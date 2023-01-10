Read full article on original website
U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Wednesday approved its first abortion-related measures under a new Republican majority, eliciting strong support from GOP members and opposition from Democrats, who rejected the legislation as misleading and incomplete. Republicans, who secured a four-seat majority during the November midterm elections, said the bill setting medical standards on a national level […] The post U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Lawmakers lay groundwork to pass private school voucher bill
DES MOINES, IOWA — Just one day after Governor Reynolds announced her new school voucher bill, lawmakers laid the groundwork to pass the legislation. This will be Reynolds’ third attempt to pass private school vouchers, with this plan allocating $7,600 of public tax dollars to private school families per child. On Wednesday, lawmakers met in […]
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
This conservative Christian couple in South Carolina have become outspoken advocates for abortion rights
Jill Hartle might seem an unlikely advocate for abortion rights, but after a devastating pregnancy loss, she's raising her voice.
Lawmakers vote in favor of $32k pay raise for themselves
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Just in time for the holidays. State lawmakers are granting themselves a gift in the shape of a $32,000 raise. The bill passed in both houses on Thursday. Currently, lawmakers are at a base pay of $110,000. The pay increase will make New York lawmakers the highest paid in the nation. […]
California Democrats bring back concealed carry bill in renewed push for gun safety
Lawmakers are also bringing back bills to limit solitary confinement use and decriminalize psychedelic drugs.
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Illinois Republicans Vow to Defy Assault Weapons Ban: 'We Will Not Comply'
"A government willing to defy our Constitution is a government that is completely out of control," Illinois Rep. Blaine Wilhour said after the ban was passed.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Republican Delivers Brutal Reality Check to Her Own Party on Abortion
"What we're doing this week is paying lip service to life," Congresswoman Nancy Mace said as she pushes for her GOP colleagues to pivot on abortion rights.
House passes 'born alive' abortion bill
House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress -- a move that comes after the Supreme Court's highly consequential decision last summer to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
House passes two Republican-backed abortion measures
The Republican-led House passed two abortion-related measures Wednesday in a move that reflects the new direction of the House under a GOP majority. One bill dubbed the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” would compel healthcare providers to sustain life for an infant that survives an attempted abortion, which is a rare occurrence.
Why you should pay attention to the 2023 Washington Legislature
Gone is the tall wire fence that encased the Washington State Capitol two years ago to ward off potential incursions by political protesters. The ground floor conference room used last year to administer COVID tests is reserved again for public school tours. And legislators, lobbyists and the public are all back inside the white stone building, ready to scrum and squabble beneath the dome.
ARIZONA: Bill Introduced to Outlaw Sunday Drag Brunches And Define Drag As “Exaggerating Gender”
Three bills have been introduced by AZ Republican senators this week aimed at regulating and limiting drag shows in Arizona. Via Phoenix local news: Introduced by Republican Senator Anthony Kern, SB 1030 specifically calls for regulation and business licenses for drag shows and a limitation of their hours, not allowing shows between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday-Saturday and prohibiting shows on Sundays from 1 a.m. to 12 p.m. That would impact Sunday morning drag brunches.
New GOP plan includes push to protect abortion limits
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas Republican leaders released their legislative agenda for 2023 on Tuesday. The eight-point plan, entitled, “A Better Way,” outlines plans to address the economy, education, and health care. It also emphasizes a commitment to “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness,” which includes a push to protect abortion restrictions. Under one section of […]
Lawmakers moving to repeal "line warming" ban
(The Center Square) – New York lawmakers are moving to repeal a prohibition on handing out food and water to voters waiting at the polls on election days.A bill approved by the state Senate Monday would effectively repeal the law, known as a line warming ban, by tweaking the language of the more than century old statute.The measure's primary sponsor, Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, said the statute "places an additional burden on voters and organizations by essentially prohibiting organizations from working to support voters while they may wait in line."“New York is notorious for having incredibly long lines in select...
The Majority of Americans Want Stronger Gun Laws, Could Republicans Deliver Them?
Republicans and Democrats have one major thing in common - in the end, they answer to the voters. A 2022 poll by CBS News of 1000 gun owning households, 69 percent of American women said gun laws should be stricter as did and 65 percent of white college graduates. In General, 60 percent of those polled think laws should be made covering the sales of guns and 64 percent think it is the NRA’s fault that they aren’t stricter now.
Youngkin touts tax cuts, abortion ban in State of Commonwealth address
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin outlined priorities for the upcoming year in a State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday, overviewing proposals ranging from cutting taxes and reshaping the state’s behavioral health system, to weighing new restrictions on abortion. "I’m here this afternoon to communicate that...
