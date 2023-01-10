ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulvaney shreds new House-GOP rules: If you think this is ‘life-changing,’ you don’t ‘understand Washington’

By Kristen Altus
Fox Business
Fox Business
 3 days ago
Bob Miller
3d ago

I want to see if they follow through on the “Term Limits Vote”!

CW Thorn
2d ago

Lowered expectations! Getting our excuses in order for the new do nothing congress. The GOP battle cry for 24, the democrats kept us from saving the world, one Billionaire at a time.

David Feinstein
2d ago

Mick has a good point about how it really works vs the extremists beliefs that their going to drain the swamp. They're the problem and can't see it. you think you're going to hurt potentially millions of people ( who do vote and may not have voted but now that you've pissed on them they will and not for you) Don't even get me on they're beliefs about budgets. cost of doing business never goes down. anyone ever see that? Wait till congressman and senators actually have to go back and explain themselves to the people they hurt. The politician might be lucky to get out after getting tarred and feathered.

