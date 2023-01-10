Read full article on original website
Google Docs matures with its latest tool for the most demanding editing die-hards
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Docs isn't just one of the most widely used word processors around because it’s available for free with every Gmail account — it's also decently powerful. But while both personal and Workspace users rely on Docs for all their writing needs, there are plenty of diehards out there who still swear by Microsoft Word, pointing to the availability of its more advanced features. Google Docs keeps expanding functionality to narrow that gap, and with this latest addition, it’s even closer to that goal than ever.
Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A14 5G is already available for purchase
Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A14 5G is already available for purchase

While we're all eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Galaxy S23 series in just a few weeks, Samsung isn't waiting around to kick off its phone launches for 2023. As announced at CES last week, the Galaxy A14 5G is the company's latest ultra-affordable smartphone, one that looks to be as impressive and capable as its predecessor. It's hitting store shelves today, providing an impressive option for budget-conscious shoppers as we head into a new year.
Google Docs and Slides step up their voice recognition game
Google Docs and Slides step up their voice recognition game

Voice typing tools reliant on speech-to-text algorithms have long been a convenient way to create larger text documents quickly, especially if you're a slow typist, or you're seeking a hands-free experience. Specialized voice typing tools are aplenty, but Google Docs and Slides include one for the average user. The company recently updated the feature to allow editing Slides speaker notes and Docs files using your voice, along with a live caption-generation tool for your presentations.
Microsoft's next Surface Duo could ditch the dual-screen setup for something better
Microsoft's next Surface Duo could ditch the dual-screen setup for something better

Microsoft's dual-screen Surface Duo lineup of smartphones have not met with much success. The original Surface Duo was a novel concept, let down by its old hardware and poor software experience. Microsoft made some amends with the Surface Duo 2 in 2021, but the buggy software and the clunky form factor made it hard to justify the phone's $1,500 price tag. Despite the Surface Duo finding limited takers, the Redmond-headquartered company has not given up on the lineup. A new report suggests the company is making some major changes for its next Surface phone.
9 simple WhatsApp privacy features everyone should enable
9 simple WhatsApp privacy features everyone should enable

WhatsApp started as a standard messaging app to help people stay in touch with friends and family. It eventually became an all-in-one social platform with features like stories, communities, avatars, WhatsApp Business, group calls, and WhatsApp Payments. The Facebook-owned company has also worked on privacy add-ons to keep prying eyes away from your WhatsApp account.
Google Chrome could soon have a one-click solution to disable unwanted extensions
Google Chrome could soon have a one-click solution to disable unwanted extensions

Google Chrome has some of the best browser extensions to choose from, but sometimes, the very add-ons designed to make browsing convenient have the exact opposite effect. Tracker blockers can break sites like Twitter, some extensions force the mobile version of pages to load, and that's not even mentioning security concerns that come with extensions being able to read site data. Disabling each extension manually, just to make a page work right, can be quite a chore. Thankfully, Google appears to be working on a one-click remedy for Chrome users.
Google's upcoming eSIM tweaks put users in control, not carriers
Google's upcoming eSIM tweaks put users in control, not carriers

Google just began distributing its Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 release, giving Pixel fans a glimpse of things to come in the March Feature Drop. In addition to 31 new emoji and a feature that lets you force-theme icons on your home screen, this latest version contains code that hints at major quality of life improvements for Android's eSIM experience.
WhatsApp needs to make fighting spam its top priority
WhatsApp needs to make fighting spam its top priority

kYou may be asked for your phone number when visiting a store, whether you're there to get something fixed or to purchase something. Then, within seconds of sharing it, you might receive messages from the store on WhatsApp, and some of those may have nothing to do with your recent visit. Why did this happen when the store didn't ask for your consent to deliver updates and ads on WhatsApp? You may have noticed that the employee tablets have the option to toggle it off. However, it curiously stays on by default.
TikTok fixes one of its biggest layout problems on tablets
TikTok fixes one of its biggest layout problems on tablets

With Android 12L, Google refreshed user interfaces and added new features to sort out compatibility issues and improve multitasking on tablets and foldable devices. We've already seen Google update plenty of first-party apps to take advantage of 12L (and now, Android 13), and at last year's I/O, the company promised that third-party apps would also pick up the same treatment. TikTok appears to have become one of the biggest apps to receive these new tablet-focused optimizations, thanks to a spruced-up landscape layout on large-screen devices.
Google’s first smart home hardware running Fuchsia out of the box could be on its way soon
Google's first smart home hardware running Fuchsia out of the box could be on its way soon

When we're talking about Google and the software that powers our favorite devices, there are two big names that come to mind: Android and ChromeOS. Both built off the Linux kernel, billions of devices around the world run these operating systems. But lately, we've been witnessing an effort by Google to develop and deploy a new platform called Fuchsia, one built from the ground up on a custom kernel. We've already seen some Made by Google hardware make the switch over to Fuchsia, including the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, and Nest Audio is expected to follow suit. But now we're hearing about what might be the very first Google hardware to debut running Fuchsia from day one.
