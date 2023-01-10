Read full article on original website
Town uncertain of response to cruise ship limit suit
BAR HARBOR — The Town Council is still determining how it will respond to pending litigation that would suspend a citizen-led ordinance restricting cruise ship visitation, according to Town Manager Kevin Sutherland. On Dec. 29, a group of Bar Harbor businesses filed a federal lawsuit against the town that...
Town council explores housing impact fee
BAR HARBOR — Town Council members floated the idea of charging developers impact fees during one of their meetings last month. The one-time capital charge would cover a project’s increased demand for public services, infrastructure or transportation facilities. The collected fees would be added to a separate fund to be used for needed improvements to those facilities.
Volunteers to salvage schooner
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A pre-Christmas storm that brought debris onto beaches and docks of Mount Desert Island also caused a sailboat to break free from its mooring near Dysart’s Marina in Southwest Harbor. The boat came to rest on a nearby ledge and has been laying there for 18 days. Plans are currently underway to remove the vessel.
Temporary warming center opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia, in collaboration with many partners and with community support, has opened a temporary, overnight warming center at its INSPIRE Recovery Center on Church Street in Ellsworth. The warming center is open every evening, including holidays, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 30 to...
Indoor track competitive at second meet of the season
ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School indoor track team opened up the new year with a meet held at University of Maine Orono on Jan. 7. The girls’ team placed fifth at the meet with a score of 24, while the boys placed sixth with a score of 32.
Celebrate MLK Day the MDI way
BAR HARBOR — A community march will take place in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, at noon, starting at the Village Green. Students of the Mount Desert Island High School Civil Rights Team and community members have planned the return of this annual march through downtown Bar Harbor.
MDI boys' basketball falls 3-5
ORONO — A tough stretch of away games has set the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ basketball team back to 3-5 on the season so far, a record that has them sitting at twelfth in the Class B Heal Point Standings. MDI has dropped three games in...
