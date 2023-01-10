Read full article on original website
Related
Third-party app brings Dynamic Island to any iPhone, but is it just a party trick?
A developer has just brought the Dynamic Island – currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max – to any iPhone running iOS 16 through iOS 16.1.2. While the Pro iPhones have a physically different shape to the screen for this island, the software portion is still able to be run in the location of the notch on previous iPhones and show directions, battery charging, and currently playing media in the updated style.
Apple Music and Apple TV apps for Windows 11 now rolling out as beta on the Microsoft Store
Earlier this week, 9to5Mac revealed a first look at the new Apple Music and Apple TV apps coming to Windows 11. Now Windows PC users can finally download a beta version of these apps directly from the Microsoft Store. Apple Music and Apple TV apps now available for Windows. As...
Twitter forcing algorithm timeline in your face in latest iOS update
It has been a long time since Twitter started showing users tweets based on suggestions rather than chronological order, which was heavily criticized at the time. But after many complaints, the platform let users choose whether they wanted to see the chronological or algorithm-based timeline on the Twitter app by default. Unfortunately, the latest Twitter update for iOS forces users to once again see algorithmically suggested tweets by default.
Apple Music exec adds Apple TV+ to responsibilities amid Services leadership reshuffle
Following the surprise departure of Apple Services VP Peter Stern, Apple is reorganizing the expansive Services division by formally splitting the business into three separate units, with a new VP running each group. The VPs will report to Eddy Cue, SVP of services. Today, Business Insider says that current VP...
Report: Apple hunting TV exec to lead ad sales for live sports and ad-supported TV+ plans
Via Business Insider, Apple is currently looking for an ad sales executive focused on TV content. Apple’s involvement in video advertising is already set to expand with the company’s growing live sports deals, like Major League Soccer (beginning next month) and MLB Friday Night Baseball. Moreover, there’s ongoing...
Apple custom displays: What the Bloomberg report really means (probably)
A Bloomberg report about Apple custom displays is leading to some interesting takes on it. Like Apple is moving into the manufacturing business, or that the company doesn’t already use custom-designed displays. Neither of these things is true, so I think it’s worth taking a look about what the...
Poll: Would you be willing to buy a touchscreen Mac?
For years, Apple has been against the idea of having a Mac with touchscreen support. Instead, the company has always argued that the iPad and Mac should be separate devices – even though the iPad now basically functions like a Mac when attached to a keyboard and mouse. But according to recent rumors, Apple is finally considering bringing touchscreen to the Mac, and we want to know what you think of that.
Apple promises to detail why some apps are removed from the App Store
Apple’s App Store has very strict guidelines, and this results in many apps being banned there for breaking these rules. However, the company also bans apps from its store at the request of some governments – and this has concerned activists. But according to some Apple investors, the company has agreed to share more details about why certain apps are removed from the App Store.
First Apple Silicon Mac Pro could come by spring as test machines run macOS 13.3
Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple has canceled its plans to release a high-end variant of the Apple Silicon Mac Pro with the M2 Extreme chip. Now Gurman has reported that the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro is on track to be released this spring, as the company has already been testing it with an internal version of macOS Ventura 13.3.
Will Apple hold a March event this year? It all depends on the Reality Pro headset
Over the last several years, Apple has set a general trend of holding its first special event of the year in March or April. It’s only January, but rumors already show that Apple has a number of different announcements in store for the first part of the year. Is...
Logitech launches new Mevo Go app to turn iOS and Android devices into a live streaming source
Logitech announced this week a new companion app for the Mevo ecosystem called “Mevo Go.” With this app, iOS and Android users will be able to easily turn their devices into sources for live streaming video, audio, and screencasting. This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple...
Incipio launches its collection of AeroGrip Cases with MagSafe for iPhone 14 lineup
Phone accessory manufacturer Incipio has introduced its new collection of AeroGrip Cases with MagSafe for the iPhone 14 models. With a design inspired by aerospace engineering, it not only protects your iPhone but also adds a unique style to it. Read on as we detail everything about the Incipio AeroGrip Case for iPhone.
New Apple Devices app for Windows mentions both xrOS and realityOS in code
9to5Mac reported on Wednesday that Apple will soon release a new Apple Devices app to replace iTunes for syncing and backing up iOS devices on Windows, as the company is also about to release Apple Music and Apple TV apps for PCs. But interestingly, the new Apple Devices app includes mentions of both xrOS and realityOS in its code.
‘It looks like you haven’t set up any HomeKit accessories’ – simple fix available [U]
Update: Reddit user BigPoppa1 has found a simple fix:. Rename a device via Home app in iPhone or iPad. It should force a refresh back to HomePod. It was just yesterday I wrote about one annoying HomePod error message, and it’s now clear that this isn’t the only one to be bugging HomePod owners this week. Many users are reporting that Siri is responding to all HomeKit commands with: “It looks like you haven’t set up any HomeKit accessories” …
9to5Mac Daily: January 13, 2023 – Tim Cook’s massive pay cut
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by WaterMinder: WaterMinder is the ultimate water tracking tool...
Here’s a first look at the Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps coming to Windows 11
Microsoft and Apple announced last year that new Apple Music and Apple TV apps will soon be available for Windows users, who currently rely on iTunes or a web browser to access these services. While no release date has been provided, 9to5Mac got a closer look at an internal version of these apps.
Is Apple successfully convincing users to pay for its Services? Here’s the latest data
From the outside, it might seem like Apple Services has been going crazy with growing paid customers quarter after quarter. And it has been increasing revenue impressively with Services now being the second biggest category behind iPhone. However, a new study reveals Apple may have a lot more room to grow when it comes to getting hardware customers to pick up a paid Apple subscription.
HomeKit Weekly: The current state of HomeKit door locks
Are you tired of fumbling with keys every time you want to enter your home? Do you worry about the security of traditional locks, especially when you’re away from home? If so, it might be time to consider a HomeKit door lock. HomeKit door locks are smart locks that can be controlled and monitored through your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. With HomeKit, you can unlock your door with the tap of a button, or even just by using your voice. You can also set up automation rules to unlock your door at certain times of day, or when certain events occur, such as your arrival home.
Kuo: New AirPods Max and $99 AirPods Lite in the works
Apple has some changes in store for the AirPods lineup, but these changes aren’t expected to materialize until next year at the earliest. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is reporting that Apple has a new generation of AirPods in the pipeline, including new entry-level AirPods with a target price of $99 and an updated version of AirPods Max.
iPhone camera list: Here are the lenses found in every model
Curious what cameras Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or what cameras your current iPhone has? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone camera list for what camera system comes with every iPhone model. iPhone has seen an impressive evolution over the years when it...
