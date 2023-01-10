ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Coalition Renews Call For Law Banning Discriminatory Auto Insurance Pricing As Millions Of NJ Drivers Face Rate Hikes In 2023

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A coalition of consumer, business, anti-poverty, racial justice, and immigration advocates today called on state lawmakers to advance legislation banning discriminatory auto insurance pricing practices, as millions of. New Jersey. drivers face an average premium increase of. $125. in 2023. A new law that took...
A decade in, Georgia ACA signups reach record high

As the Affordable Care Act’ s health insurance marketplace enters its 10th year, rocketing numbers of Georgians are using it to get insured. With open enrolment for 2023 coverage ending Sunday, Jan. 15, a record of more than 846,000 Georgians have already enrolled. “It’ s been life changing for people,” said Kirk Lyman-Barner, an insurance agent who sells large numbers…
GEORGIA STATE
Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims

—An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi- based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna“ Johnny” Mitias, and a subsidiary,…
NEW ALBANY, MS
Blue Cross fights back: It’s appealing NC’s pick of Aetna for health plan. What comes next? [The Charlotte Observer]

Blue Cross NC, a Durham-based insurance company that has long administered North Carolina’s State Health Plan, filed a protest Thursday appealing the state’s decision to replace it with. Aetna. . The protest claims North Carolina’s request for proposals, or RFP, “represented a significant departure from the State Health...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Real-estate agents scrambling after alleged California fraud

The collapse of a California-based real-estate company run by a former Columbus man has sent dozens of Columbus real-estate agents scrambling. More than 120 Corcoran Global Living agents in central Ohio and a few in the Dayton area were left without a corporate home after the agency imploded amid lawsuits and accusations of fraud and unpaid commissions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pritzker Administration Announces A $500,000 Fine For Quartz Health Insurance Corporation For Violation Of The Mental Health Parity And Addiction Equity Act

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) announced today a $500,000 fine for. for violating the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) as revealed in the Department's comprehensive market conduct examination of the company. MHPAEA is the federal law requiring health insurance plans to...
ILLINOIS STATE
State Getting $40M To Help Residents Access Health Care Coverage

HARTFORD — Connecticut recently received approval of an application that enables federal matching funds to support the state’s Covered Connecticut program. Currently in its second year, Covered Connecticut provides eligible individuals with free qualified health plan (QHP) coverage available through Access Health CT and free dental care and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services through the HUSKY provider network.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Requires Florida Universities to Itemize Concealed and Misdirected ‘Woke’ Funding

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a requirement that all Florida state university and colleges report expenditures and resources utilized for campus activities related to diversity, equity, and inclusion and critical race theory. DeSantis made the request in a December 28 memo to provide a comprehensive list of all staff,...
FLORIDA STATE
