-old shot, killed in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Monroeville late Saturday night. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Bellwood Avenue at around 11:28 p.m. Emergency units found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken...
Man killed in Monroeville shooting
A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Monroeville late Saturday, according to Allegheny County Police. First responders found the man with a gunshot wound to the torso on Bellwood Avenue after a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital where police said he died. His identity has not been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police find missing woman, child
(WHTM) — State Police and an Allegheny County Police Department found a woman and child safe on Sunday, Jan. 15. The Penn Hills Police Department, located in Allegheny County, was searching for a woman and child. The woman was operating a green 2017 Nissan Rogue, bearing Pennsylvania registration LPJ-4764....
Man arrested, charged with shooting wife, abandoning her on Pittsburgh highway
Allegheny County sheriffs have arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly shooting his wife earlier this winter and leaving her injured on the side of a highway. Kevin Crew, 37, whose home address is unknown, had been wanted since Nov. 28 for the shooting incident, when he left his injured wife on the I-579 ramp to the Boulevard of The Allies, authorities said.
New Kensington man receives life prison sentence for Arnold fatal shooting
Shirley Clegg didn’t mince any words for the man who killed her brother. “I hope you never know peace because I will never know peace,” Clegg testified Friday during a sentencing hearing for Mario Gatti. Gatti, 33, of New Kensington was convicted of first-degree murder in October for...
Car smashes through North Huntingdon home
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A home in North Huntington was heavily damaged after a car slammed through it in the middle of the night on Saturday. According to our news partners at the Trib, the crash happened at 1 a.m. The driver took off from the scene. Homeowner Teresa...
Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed in Carrick
PITTSBURGH — Family members of a man shot and killed in Carrick gathered for a candlelight vigil Saturday. 21-year-old Jacob Dienert was shot near Concordia Street in Carrick on Jan. 8. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His friends and family gathered Saturday to honor his memory. “As...
Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping
A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
Man found shot several times in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was shot several times in McKees Rocks late Friday night. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Helen Street at around 11:34 p.m. Emergency crews found a man with several gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim...
wccsradio.com
HEARING SET FOR BOLIVAR MAN ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING
A preliminary hearing is set for January 27th for a Bolivar man charged with attempted homicide in the attempted abduction last Sunday morning of a Ligonier Township woman. 56-year-old Frank Springer is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison. In addition to attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping, he is charged with felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, and coercion and threatening to commit a crime.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gary Bayne and Josh Fleitman: Brackenridge chief’s killing demands stronger Pa. gun laws
Amid an avalanche of horrific acts of violence across Allegheny County over the past year, the Jan. 2 killing of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire is yet another traumatic and high-profile reminder of the toll of gun violence on our communities. But even more infuriating is the fact that it...
Former Pa. jail officer gets 18 months in federal prison for possessing illegal shotgun: report
With a prior conviction of selling illegal drugs, a former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer will serve 18 months in federal prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun, a news report said. Lewis Bagnato, 33, of Kennedy Township, Allegheny County, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand in August...
wtae.com
Suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager charged with killing employee waives homicide charge to trial
PITTSBURGH — A former suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager will stand trial for homicide in the shooting death of a Taco Bell employee he supervised. Scott Township Taco Bell manager Zairyre Simmons waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday. He is charged in the killing of Taco Bell employee Dorian Carver in November.
Man killed in South Shore hit-and-run, police looking for car
Pittsburgh Police are looking for a car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian early Saturday on the city’s South Shore. A man was found lying on West Carson Street just before 3 a.m. He died at a hospital, police said. His identity has not been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiners Office.
wtae.com
Police: 2-year-old killed in Shaler house fire
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 2-year-old girl died after a house fire in Shaler Township on Friday night, police said. Four other residents ended up at the hospital for their injuries. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. A release from the Allegheny County medical examiner's office...
3 people taken to a hospital after crash in Allegheny County
CHURCHILL, Pa. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Allegheny County. 911 dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Lewin Lane and Beulah Road in Churchhill at around 3:16 p.m. The status of the injured people is unknown at this time.
Greensburg woman gets jail sentence for sale of child's medication
A Greensburg woman was ordered to serve jail time for selling a family member’s medication and paying a child for urine to help others pass drug tests. Christine M. Meadows, 48, pleaded guilty Monday to charges in four separate cases involving felony drug counts, child endangerment and other offenses as part of a deal with prosecutors.
Vehicle slams into North Huntingdon house in the middle of the night, flees scene
A North Huntingdon woman spent much of Saturday on the hunt for the driver who crashed into her home and then drove away. By the evening, she said she was notified by township police that they had identified the driver in the 1 a.m. incident. “It was less than 24...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Pittsburgh’s South Shore; police trying to identify driver
PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for information to identify a driver they said hit and killed a pedestrian and drove off. According to Pittsburgh police, the accident happened in the 1600 block of West Carson Street at around 2:50 a.m. Emergency crews found a man down in the roadway...
Comments / 8