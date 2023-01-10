ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

1 dead, another injured in Richmond apartment complex shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting at a Richmond apartment complex Thursday evening. Police say the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Belt Atlantic Apartments on the city’s south side. Officers found one person had been...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man sentenced to 14 years for random attacks on women

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced this month for randomly attacking women in 2020. Marvin Maurice Moore was found guilty of multiple charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and malicious wounding. Moore was arrested in September 2020 after attacks were caught on camera. In one incident,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

VCU Police looking for people who broke into, stole firearm from car

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -VCU Police are looking for a person in connection to the report of a stolen firearm from a car parked on West Grace Street. At 1:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the victim reported that his vehicle had been broken into in an alley behind 909 West Grace Street in a privately-owned parking lot.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Jury deliberation on hold in case against Windsor officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday marked day five in the controversial lawsuit involving a U.S. Army lieutenant and two Windsor police officers, with the jury deliberations now on hold for the long weekend. Lt. Caron Nazario is suing officer Daniel Crocker and now-former officer Joe Gutierrez for claims of assault...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Roses store employee arrested for Hopewell armed robbery

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An employee at Roses Department Store has been arrested in connection to a robbery at the store. The robbery happened at the store on Cavalier Square around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police say the suspect walked in during closing, assaulted the employee, and held them at...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

House fire closes Henrico road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire on Friday evening closed Kingsland Road in Henrico County. Police say the road closure is between Strath Road and Wallo Road. The road “will be closed for an undetermined amount of time,” police said in a news release shortly after 10:30 p.m.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Inmate dies while in custody at Richmond City Jail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate at the Richmond City Jail has died while in custody, according to a news release from the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate died on Wednesday and the Richmond Police Department and Department of Corrections are assisting in the investigation.
NBC12

Abandoned dog euthanized; RACC says ‘there is no excuse for this’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control says a dog had to be euthanized Thursday after it was found abandoned on Trenton Avenue. “The sweet pitty girl has a huge belly and lung filled with fluid, most likely from heart failure,” RACC said in a Facebook post. “We can’t save her.”
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Amelia student removed from school after alleged online threats

AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) -An investigation is underway in Amelia county after a middle school student allegedly threatened other kids online. Amelia County Public Schools says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, staff at Amelia County Middle School were made aware of a chat between students over social media that contained a potential threat directed toward several other students.
NBC12

Man pleads guilty to COVID-19 fraud scheme, spent thousands at casinos

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man from Henrico pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program loans, accepting over $1.1 million on behalf of two defunct companies he owned. Court documents say throughout 2020 and 2021, Kortney T. Kelley, 45, filed at least four fraudulent applications for PPP loans...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Health coalition requesting greater investment in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Months after a New York Times report alleged Bon Secours Mercy Health misused funds from a federal program, a group of community leaders still want to see a change in their neighborhood. The Richmond Coalition for Health Equity met Thursday night to continue to discuss how...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hanover Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year ‘gives his heart and soul to his students’

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -A social studies teacher at Hanover High School is this year’s Teacher of the Year for Hanover County Public Schools. Brian Letourneau has taught in HCPS for all 22 years of his instructional career, teaching Advanced Placement U.S. History, International Baccalaureate History of the Americas I, World History I and II, Virginia and U.S. History and U.S. Government.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy