Break-in at Kansas state park has rangers searching for answers
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is asking for help from the public in identifying an individual who allegedly broke into a state park’s office. The Eisenhower State Park in Osage County first reported the incident on Jan. 9 via social media. At 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 8, an individual […]
WIBW
Person of interest revealed for Santa Fe Trail High School burglary
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance footage of this morning’s burglary at Santa Fe Trail High School. The surveillance footage has now revealed a a person of interest. Santa Fe Trail students received an early dismissal classes today as officials investigated an...
Emporia gazette.com
Minor injuries reported after vehicle strikes deer Thursday
An Emporia woman received minor injuries after she struck a deer Thursday evening on W. U.S. Highway 50. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Early, 22-year-old Whitney Sparks was heading westbound in the 500 block of W. US-50 when she struck a deer in her 2017 Chevy Silverado at 7:28 p.m.
KVOE
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Due to inclement weather, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *USD 251 North Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. Breakfast will not be served. *USD 252 Southern Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. *USD 386 Madison-Virgil on 2-hour delay Thursday. Community Events-Emporia. *Sunshine Sisters line dance for Thursday morning...
KWCH.com
2 killed, 1 hurt in crash near Benton
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a crash near Benton Thursday evening. That crash happened around 7:30 p.m. According to the KHP, 35-year-old Bradley Condit of Andover was headed south on Southwest Butler Road in a Prius but failed to yield the right of way to a pickup headed west on K-254. The pickup crashed into the Prius, and both vehicles ended up in the center median.
KVOE
Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison
The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
Butler County crash kills one, injures two
A two-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of one person and sent two others to the hospital on Thursday night.
KAKE TV
Driver faces attempted murder, battery charges for 8-vehicle crash near Andover
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Sheriff's officials have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita woman in connection to a crash near Andover that injured multiple people last year. Sedgwick County Jail records show Paloma Adame was booked Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and 11 counts of aggravated battery. She was held without bond Friday morning.
ksal.com
Police Looking for Driver of F150
Police are looking for a hit and run driver after someone crashed into a parked car Thursday night. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just after 7pm Thursday night, a truck traveling eastbound in the 1200 block of Augusta ran into the rear end of a 2016 Nissan Rogue – pushing the car 35-feet up the street.
kggfradio.com
Former Neodesha Police Chief Dies
Longtime officer, Neodesha Chief of Police, and former President of the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police Danny Thayer has died. According to the Neodesha Police Department, Thayer passed away on the evening of January 10th surrounded by family. Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison says Thayer helped him when he moved to the area.
kggfradio.com
Garage Fire in Neodesha
No injuries are reported after a garage fire in Neodesha. The Neodesha Fire Department responded to the fire at a home just south of Neodesha Plastics to find a fully involved detached garage fire that had extended into a field and the vehicle that was parked in front of the structure. Due to the location of the structure and lack of nearby fire hydrants, an additional engine and brush unit was deployed for the fire that had extended into the field. The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes. The cause is still under investigation.
Topeka man arrested after child dies at area hospital, police say
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested on several charges, including murder in the 1st degree, regarding the death of a child at a local hospital. Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department, said that police have launched a homicide investigation into Dustin J. Kelley, 40, of Topeka following the death […]
Topeka catalytic converter ordinance approved
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city council unanimously approved a new ordinance Tuesday they hope will deter catalytic converter thefts. Just in the last couple weeks of 2022, Topeka saw more than 20 catalytic converter thefts.Tuesdays unanimous vote, which was taken just minutes after the issue was presented, shows just how much the city council wants […]
KWCH.com
Lawmakers push to change statute of limitations following report on abuse by Kansas clergy
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of a report into sexual abuse by clergy members in Kansas, state lawmakers on Thursday in Topeka, introduced legislation that aims to reform the statute of limitations for crimes involving sexual misconduct and abuse. The KBI report into sexual abuse by clergy members...
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Police Arrest Man On Multiple Charges
An alleged kidnapper is arrested by the Coffeyville Police Department. Late last week the CPD arrested 34-year-old Joseph Dillon Hall for Aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, criminal restraint, kidnapping, and interference with a law enforcement officer by filing a false police report. Hall also faces charges for fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement while engaged in reckless driving twice, interference with law enforcement officers by obstructing or resisting felony warrant service twice, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license twice, and misdemeanor interference with a law enforcement officer.
Teacher investigated for using duct tape on Topeka children
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teacher is under investigation for tying up children with duct tape at a Catholic school in Topeka. The allegations involve a teacher at Most Pure Heart of Mary School. A parent told 27 News he filed a police report Wednesday, claiming the teacher tied up his student and two other children […]
fortscott.biz
The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Daily Reports Jan. 12
