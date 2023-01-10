Read full article on original website
Vikings Fall to Maroons in Boys Hoops
Gibraltar’s boys basketball team trailed by nine points at halftime Tuesday and ended up losing a non-conference home game to Menominee, Michigan, 76-59. The Vikings had two players score in double figures led by Jake Schar with 25 points. Will Friedenfels added 13 points. Trevor Theuerkauf led three Maroon...
Pioneers Blitz Blazers in Girls Hoops
Sevastopol’s girls basketball team remained undefeated in the Packerland Conference and took sole possession of first in the league on Tuesday after winning at home against NEW Lutheran, 67-25. The Pioneers, who led 37-10 at halftime, had four players score in double figures led by Bailey Rikkola with a...
Christian Jensen Stepping Down at myTEAM TRIUMPH
Christian Jensen – the founder and the only executive director thus far in the 13-year run of myTEAM TRIUMPH (mTT) – has announced he’s stepping down from his role Jan. 30 and moving on to a position with St. John’s Ministries in Green Bay. myTEAM TRIUMPH...
Discussion Group on Death
Those interested in talking about death and the afterlife are invited to participate in an open discussion group where all beliefs are welcomed and respected. The next meeting will be held Jan. 19, 1-2:30 pm, at the ADRC of Door County, 916 N. 14th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. Steve Freier...
Server of the Week: Sara Krouse
You don’t have to work hard to find where to look. Comfy and warm – it’s Yardstick on Steele. And guides you away from the boring and bland. Her head’s full of knowledge – great for the trivia league! – Just one of the reasons...
Rheins Moving Practice to Sister Bay
Courtney Rheins will be moving her practice to Door County Medical Center’s (DCMC) Sister Bay clinic upon its spring 2023 opening. She has been a nurse practitioner in DCMC’s internal medicine department for nearly a year and recently began seeing patients in the Fish Creek clinic. To learn more, establish care with Rheins at the Sister Bay location or schedule an appointment, visit dcmedical.org.
Obituary: Patricia Ann Gibson
Patricia Ann Gibson, 92, of Sturgeon Bay, died at Door County Memorial S.N.F. She was born to Boyd and Edna (Young) Ladd. On May 12, 1951, she married Leslie Gibson in the Town of Scott. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 1986. Patricia enjoyed walking, reading, and spending...
Kewaunee Farm Technology Days Announces Scholarship
The Kewaunee County Farm Technology Days’ Scholarship Committee is accepting applications until Jan. 31 from students who are attending accredited schools beyond the first half of their postsecondary education – the third or fourth year of a four-year college, the second year of a two-year program, or the second half of a program.
Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay
Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
Red Kettle Matching Donation
(From left) John Ortlieb, community coordinator for the Salvation Army Red Kettle drive, accepted a $500 check from Ed Cross of the Algoma Knights of Columbus. The group matched the first $250 each day when its members staffed the kettle.
Obituary: Anthony “Tony” F. Magliaro
Anthony “Tony” F. Magliaro, 63, of Sturgeon Bay, formerly of Las Vegas, NV, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Aurora Bay Care Clinic in Green Bay after a lengthy illness. He was born February 8, 1959, in Encino, CA the son of the late Anthony Peter and Laurel (Moulton) Magliaro. Tony graduated from Western High School in Las Vegas in 1976. He was employed as a casino porter for 25 years at Ceasars Palace until his retirement.
Obituary: Robert Lyle Weber
Robert Lyle Weber, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, died at Door County Medical Center. He was born in Sturgeon Bay to Raymond and Kathryn (Hartel) Weber. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. Robert worked at Warner Wholesale in Sturgeon Bay for many years until his retirement. He married Delores A. Broeckel in 1964 in Sturgeon Bay. Robert enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
New Tower with Helical Ramp Recommended for Potawatomi Tower
Those fighting for the tower’s repair are not happy with the design options. The long-awaited conceptual designs for the Potawatomi State Park observation tower were made public on Thursday evening during a brief presentation from Grāef, an engineering, design, planning and consulting firm. The recommended option turned out...
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s
(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin has a caregiver crisis. University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is ready to help
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Wisconsin is in a caregiver crisis, and a local university may be the answer officials have been looking for. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was awarded a grant for $865,010 from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Wisconsin DHS has awarded a total of $17.3 million to 69 organizations around the state to combat the caregiver crisis.
Obituary: Dee Anna M. (Klutz) Derginer
Dee M Klutz, 58, Brussels, Wisconsin passed away on November 20th, 2022. Dee was born on November 25th, 1963, in Green Bay to Frank and late Yvonne (Van Horn) Derginer. Dee was a partner in business at the AMA, American Motorcycle and Archery shop located in Brussels, Wisconsin. A majority of her time was spent in the store assisting customers. She was very helpful to all the customers that came to the store.
wpr.org
'We want to be a part of this conversation': Green Bay, Fox Valley interested in passenger rail expansion
Municipal leaders in seven northeast Wisconsin cities are asking federal authorities to consider creating an Amtrak passenger rail line from Milwaukee to Green Bay. Officials in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Kaukauna, Menasha and Neenah signed a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration on Dec. 9. Municipal leaders...
wearegreenbay.com
New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
Learn About Gardening Trends
What will the next decade bring in terms of changing trends and their impact on gardening? Ed Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens at Iowa State University, will share his insights when he kicks off this year’s lecture series for the Door County Master Gardeners Association on Jan. 19, 6:30 pm.
Women’s Giving Circle Meets Jan. 23
The next quarterly meeting of the 100+ Women Who Care Door County (100+WWC) giving circle will be held Jan. 23, 6:30-7:30 pm, both in person at the Kress Pavilion, 7845 Church St. in Egg Harbor, and via livestream. Registration and social hour will begin at 5:30 pm. Three nonprofits will...
