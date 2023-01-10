Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi health care provider to pay $1.87M to settle false claims to Medicare and Medicaid
Prosecutors said that a Mississippi clinic has agreed to pay $1.87M to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
New year, new Congress, outdated Medicare physician payment system
The U.S. health care system will benefit from some provisions in the federal spending plan approved in Congress and signed by President Joe Biden late last year. A coalition representing almost 600,000 physicians and medical students urged the 118th Congress "to address outdated Medicare physician payment so that patients can access the high-quality care…
Granderson: Republicans want to cut Medicare. Here's how real leaders would handle the deficit
Only 1 in 3 made more than $1,000 a year. And while Republicans in the House were not thrilled at the time about Democrats' effort to expand the New Deal— a deal the party didn't like in the first place— they drafted legislation of their own to address the growing problem. In a recent CNN appearance, Republican Rep.
Debt ceiling fight looms over Medicare, Medicaid
House Republicans don't have much of a path to get major health care changes passed with a Democratic Senate and president, with one possible exception: the debt ceiling fight. Why it matters: It's not clear which spending cuts House Republicans will push for in exchange for expanding the government's borrowing authority later this year — but at least some say health care…
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0