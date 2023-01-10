Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When we're talking about Google and the software that powers our favorite devices, there are two big names that come to mind: Android and ChromeOS. Both built off the Linux kernel, billions of devices around the world run these operating systems. But lately, we've been witnessing an effort by Google to develop and deploy a new platform called Fuchsia, one built from the ground up on a custom kernel. We've already seen some Made by Google hardware make the switch over to Fuchsia, including the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, and Nest Audio is expected to follow suit. But now we're hearing about what might be the very first Google hardware to debut running Fuchsia from day one.

2 DAYS AGO