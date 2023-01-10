ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Foo Fighters Booked Multiple Festival Headlining Gigs In 2023 But Who’s Playing Drums?

By Ethan
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHukZ_0k9wxmmk00

The Foo Fighters have already been booked for multiple major festivals this year including Ohio’s Sonic Temple Fest, Bonnaroo and Boston Calling, but who will be behind the kit at these shows? As of right now we have no idea. Lots of websites are floating ideas of who could be Taylor Hawkins replacement for these shows. Some of the names being thrown around include Josh Freese (he’s played for NIN, A Perfect Circle, GnR, and more), Josh Homme ( Queens of the Stone Age, These Twisted Vultures), And even some people not named Josh like Rufus Taylor (son of Queen’s Roger Taylor and drummer for The Darkness), Lars Ulrich, Travis Barker, Stewart Copeland, and even viral Foos fan and internet drummer Nandi Bushell. Of course Taylor’s own son Oliver Hawkins is also being talked about.

Here are the festival announcements:

The band announced on New Years that they would be continuing as a band without Taylor, but made no mention of a drummer then, and they haven’t scheduled a full tour yet, just these 2 festival dates.

As a huge Foo Fighters fan I’m super excited to know they’re still at it. And I think it would be cool if they brought out a string of different drummers on each show at these festivals. Of course a full on tour would probably require a more permanent solution, but we’ll just have to wait and see what the band decides.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
102.5 The Bone

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck dead at 78

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, an eight-time Grammy Award winner who played lead guitar for The Yardbirds during the mid-1960s and had a productive solo career, died Tuesday, a representative for the rock star confirmed Wednesday. He was 78. Beck died Tuesday after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” his representative said in...
102.5 The Bone

Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies

The drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Robbie Bachman, has died. Randy Bachman announced his brother’s death on Twitter saying, “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side,” NME reported. He added, “Maybe, Jeff...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
34K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy