Butler County mother of murdered infant speaks out following killer’s conviction
Almost two years after the murder of an El Dorado infant, his father, 24-year-old Kaleb Hogan, was convicted last week of first-degree murder and child abuse. The child's mother says justice has been served, but no sentence will ever be enough.
Police Looking for Driver of F150
Police are looking for a hit and run driver after someone crashed into a parked car Thursday night. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just after 7pm Thursday night, a truck traveling eastbound in the 1200 block of Augusta ran into the rear end of a 2016 Nissan Rogue – pushing the car 35-feet up the street.
14-year-old injured after being hit by car in Arkansas City
A 14-year-old child in the crosswalk of an Arkansas City intersection was injured after being hit by a car on Friday morning.
Lyon Co. officials investigate Americus convenience store robbery
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lyon Co. are investigating a weekend robbery at a convenience store in Americus. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says that between Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, a robbery was reported at the Casey’s General Store at 404 Main St., in Americus.
Former Neodesha Police Chief Dies
Longtime officer, Neodesha Chief of Police, and former President of the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police Danny Thayer has died. According to the Neodesha Police Department, Thayer passed away on the evening of January 10th surrounded by family. Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison says Thayer helped him when he moved to the area.
Driver faces attempted murder, battery charges for 8-vehicle crash near Andover
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Sheriff's officials have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita woman in connection to a crash near Andover that injured multiple people last year. Sedgwick County Jail records show Paloma Adame was booked Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and 11 counts of aggravated battery. She was held without bond Friday morning.
Butler County crash kills one, injures two
A two-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of one person and sent two others to the hospital on Thursday night.
2 killed, 1 hurt in crash near Benton
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a crash near Benton Thursday evening. That crash happened around 7:30 p.m. According to the KHP, 35-year-old Bradley Condit of Andover was headed south on Southwest Butler Road in a Prius but failed to yield the right of way to a pickup headed west on K-254. The pickup crashed into the Prius, and both vehicles ended up in the center median.
Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison
The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
Coffeyville Police Arrest Man On Multiple Charges
An alleged kidnapper is arrested by the Coffeyville Police Department. Late last week the CPD arrested 34-year-old Joseph Dillon Hall for Aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, criminal restraint, kidnapping, and interference with a law enforcement officer by filing a false police report. Hall also faces charges for fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement while engaged in reckless driving twice, interference with law enforcement officers by obstructing or resisting felony warrant service twice, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license twice, and misdemeanor interference with a law enforcement officer.
Rain and Snow Mix This Morning
A mix of rain and snow is falling across the area this morning. Now through 8 a.m., we could see between a trace and an inch of slushy snow accumulation southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Roads north Eureka, Chanute and Fort Scott are reported as completely covered with snow. US 400 west of Neodesha is partially covered. In Oklahoma, minor accumulations are possible but travel impacts are not expected. You can check the latest road conditions here.
Convicted kidnapper killed in his prison cell
LANSING, Kans. — A man convicted of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005 is dead after investigators say he was attacked and strangled in his prison cell. Guards found Gary Raburn, 62, unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility, Friday night after his 25-year-old cellmate summoned them. Officials say they attempted life-saving measures, but Raburn died. Prison officials said it appeared Raburn was attacked and strangled.
Garage Fire in Neodesha
No injuries are reported after a garage fire in Neodesha. The Neodesha Fire Department responded to the fire at a home just south of Neodesha Plastics to find a fully involved detached garage fire that had extended into a field and the vehicle that was parked in front of the structure. Due to the location of the structure and lack of nearby fire hydrants, an additional engine and brush unit was deployed for the fire that had extended into the field. The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes. The cause is still under investigation.
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Due to inclement weather, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *USD 251 North Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. Breakfast will not be served. *USD 252 Southern Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. *USD 386 Madison-Virgil on 2-hour delay Thursday. Community Events-Emporia. *Sunshine Sisters line dance for Thursday morning...
