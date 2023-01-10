Read full article on original website
Related
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Looks Unrecognizable in Selfie After Kody Split, Fans Praise Her ‘Glow Up’
New year, new her! Sister Wives star Meri Brown had fans praising her “glow up” after her recent split with Kody Brown, looking unrecognizable in a selfie posted to Instagram on Monday, January 9. “As we begin 2023, my thoughts have been a lot on dreams. Not the...
Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Confirms Robyn’s Son Dayton Lives in RV Outside of Her House
Sister Wives star Paedon Brown confirmed that Robyn Brown’s son David Dayton Brown lives in an RV outside of her house. During an interview on John Yates’ YouTube channel shared on Wednesday, January 11, Paedon, 24, was asked if Robyn, 44, kicked Dayton, 22, out of her home when he refused to follow Kody Brown’s Covid-19 protocols.
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Shuts Down ‘Horrifying’ Rumor About Kody and Robyn Brown’s Daughter
Setting the record straight. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown shut down a disturbing rumor about her father, Kody Brown, and Robyn Brown’s daughter. Gwendlyn, 21, shared a recap of the TLC show via her YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, where she answered questions from fans about her family. At one point, the reality star was asked about a photo circulating online that seemingly showed Kody, 53, “making out” with his stepdaughter Aurora.
Inside ‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown’s Job: What She Does for a Living, How She Makes Money
Working hard or hardly working? Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown has starred on the TLC reality show for 13 years, but what else does she do for a living? Keep reading to find out everything to know about Robyn’s job, what she does for a living, how she makes money and more.
'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Reveal Gender of Their First Baby-to-Be
Dancing with the Stars pros Danielle Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are going to be parents to a little baby girl, the couple announced on social media this week. "IT’S A …..BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉" Karagach wrote in a joint Instagram post with Pashkov, adding that the pair is "OVER THE MOON to finally share these [sic] beautiful news with you!!!!"
Popculture
Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby
Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
Riley Keough and Husband Ben Smith-Petersen: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Burning love! Riley Keough’s romance with stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen is a Hollywood fairy tale come true after they met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. “We only started dating after we did re-shoots in Australia because the crew is smaller and I got to meet him,” Keough — the daughter of the late Lisa […]
New Details Revealed About Death Of 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich
The actor tragically passed away at 54.
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome New Baby On ‘Blessed Day’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parents again! According to PEOPLE, the couple, who are already parents to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, welcomed a baby on Friday, January 13. John, 43, reportedly told the crowd at a private concert on Friday that the family welcomed “the little baby this morning.” He also exclaimed, “What a blessed day,” before noting that despite the fact that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he “feels energized” after spending time at the hospital with his supermodel wife, 37.
Popculture
Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy Named Lyric
Drew Baldridge and his wife, Katherine Kraus, have a new favorite lyric. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy they named Lyric Lee Baldridge, on Dec. 30. The country singer, 30, is best known for his songs "Dance with Ya" and "Rebound." Krause and Baldwridge married in May 2021.
In final interview, Lisa Marie Presley’s health struggles were evident
Billy Bush, the host of Extra, says he interviewed Lisa Marie Presley before she walked into the Golden Globes and recalls that "she was off."
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
‘Sister Wives’: Paedon Brown Alleges the Family Considered Moves to Wyoming and Utah Before Robyn Brown Forced Flagstaff
'Sister Wives' fans have spent years debating the family's move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff. Now, two Brown kids have explained it. Robyn Brown was in control.
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott enjoy ‘family feast’ after divorce rumors
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their kids appear to be one big, happy family again after the couple were at the center of divorce rumors. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum shared photos on Instagram Monday from an epic “family feast” that the former “Chopped Canada” host and their children attended at the Ember & Rye steakhouse inside the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, Calif. “A messy table is a sign of the aftermath of a brilliant family feast ❤️,” she began her caption. “Quite literally one of the most amazing all around foodie family meals we’ve ever had. @richardblais OMG your menu is the...
'Sister Wives' Fans Roast Kody Brown After Recent Instagram Post
Kody Brown https://www.instagram.com/p/CnPZaMELuEv/ revealing that he and Meri Brown have officially divorced, the same statement she shared on her own Instagram post but fans took to his comments to roast the announcement.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Memoir: I Like Wearing Pants, But Total Freedom Scares Me!
As we previously reported, some of Jinger Duggar’s own supporters might not like her new book. Becoming Free Indeed doesn’t take too kindly to Free Jinger fans. Jinger may be “free” of the toxic ideology of the restrictive cult of her childhood … but she explains that she doesn’t want actual self-determination.
'Heartbroken' Chris Harrison breaks silence on 'Bachelor' exit: 'Sick to my stomach'
Chris Harrison, former host of 'The Bachelor,' said he lost 20 pounds amid his fallout with the long-running franchise. 'I didn't sleep. I didn't eat.'
talentrecap.com
Hayley Erbert Was Terrified By Her Facial Change After Car Crash With Derek Hough
Following their car accident last December, Dancing With The Stars couple Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are fortunately recovering fine. Erbert has recently opened about her injury, saying that she was shocked by the sudden change of her face shape amid her healing process. For those who may not know,...
CMT
Lauren Alaina Shares A Glimpse Inside Her Lavish Engagement Party
Pop the bubbly, because Lauren Alaina is a bride-to-be! The “Dancin’ In The Moonlight” singer turned to social media Thursday, Jan. 12, to share a glimpse inside her spectacular engagement party. To ring in 2023, Alaina’s “besties” threw her a New Year’s Eve-themed engagement party.
Popculture
Morning Show Host Addresses 'Real and Scary' Divorce
Morning news anchor Sarah Harris recently divorced her long-time husband Tom Ward, and she admitted that the process was "real and scary." Harris is best known for hosting the morning show Studio 10 in Australia, and she opened up about her personal life in an interview with Stellar Magazine. She said that going through a breakup made her aware of how prominent she was in the public eye for some, and it was nerve-wracking.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0