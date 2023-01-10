Victim Fights For Life After Lansdowne High School Assault
A 15-year-old student has been rushed to the hospital after an assault that occurred at Lansdowne High School, officials confirm.
A juvenile was taken into custody after the incident, which reportedly left the unidentified victim with serious injuries, according to Baltimore County Police.
Police say the assault happened shortly before 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10. All after school activities were canceled after the incident.
This is a developing story.
