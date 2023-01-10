ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
WACO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Harp Design Co. announces closure of Waco store

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco staple, Harp Design Co., has announced that its storefront on 15th Street will close its doors Jan, 20. Clint Harp, and his wife, Kelly, made the announcement on the official Harp Design Co. Facebook page. In the post, the two say they came to the...
WACO, TX
KWTX

FAA outage disrupts flights in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The FAA outage this morning disrupted flights across the country, including flights in Central Texas. The Waco Regional Airport’s two flights in the morning were delayed because of the outage. The Waco Regional Airport had to ground the 6:15 a.m. flight due to the disruption....
WACO, TX
KWTX

‘It’s really hard for us’: Businesses in downtown Waco grapple with ongoing construction

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ongoing improvements to Waco’s infrastructure have left roads downtown torn apart from construction, and local busines owners are feeling the impact. “It’s definitely made an effect on the overall business,” Nelson Rue, the owner of Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shop on 5th Ave., told KWTX. “Right now, the intersection of 5th and Austin is completely shut down so you can’t drive up in front of our store right now at all.”
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco man donates batting cages to La Vega Little League

WACO, Texas — Cameron Gomez says he loves to help others, especially kids. With two kids, one boy and girl in the La Vega Little League, he sees the hard working young players chasing a dream. He recently took it upon himself to give them a tool to help...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy