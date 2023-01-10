ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MI

Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee wins SEC Gymnast of the Week

By River Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qN1T_0k9wxubK00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take long for Auburn’s Sunisa Lee to make an impact in her last season on the Plains.

The gymnastics team announced Tuesday that Lee has been selected as the SEC Gymnast of the Week for the opening week of the gymnastics season. Lee won three such awards last year, though her first one didn’t come until February in 2022.

Auburn kicked off its year at the 2023 Super 16 Challenge, where it faced off against Michigan, Oklahoma and UCLA in Las Vegas. The team scored 197.350 points, which wasn’t enough to beat the Wolverines or the Sooners but was able to beat the Bruins and start the year off 1-2. Lee was a standout during the matches, however, winning the all-around at 39.750 and scoring a 10 on her beam rotation.

The Olympic gymnast’s sophomore year was announced by Lee to be her last at Auburn during the offseason, as she plans to train for the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris once this collegiate season concludes. Until then, though, she’ll look to help guide the Tigers back to gymnastics’ Final Four, where the team placed fourth in 2022.

Lee will go up against another one of NCAA’s most vaunted gymnasts, Trinity Thomas, when the Tigers face the Florida Gators in Gainesville on Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12

Bringing Back the Ice at Hoyt Park in Saginaw was scheduled to begin Saturday, but right now there's water where the ice should be. The Vice President of Student Recruitment and Retention at Central Michigan University Jennifer Dehaemers joins us to talk about tips and solutions to manage student debt.
SAGINAW, MI
Banana 101.5

Is Pita Way Opening Locations In Owosso And Saginaw?

Great news Owosso and Saginaw residents - Pita Way may be coming your way. A new location recently opened in Lapeer and the response was absolutely incredible. As a matter of fact, the Lapeer location set an all-time opening day record in sales. Owner Raad Kashat now has his sites on opening even more locations.
SAGINAW, MI
100.7 WITL

Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video

Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
OWOSSO, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 12th

Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing has been found safe. Video by Ohio State...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - New details will be released regarding a Genesee County man who the Sheriff’s office called “The Michigan Monster.”. Michael Anthony Barajas faces charges for allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for days in November. Background: Human trafficking suspect threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Indiana man charged with arson in fire at Saginaw group recovery home

SAGINAW, MI — An Indiana man is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to the group home he lived in on the city’s West Side. About 3 p.m. on Jan. 4, the Saginaw and Buena Vista Township fire departments responded to a reported blaze at a two-story house at 403 N. Webster St. Initial reports indicated there were explosions heard from the basement, said Saginaw Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw police locate and remove body from Saginaw River

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw police located and removed a man’s body from the Saginaw River after a resident saw the man jump in. On Jan. 12 about 11:18 a.m. Saginaw police were called to the Rust Street Bridge in reference to a 911 call where a resident witnessed an adult male jump from the bridge into the Saginaw River, Stg. Matthew Gerow said.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Midland residents unhappy with new apartment complex plan

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Community members are concerned about the size of a new apartment complex that could be coming to Midland. Residents are saying the new complex would change the community they live in. “We know that we need more housing, but not at the quantity that they’re...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Owosso police seek help identifying driver of vehicle in hit-and-run

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Owosso Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened near the intersection of Brooks and Cleveland about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. The vehicle has damage to the left front bumper, police...
OWOSSO, MI
WNEM

Police identify body found in Saginaw River last week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have announced that the body found in the Saginaw River on Friday, Jan. 6 has been identified as Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby. TV5 heard a report of police presence near the Johnson Street bridge in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. The TV5...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

MDOT approves installation of full traffic light in Kochville Twp.

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved the installation of a full traffic signal at the Bay Road and Kochville Road intersection. According to Kochville Township manager Steve King, township officials have been notified by MDOT that a full traffic signal has been approved for...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy