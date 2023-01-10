Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Gov. DeSantis Admin Says Homeowners Not Responsible For Abandoned Migrant Vessels
The state of Florida says homeowners are not responsible for abandoned vessels left behind by migrants coming to the shore. WSVN in Miami reported on Tuesday that homeowners in South Florida are being told they are responsible for removing the rickety watercraft left by illegals
Coalition Renews Call For Law Banning Discriminatory Auto Insurance Pricing As Millions Of NJ Drivers Face Rate Hikes In 2023
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A coalition of consumer, business, anti-poverty, racial justice, and immigration advocates today called on state lawmakers to advance legislation banning discriminatory auto insurance pricing practices, as millions of. New Jersey. drivers face an average premium increase of. $125. in 2023. A new law that took...
Florida doctor gets 20 years for urine-testing scheme that cost insurers $125 million
In one of South Florida’s biggest healthcare fraud cases, an osteopathic physician approved medically unnecessary urine tests and treatment for patients suffering from alcohol and drug addiction that cost private insurance companies more than. $125 million. over a decade. , who owned a medical clinic in. Delray Beach. that...
A decade in, Georgia ACA signups reach record high
As the Affordable Care Act’ s health insurance marketplace enters its 10th year, rocketing numbers of Georgians are using it to get insured. With open enrolment for 2023 coverage ending Sunday, Jan. 15, a record of more than 846,000 Georgians have already enrolled. “It’ s been life changing for people,” said Kirk Lyman-Barner, an insurance agent who sells large numbers…
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
Mississippi health care provider to pay $1.87M to settle false claims to Medicare and Medicaid
Prosecutors said that a Mississippi clinic has agreed to pay $1.87M to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
Aetna NC CEO: You shouldn’t worry about the change in the state health plan | Opinion [The Charlotte Observer]
Beginning in 2025 — two years from now — Aetna , the health insurance company I lead for. , will administer the state health plan for teachers, state employees and their dependents. As a native North Carolinian based here in Aetna’s Triangle market headquarters, I’m of course filled...
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
More Colorado primary care doctors are opting out of insurance as direct-pay model grows
After seven years in medicine, Dr. knew she needed a change. She was burned out from working long hours in primary care. An attempt to fix the problem by switching to a part-time schedule hadn't helped, because she had to see the same number of patients in half the time. So she decided to strike out on her own, opening a direct primary care practice in.
Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims
—An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi- based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna“ Johnny” Mitias, and a subsidiary,…
Blue Cross fights back: It’s appealing NC’s pick of Aetna for health plan. What comes next? [The Charlotte Observer]
Blue Cross NC, a Durham-based insurance company that has long administered North Carolina’s State Health Plan, filed a protest Thursday appealing the state’s decision to replace it with. Aetna. . The protest claims North Carolina’s request for proposals, or RFP, “represented a significant departure from the State Health...
Blue Cross appeals NC’s decision to hire Aetna as new health plan administrator [The Charlotte Observer]
Blue Cross NC, a Durham-based insurance company that has long administered North Carolina’s State Health Plan, filed a protest Thursday appealing the state’s decision to replace it with. Aetna. . The protest claims North Carolina’s request for proposals, or RFP, “represented a significant departure from the State Health...
Real-estate agents scrambling after alleged California fraud
The collapse of a California-based real-estate company run by a former Columbus man has sent dozens of Columbus real-estate agents scrambling. More than 120 Corcoran Global Living agents in central Ohio and a few in the Dayton area were left without a corporate home after the agency imploded amid lawsuits and accusations of fraud and unpaid commissions.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Its Main Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aa-.MX” (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) of. Controladora Aserta S.A.P.I. de C.V. (CA). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the NSR of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional), the Financial Strength Rating...
Pritzker Administration Announces A $500,000 Fine For Quartz Health Insurance Corporation For Violation Of The Mental Health Parity And Addiction Equity Act
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) announced today a $500,000 fine for. for violating the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) as revealed in the Department's comprehensive market conduct examination of the company. MHPAEA is the federal law requiring health insurance plans to...
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than. that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in. Orleans. ,. St. Charles. , St. John the. Baptist. and. Tangipahoa. parishes. Police said the state. Insurance Department. tipped them...
Illinois fines health insurance company $500,000 for violations [Chicago Tribune]
Illinois has fined health insurance company Quartz $500,000 for failing to cover substance use disorder and mental health treatments at adequate levels. Quartz sells health insurance plans on the Affordable Care Act exchange at healthcare.gov, and off the exchange, in parts of northwestern. Illinois. . The Illinois Department of Insurance.
State Getting $40M To Help Residents Access Health Care Coverage
HARTFORD — Connecticut recently received approval of an application that enables federal matching funds to support the state’s Covered Connecticut program. Currently in its second year, Covered Connecticut provides eligible individuals with free qualified health plan (QHP) coverage available through Access Health CT and free dental care and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services through the HUSKY provider network.
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Requires Florida Universities to Itemize Concealed and Misdirected ‘Woke’ Funding
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a requirement that all Florida state university and colleges report expenditures and resources utilized for campus activities related to diversity, equity, and inclusion and critical race theory. DeSantis made the request in a December 28 memo to provide a comprehensive list of all staff,...
Florida bill proposed to make citizen’s arrests illegal
A Florida bill proposed for the new legislative session makes citizen's arrests illegal.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0