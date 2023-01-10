Foo Fighters Booked Multiple Festival Headlining Gigs In 2023 But Who’s Playing Drums?

The Foo Fighters have already been booked for multiple major festivals this year including Ohio’s Sonic Temple Fest, Bonnaroo and Boston Calling, but who will be behind the kit at these shows? As of right now we have no idea. Lots of websites are floating ideas of who could be Taylor Hawkins replacement for these shows. Some of the names being thrown around include Josh Freese (he’s played for NIN, A Perfect Circle, GnR, and more), Josh Homme ( Queens of the Stone Age, These Twisted Vultures), And even some people not named Josh like Rufus Taylor (son of Queen’s Roger Taylor and drummer for The Darkness), Lars Ulrich, Travis Barker, Stewart Copeland, and even viral Foos fan and internet drummer Nandi Bushell. Of course Taylor’s own son Oliver Hawkins is also being talked about.

Here are the festival announcements:

The band announced on New Years that they would be continuing as a band without Taylor, but made no mention of a drummer then, and they haven’t scheduled a full tour yet, just these 2 festival dates.

As a huge Foo Fighters fan I’m super excited to know they’re still at it. And I think it would be cool if they brought out a string of different drummers on each show at these festivals. Of course a full on tour would probably require a more permanent solution, but we’ll just have to wait and see what the band decides.

©2023 Cox Media Group