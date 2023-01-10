ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Victim Fights For Life After Lansdowne High School Assault

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AK31_0k9wyD3E00

A 15-year-old student has been rushed to the hospital after an assault that occurred at Lansdowne High School, officials confirm.

A juvenile was taken into custody after the incident, which reportedly left the unidentified victim with serious injuries, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police say the assault happened shortly before 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10. All after school activities were canceled after the incident.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 7

Adei Wallace
2d ago

These parents are out of control. No guidance for their kids. No consequences given at home. No moral guidance at home. Everyone wants to place blame on schools or politics. These issues start at home. Home is their first teacher.

Reply
5
Wbaltv.com

Charging document suggests possible motive in school stabbing

LANSDOWNE, Md. — The Baltimore County teen accused ofstabbing a classmate Tuesday at Lansdowne High School faces an attempted first-degree murder charge. WBAL-TV 11 News obtained the charging document, which state the suspect used a knife to stab the victim when a fight in a restroom spilled into the hallway.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Lansdowne High School student struck by car Friday morning

LANSDOWNE, Md. — A senior at Lansdowne High School was struck by a car Friday morning. The school's principal, Allison Seymour, sent a letter to parents and guardians, saying the student was crossing Hollins Ferry Road when they were struck. The school's assistant principal and a police officer responded,...
LANSDOWNE, MD
Daily Voice

Nursing Home Patient's Death Ruled Homicide: Baltimore PD

The death of a 75-year-old longterm care center patient who died after being knocked down by an employee last May has been ruled a homicide, authorities in Baltimore said. Ellsworth Johnson-Bey was knocked down by a contract worker at a home on the 5000 block of Frankford Road the afternoon of May 18, 2022, city police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Gunman Apprehended In DC Months After Murdering Lifelong Friends From MD: Police

Police have apprehended a wanted gunman who shot and killed two Maryland teens who were lifelong friends during a triple shooting in Washington, DC nearly three months ago. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that 19-year-old Southeast, DC resident Amarii Fontanelle has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the deaths of District Heights residents Reginald Cooper and Davonte Berkley, both 19, in October last year.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

One person killed, 17-year-old injured in double shooting in SW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - One person was killed in a double shooting Friday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.Police said a 17-year-old was found in the area of Caton Avenue with a non-life-threatening graze wound to his head. A second person, an unknown male, was found unresponsive inside a car. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen, Unknown Man Found Shot In Vehicle On Baltimore Street

A teen is recovering and an unknown man is dead after being shot inside a vehicle in Baltimore, authorities say.Baltimore police say the unknown man was found unresponsive next to a 17-year-old boy who was found with a gunshot graze to the head inside of the vehicle located in the unit block of Cat…
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking

A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Daily Voice

USB Social Media Trend Helps MD Teens Steal Kia In DC, Police Say

A Maryland teen has been arrested after using a USB charging cord to steal a vehicle, authorities say. The 17-year-old was stopped by police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the 8000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton after officers found him driving a vehicle that had been stolen out of Washington, DC, according to Prince George's County police.
CLINTON, MD
Nottingham MD

Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school

—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
