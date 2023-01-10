Read full article on original website
NBC12
1 dead, another injured in Richmond apartment complex shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting at a Richmond apartment complex Thursday evening. Police say the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Belt Atlantic Apartments on the city’s south side. Officers found one person had been...
NBC12
Man sentenced to 14 years for random attacks on women
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced this month for randomly attacking women in 2020. Marvin Maurice Moore was found guilty of multiple charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and malicious wounding. Moore was arrested in September 2020 after attacks were caught on camera. In one incident,...
NBC12
VCU Police looking for people who broke into, stole firearm from car
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -VCU Police are looking for a person in connection to the report of a stolen firearm from a car parked on West Grace Street. At 1:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the victim reported that his vehicle had been broken into in an alley behind 909 West Grace Street in a privately-owned parking lot.
NBC12
Jury deliberation on hold in case against Windsor officers
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday marked day five in the controversial lawsuit involving a U.S. Army lieutenant and two Windsor police officers, with the jury deliberations now on hold for the long weekend. Lt. Caron Nazario is suing officer Daniel Crocker and now-former officer Joe Gutierrez for claims of assault...
NBC12
Roses store employee arrested for Hopewell armed robbery
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An employee at Roses Department Store has been arrested in connection to a robbery at the store. The robbery happened at the store on Cavalier Square around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police say the suspect walked in during closing, assaulted the employee, and held them at...
NBC12
House fire closes Henrico road
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire on Friday evening closed Kingsland Road in Henrico County. Police say the road closure is between Strath Road and Wallo Road. The road “will be closed for an undetermined amount of time,” police said in a news release shortly after 10:30 p.m.
NBC12
‘It’s a traumatizing experience to watch’: Police identify driver killed after car crashes into Chesterfield pond
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after his car crashes into a Chesterfield neighborhood pond on Thursday morning. One neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, was about to get in her car when she saw this tragedy unfold from her driveway along Mount Blanco Road. “We were getting...
NBC12
Defense calls former, current law enforcement to the stand in Windsor traffic-stop trial
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday marked day four in the controversial lawsuit involving a U.S. Army lieutenant and two Windsor police officers. Lt. Caron Nazario is suing officer Daniel Crocker and now-former officer Joe Gutierrez for claims of assault and battery, false imprisonment and illegal search during that traffic stop.
NBC12
One person dies after car crashes into Chesterfield neighborhood pond
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after their car crashes into a Chesterfield neighborhood pond on Thursday morning. Police say the crash happened in the 1900 block of Mount Blanco Road around 10:17 a.m. Witnesses say the car was driving along the road when it all of a...
NBC12
Inmate dies while in custody at Richmond City Jail
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate at the Richmond City Jail has died while in custody, according to a news release from the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate died on Wednesday and the Richmond Police Department and Department of Corrections are assisting in the investigation.
NBC12
Pair of grants set to help Richmond families struggling with basics for infants, toddlers
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At Little Hands Virginia, it’s easy to spot why the organization needs more strollers, car seats and pack-n-plays, because they’re almost out. Founder Taylor Keeney says they provide essentials to Richmond families with kids up to 3 years old. “The better that we can...
NBC12
‘It’s surreal’: Chesterfield family splits $1 million Millionaire Raffle prize
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Stocking stuffers turned into $1 million for the Wanamaker family in Chesterfield County recently. The family of four (parents Patrick and Jennifer, and two daughters Caitlin and Alison) had one of five winning tickets from Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game. The winning ticket...
NBC12
Abandoned dog euthanized; RACC says ‘there is no excuse for this’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control says a dog had to be euthanized Thursday after it was found abandoned on Trenton Avenue. “The sweet pitty girl has a huge belly and lung filled with fluid, most likely from heart failure,” RACC said in a Facebook post. “We can’t save her.”
NBC12
Amelia student removed from school after alleged online threats
AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) -An investigation is underway in Amelia county after a middle school student allegedly threatened other kids online. Amelia County Public Schools says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, staff at Amelia County Middle School were made aware of a chat between students over social media that contained a potential threat directed toward several other students.
NBC12
Man pleads guilty to COVID-19 fraud scheme, spent thousands at casinos
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man from Henrico pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program loans, accepting over $1.1 million on behalf of two defunct companies he owned. Court documents say throughout 2020 and 2021, Kortney T. Kelley, 45, filed at least four fraudulent applications for PPP loans...
NBC12
Virginia General Assembly returns to Richmond for session now underway
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the official kickoff to the 2023 Virginia General Assembly. Both the Senate and House gaveled in on Wednesday to start the process of working through hundreds of pieces of legislation. “You can pick and choose your opportunities to strike and try to take the...
NBC12
Health coalition requesting greater investment in Richmond’s East End
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Months after a New York Times report alleged Bon Secours Mercy Health misused funds from a federal program, a group of community leaders still want to see a change in their neighborhood. The Richmond Coalition for Health Equity met Thursday night to continue to discuss how...
NBC12
Hanover Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year ‘gives his heart and soul to his students’
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -A social studies teacher at Hanover High School is this year’s Teacher of the Year for Hanover County Public Schools. Brian Letourneau has taught in HCPS for all 22 years of his instructional career, teaching Advanced Placement U.S. History, International Baccalaureate History of the Americas I, World History I and II, Virginia and U.S. History and U.S. Government.
