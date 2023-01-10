ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Entertainment: Billboard Hot 100, Bob Saget's Twitter & 'Face/Off 2'

By Cheddar
 3 days ago

Post-Holiday Billboard With the holiday season officially wrapped up, Billboard's Hot 100 looks a lot less festive, but a few familiar faces have returned to the top 10. Taylor Swift's
Anti-Hero reclaimed the top spot. Sam Smith and Kim Petras' Unholy took the second spot, and Sza's Kill Bill rounded out the top three. And notably after 40 weeks on the chart, Harry Styles' As It Was jumped back into the list at number seven.. Bob Saget Not Verified Comedy legendy Bob Saget tragically lost his life one year ago. Now his widow, Kelly Rizzo, is asking Elon Musk to reinstate his verification check. Saget's page, which touts more than two million followers, lost its verified status at some point over the last year and according to Rizzo, "Bob would be very bummed about this." In a series of tweets, she went on to say that she is looking to protect her late husband's legacy.
'I'd Like to Take His Face…Off' Again Nicolas Cage and John Travolta struck gold in 1997 with their classic Face/Off — and maybe it's time to start thinking about a sequel. Cage told E!News that he is open to the idea of creating a part two if Travolta is onboard. "I think Face/Off is so unique, and there's a lot to mention there that could be explored, especially dealing with the offspring of the characters," Cage said.

ATLANTA, GA
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Prince Harry Book Sales, HBO Max Cost & Dr. Dre's Catalog

"Harry Sets a RecordPrince Harry is setting new records with the release of his memoir. The English language version of Spare sold more than 1.4 million copies in its first day. Those sales account for book formats, including audio, paper, and electronic options. In comparison, President Barack Obama's A Promised Land sold 887,000 copies in its first day. More than two million copies were initially printed for circulation in the U.S. but more are set to be printed as demand increases. HBO Max Price HikeHBO Max subscribers will have to dig a little bit deeper into their wallets after the company...
Cheddar News

Odds of Winning Mega Millions Are 1 in 300 Million. What Happens if You Do?

"This Friday the 13th could make one Mega Millions player very lucky. The jackpot has swelled to $1.35 billion with the next drawing scheduled for Jan. 13. "The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing," Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement.Although Friday the 13th is typically associated with bad luck, it's historically been an auspicious date for the Mega Millions with six jackpots won on the date. Friday's jackpot is one of the largest in Mega Millions history, second only to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Cheddar News

Supreme Court Lets New York Enforce Gun Law During Lawsuit

"By Jessica GreskoNew York can for now continue to enforce a sweeping new law that bans guns from "sensitive places" including schools, playgrounds and Times Square, the Supreme Court said Wednesday, allowing the law to be in force while a lawsuit over it plays out.The justices turned away an emergency request by New York gun owners challenging the law. The gun owners wanted the high court to lift a federal appeals court order that had permitted the law to be in effect.The appeals court hasn't finished its review of the case, and justices are often reluctant to weigh in under those circumstances. The justices...
NEW YORK STATE
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Cranston Back in the Middle, 'Black Panther' 3 & Wrestling Merger

"Maybe Malcolm in the Middle AgainWould you be down for a Malcolm in the Middle reboot? Actor Bryan Cranston, who played Hal on the show, told E! News that he would be open to revisiting the series to see how the family turned out 20 years later. He also revealed that there have been preliminary conversations about bringing it back. The sitcom originally aired on Fox from 2000 to 2006 with more than 150 episodes.Black Panther 3Letitia Wright revealed that another Black Panther film could be in the works. She told Variety that the ball has already started rolling for...
Cheddar News

Market Minute: Disney Board Fight, Starbucks Returns to Office & $BBB Skyrockets

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top market stories of the day. DISNEY VS. ACTIVIST INVESTORActivist investor Nelson Peltz, of Trian Management Fund, is looking to secure a coveted seat on Walt Disney Co.'s board, and the entertainment giant is none too happy about it. Disney said in a statement released Wednesday that it opposes the nomination, and urged shareholders to vote against him. The fear is that Peltz will spark a proxy battle. An outspoken critic of Disney's business practices, he recently started pushing the board to have a succession plan for when CEO Bob Iger finishes his two-year...
Cheddar News

Drop in U.S. Cancer Deaths Linked to Improved Medical Care, Decline in Smoking

"It is becoming increasingly less common for people to die from cancer than they have in more than three decades.A study published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians found that the cancer death rate across the U.S. has dropped by 33 percent since 1991 and that about 3.8 million lives were saved thanks to improvements in technology."New revelations for prevention, for early detection, and for treatment have resulted in true, meaningful gains in many of the 200 diseases that we call cancer," Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society, told CNN.In addition to better medical practices, increased HPV...
Cheddar News

Market Minute: Bed Bath & Beyond Soars, Rivian Departures & Tesla Factory Expansion

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were up around 26 percent Wednesday morning. The reason for the potential rally is still unclear as the retailer is currently hanging by a thread. The company admitted last week that it was considering bankruptcy as a potential remedy to its financial woes, and its third quarter earnings released on Tuesday showed wider-than-expected losses. Of course, as a former meme stock, Bed Bath & Beyond has surprised to the upside before.
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

World Economic Forum Says 'Cost-of-Living' Crisis Is Delaying Climate Action

"Even for the world's economic elite, the future is looking pretty bleak. The World Economic Forum on Wednesday released its annual Global Risks Report, which found that global leaders are more concerned about issues such as inflation and food security than climate change. Based on a survey of 1,200 risk experts and industry leaders, the report found that respondents identified climate change is the biggest challenge facing the globe in the longer-run, but that the cost of living is the more immediate concern for most countries. "Cost of living dominates global risks in the next two years while climate action failure...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

