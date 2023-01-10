Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Related
Judge Jeanine Pirro suspicious about timing of Biden scandal: Is this Dems trying to 'get Biden the hell out'?
"The Five" co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro raises suspicions over leaked reports of a second batch of classified materials being found at a home of President Biden's.
Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump
The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.
NBC San Diego
GOP House Targets China, Abortion, IRS Funding in McCarthy's First Week as Speaker
WASHINGTON - The new Republican House majority used its first full week in office to quickly pass six pieces of legislation that showcased the party's political priorities. Following Republicans' historic intraparty battle for the speakership earlier this month, GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's first week was an exercise in party unity. The Republican caucus overwhelmingly supported all six of the bills, two of which also won over a large bloc of Democrats.
NBC San Diego
Who Is Robert Hur? A Look at the Special Counsel Investigating Biden's Handling of Classified Documents
Robert K. Hur, the special counsel appointed after classified documents from the Obama administration were found in President Joe Biden’s home and office, is a former U.S. attorney who is now in private practice. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Hur on Thursday to look into the handling of documents...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
NBC San Diego
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Threatens to Sue the FTC Over Proposed Ban on Noncompete Clauses
The U.S. Chamber said it is prepared to challenge the FTC in court over a proposal to ban noncompete clauses. The Chamber argues that the FTC is overstepping its bounds and does not have the authority to lift noncompetes for all employers. The Senate has already proposed bipartisan legislation banning...
Comments / 0