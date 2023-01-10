ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New year, new Congress, outdated Medicare physician payment system

The U.S. health care system will benefit from some provisions in the federal spending plan approved in Congress and signed by President Joe Biden late last year. A coalition representing almost 600,000 physicians and medical students urged the 118th Congress "to address outdated Medicare physician payment so that patients can access the high-quality care…
Debt ceiling fight looms over Medicare, Medicaid

House Republicans don't have much of a path to get major health care changes passed with a Democratic Senate and president, with one possible exception: the debt ceiling fight. Why it matters: It's not clear which spending cuts House Republicans will push for in exchange for expanding the government's borrowing authority later this year — but at least some say health care…
