Arizona State

Report: Cardinals Interviewing Former Giants GM Jerry Reese

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals are interviewing former New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese, according to NFL insider Jim Trotter.

The Arizona Cardinals continue their search for their next general manager after Steve Keim officially stepped away yesterday with the following release from the team:

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties. In addition, General Manager Steve Keim has decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health. The team wishes them well and thanks both of them for their contributions."

We're just over 24 hours since the announcement became official, and the Cardinals have already begun interviews for the vacant position.

Yesterday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill confirmed to reporters that he has already interviewed two top Arizona executives in Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson for the position.

Today, Bidwill will reportedly interview former New York Giants GM Jerry Reese according to NFL insider Jim Trotter.

Reese joined the Giants initially as a scout in 1994 before eventually working his way up to director of player personnel in 2004 and eventually general manager in 2007.

Under his direction, New York won two Super Bowls. He was fired in 2017 when the Giants decided to clean house.

Reese is one of many potential candidates for the job, as the Cardinals have requested permission to interview the following people: Monti Ossenfort (Titans), Ian Cunningham (Bears) and Ran Carthon/Adam Peters (49ers) among others.

