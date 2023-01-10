In Entertainment: Billboard Hot 100, Bob Saget's Twitter & 'Face/Off 2'
"Post-Holiday Billboard With the holiday season officially wrapped up, Billboard's Hot 100 looks a lot less festive, but a few familiar faces have returned to the top 10. Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero reclaimed the top spot. Sam Smith and Kim Petras' Unholy took the second spot, and Sza's Kill Bill rounded out the top three. And notably after 40 weeks on the chart, Harry Styles' As It Was jumped back into the list at number seven.. Bob Saget Not Verified Comedy legendy Bob Saget tragically lost his life one year ago. Now his widow, Kelly Rizzo, is asking Elon Musk to reinstate his verification check. Saget's page, which touts more than two million followers, lost its verified status at some point over the last year and according to Rizzo, "Bob would be very bummed about this." In a series of tweets, she went on to say that she is looking to protect her late husband's legacy. 'I'd Like to Take His Face…Off' Again Nicolas Cage and John Travolta struck gold in 1997 with their classic Face/Off — and maybe it's time to start thinking about a sequel. Cage told E!News that he is open to the idea of creating a part two if Travolta is onboard. "I think Face/Off is so unique, and there's a lot to mention there that could be explored, especially dealing with the offspring of the characters," Cage said. "
