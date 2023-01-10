Read full article on original website
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Terms of Rights Offering and Declares Monthly Distributions
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights to its shareholders of record as specified below. The Fund today also announced an increase in its monthly distributions per common share beginning with the distribution payable on.
Secure 2.0 Act will require companies to auto enroll workers into 401(k) plans
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) Even though 69% of private industry workers had access to workplace retirement benefits, only 52% participated in them, according to a report by the. That may soon change, thanks to the Secure 2.0 Act, which was signed into law in December. Beginning in 2025, Secure 2.0 will...
Study Findings on Risk Management Are Outlined in Reports from Krea University (Role of the Global Volatility Indices in Predicting the Volatility Index of the Indian Economy): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Movements in the volatility index of the Indian economy are influenced by global volatility indices (fear index).”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “System And Methods For Application Programming Interface Validation And Testing”, for Approval (USPTO 20220417330): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Chhabria, Reeta (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “An application programming interface (API) connects a computer program to a programming library. Moore’s law predicted that the number of transistors on a computer chip would double every two years while the chip’s price would remain constant. “Moore’s law” meant consumers could buy the same technology two years later for about the same price. Fifty years later, Moore’s law prediction has endured to the idea that technology companies have recognized Moore’s law as a benchmark they must meet, or fall behind in the market. Patrons have come to expect technological products to be faster, cheaper, and more compact over time. This expectation seems to have driven trends of rapid growth in computing power, smaller devices, the ability to connect to the Internet, and reduction in cost and big data. There is a need to improve the technological processing in the new computing era including APIs.”
Financial Conduct Authority: Financial Watchdog Consults About Protections For Insurance Customers In Financial Difficulty
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The FCA is proposing to update guidance, introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, to support insurance customers in financial difficulty. As part of the. FCA's. ongoing work to help protect customers during the current cost of living squeeze, this will provide clarity to firms about how...
9 warning signs that your clients aren’t saving enough for retirement
Although most people hope to retire in their 60s, it is becoming a less realistic goal in today’s economic climate. Increasing inflation rates, the greater cost of living, and heavier financial burdens have made it more difficult to reach these savings goals. According to financial experts, it takes approximately 70% of your annual salary to maintain the same quality of life in…
Hughes Associates Inc. Provides a Wide Range of Business Insurance in Queens and Woodhaven, New York: Through Hughes Associates Inc, people can avail of comprehensive commercial insurance protection for businesses of varying types and sizes.
Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Hughes Associates, Inc is a well-established, independent insurance agency renowned for offering best-in-class. . Business insurance is essential for any company. It helps to protect the company and its owners against unexpected losses. Hughes Associates Inc. provides various business insurance policy options, including...
Carver Insurance Services Offers Good Quality Coverage for Condo Insurance in Wildomar and Menifee, California: Carver Insurance Services Inc. is a reputed California based insurance agency that offers specialized risk management plans for condo owners.
Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Carver Insurance Services is quite a well-established insurance agency. Through them, one can invest in home and. . Customer satisfaction is the key priority of this agency. Hence, they offer a wide range of insurance coverage, mainly designed to protect the clients' property and financial interests. The team of.
Researcher at Faculty of Economics Reports Research in Economic Development (The Life Insurance Market in Albania and the Factors that Affect its Development): Economics – Economic Development
-- Researchers detail new data in economic development. According to news reporting from the Faculty of Economics by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Life insurance companies play a very important role in the financial sector.”. Our news reporters obtained a quote from the research from Faculty of Economics: “Life insurance...
Hiroshima University Hospital Reports Findings in Information Technology (How the 2018 Japan Floods Impacted Nursing Home Admissions for Older Persons: A Longitudinal Study Using the Long-Term Care Insurance Comprehensive Database): Information Technology
-- New research on Information Technology is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “As disasters become more frequent because of global warming, countries across the world are seeking ways to protect vulnerable older populations. Although these conditions may increase nursing home admission (NHA) rates for older persons, we know of no studies that have directly tested this hypothesis.”
Impact of Secure Act and Long-Term Care Insurance Provisions Discussed
Los Angeles, CA January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The SECURE Act 2.0 was signed into law on. one provision contained within the new measure benefits those considering the purchase of LTC insurance. “Any legislative action designed to make long-term care insurance more attractive to consumers is welcome news,” states. ,...
NAIFA And WIFS Announce Stronger Partnership And Launch Of Inaugural Women's Financial Security Fly-In
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) NAIFA and Women in Insurance & Financial Services (WIFS) have agreed to continue to work closely together and support their mutual goals in the areas of professional development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and political advocacy. The two associations have signed an expanded partnership agreement. Under the agreement, NAIFA and WIFS share resources and NAIFA represents WIFS's political advocacy interests.
“Recommendation of Insurance Products Based on an Inventory Analysis” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220414783): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer ( Chicago, IL , US);. , James (Belfast, US); Hughes, Stephen (Belfast, GB); Koza, Daniel (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application is assigned to. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). The following quote was obtained...
Research from Hasanuddin University in the Area of Agriculture Described (Farmer Satisfaction Level with Cattle Business Insurance: A Case in South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia): Agriculture
-- Research findings on agriculture are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Cattle Livestock Business Insurance Program aims to provide protection for cattle from the risk of death and loss of cattle. This study aimed to determine the level of satisfaction of farmers with cattle business insurance in Gowa Regency,
Carver Insurance Services Offers Custom Business Insurance in Murrieta and Menifee, California: Carver Insurance Services offers various risk management solutions tailored to the major risks faced by modern business owners.
Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Carver Insurance Services is a locally owned and operated full-service insurance company that offers comprehensive and competitively priced personal and. . They are an industry leader in providing dependable, quality business insurance. Carver Insurance Services. was the first independent agency in. Murrieta. to...
Lower U.S. inflation points to less 'hawkish' Fed
Inflation in the United States continued to moderate at the end of last year and stood at 6.5 percent at annual rate, its lowest level in 14 months, since October 2021, and also added six consecutive months with decreases, which strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in interest rate increases. According to figures from the…
Central Carolina Insurance Agency Provides Affordable Homeowners Insurance in Concord and Davidson, North Carolina: Central Carolina Insurance Agency has been providing affordable homeowners insurance and other policies to families in North Carolina for several decades.
Salisbury, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Central Carolina Insurance provides budget-friendly and comprehensive. . The staff members of this agency understand that finding a good. Homeowners Insurance. plan can be a time-consuming and cumbersome process. Hence, they offer expert guidance to the clients, allowing them to competently identify the...
Central Carolina Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive Car Insurance in Concord and Davidson, North Carolina: Central Carolina Insurance Agency is a leading full-service insurance agency that offers various risk management plans.
Salisbury, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 -- Central Carolina Insurance Agency is famous for offering cost-effective and well-rounded plans for. . This agency has been providing residents of Central Carolina with car insurance since 1931. Over the decades,. Central Carolina Insurance Agency. , or CCIA, has established a reputation for...
Aetna NC CEO: You shouldn’t worry about the change in the state health plan | Opinion [The Charlotte Observer]
Beginning in 2025 — two years from now — Aetna , the health insurance company I lead for. , will administer the state health plan for teachers, state employees and their dependents. As a native North Carolinian based here in Aetna’s Triangle market headquarters, I’m of course filled...
DATCP Reminds Producers To Apply For Crop Insurance Premium Rebates For Planting Cover Crops Through January 31
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Risk Management Agency. Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. (DATCP) reminds producers to apply for crop insurance premium rebates through. January 31, 2023. . In 2022, Gov. signed bipartisan legislation to create a state-run...
