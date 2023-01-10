Read full article on original website
The Polar Plunge is back for Special Olympics Ohio
It’s once again Polar Plunge Season for Special Olympics Ohio!
Making moonshine at home? In Ohio? How the state might lead a movement: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A proposed bill seeks to allow Ohioans to produce as much as 200 gallons of homemade moonshine a year without a government permit. We’re talking about the long overdue legalization of homemade liquor on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily...
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio
Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
21 Charming Small Towns in Ohio You Need to Visit (2023)
Known as the jewel of the Midwest, Ohio’s got a little something for everybody!. Cleveland is the place to be to see some of the country’s best sports teams and soak in the State’s heady mixture of culture, nature, and all-round good times, but the many charming small towns in Ohio offer a true glimpse into what make Ohioans tick.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This place in northeast Ohio serves some of the most delicious breakfasts in the area. They offer sausage that's flavorful as well as homemade. If you're looking for a sweet way to start your morning, check out their banana and bourbon caramel pudding French toast, which is topped with a delectable homemade bourbon caramel sauce and whipped cream that's infused with maple syrup. You also can't go wrong with their tiramisu pancake. As for savory options, patrons recommend the steak and eggs (the steak is a ribeye with a chili rub) and breakfast burrito, which is stuffed with braised pork shoulder, home fries, scrambled eggs, salsa, and cheddar.
Adoptable dogs in Ohio: Alister
Alister is a medium mixed-breed dog with a ton of energy, and would make a great companion for someone who loves to run. Alister is a medium mixed-breed dog with a ton of energy, and would make a great companion for someone who loves to run. Businesses excited for Bengals...
Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program Offered by Ohio EMA
Homeowners Interested in Constructing a Tornado Shelter May Be Eligible. (COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced today that applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting January16. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. The Ohio Safe...
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in Ohio
If you love cheese, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant in Ohio is opening a new location next week, making it even easier for you to satisfy your cheese cravings. Read on to learn more.
4 Places To Get Italian Beef in Ohio
Are you craving a delicious Italian beef sandwich?. If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local places. Located in central Ohio, this restaurant has a delicious Italian beef sandwich that earned Guy Fieri's stamp of approval. Their Italian beef sandwich comes on a hoagie with either mild or hot giardiniera. You can get the sandwich dipped, dry, or with au jus on the side (customers highly recommend getting it dipped!). If you have room for something sweet, try the baklava.
Historic Ohio Food Establishments
Neighborhoods across Ohio take pride in their historic establishments. In this episode, WOSU’s George Levert visits a few of these places to find out more about their history, along with their secret to success. We take a look at TAT Ristorante Di Famiglia in Columbus, Carle’s Bratwurst in Bucyrus, the Fried Bologna at the G & R Tavern in Waldo and Grandpa’s Cheesebarn in Ashland.
How successful were deer hunters in Ohio this week?
Ohio's four-day deer muzzleloader season ended on Tuesday, so how successful were hunters in the state?
Birders enjoy unique winter sightings along North Coast; Nesting bald eagles a special delight for visitors
The Biggest Week in American Birding is a 10-day festival in Northwest Ohio each spring attracting tens of thousands of bird watchers to “The Warbler Capital of the World!” This year the spring songbird migration will be held May 5-14, encouraging outdoors folks to experience some of the best birding North America has to offer.
What’s the coldest city in Ohio?
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring.
ODNR encourages Ohioans to report hemlock woolly adelgid sightings
COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA), insects that can threaten hemlock forests. “These insects have...
4 Best Ohio State Parks With Cabins That Are Perfect for Families
If you’re someone who enjoys spending time in nature, then you should definitely continue reading. We’ve compiled a list of the best Ohio state parks with cabins that suit every nature lover’s dream. Every observant visitor can bask in the beauties of these wild and scenic parks....
13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!
If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
Valley pizza shop announces closing
One of the Valley's oldest pizza shops will be closing its doors.
Patrol locates missing Mich. girl in Ohio
A 4-year-old girl that was reported missing in Michigan was found safe in Ohio.
