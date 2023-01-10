ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Prince Harry continues to defend his controversial past, leaving haters in his wake

By Margaret Darby
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIAQw_0k9wxRCN00
Copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” are placed on a shelf of a book store during a midnight opening in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. “Spare” arrived in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. | Alberto Pezzali, Associated Press

Prince Harry’s attempts to control the narrative surrounding his departure from the royal family have not earned him much understanding from the public. In fact, his months of uninterrupted domination over the headlines has led to negative feedback from the media.

Last week, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” staged a reenactment of Harry and his brother, Prince William, arguing in the kitchen and called it “Two Princes.” The skit mocked the widely-reported fight between the brothers .

Critics slammed “Harry & Meghan” for re-telling the same story we heard during the 2021 “Oprah” interview . And while Meghan Markle has remained relatively quiet since, Harry is not done dishing on his upbringing in the royal family.

Harry’s Netflix documentary was reportedly worth $100 million. According to the New York Post , publishers paid Harry at least $20 million for his memoir, “Spare.” But it seems like Harry might be in search of a little more than money.

Amid the release of “Spare” Harry has appeared on “60 Minutes” and ITV to discuss the book’s release — and took it as another opportunity to defend his controversial past.

Related

Regardless of Harry’s intentions, it seems like fans are not happy with him — at least not many. Here is the good, the bad and the ugly of what people are saying about Harry.

The good: Not everyone has turned against the prince. Some people are sympathetic to what he has shared and believe he is the real victim in his story.

The bad: Some fans believe Harry should be held responsible for his decision to leave the royal family.

The ugly: Others have fully turned against the prince — one of his biggest critics, Piers Morgan, called the prince “pathetic.”

Comments / 7

Jami Southard
3d ago

they both are wastes of space. I feel bad for their kids but no titles for any of them, I say.

Reply
8
Guest
3d ago

You can tell the book is a smash hit.😂😂😂😂It’s already half price.

Reply(1)
18
Related
epicstream.com

Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?

There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
The List

Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Under Fire For Attempting To Demascluinize Prince Harry In Public: 'He's Lost A Lot Of Respect'

Meghan Markle is under fire yet again. This time, influencer Andrew Tate, who was being interviewed by Dan Wootton on GB News, believes the former actress, 41, is the one who is in control of Prince Harry. “Harry in many ways he’s ended up a beacon of that," he stated. “He’s certainly lost a lot of the respect of the people and the people who are fans of the royal family.”“Meghan has something to do with that — it's certainly the way she talks about the royal family as a whole, the way she talks to him and about him,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Judge Judy blasts ‘selfish, spoiled’ Prince Harry: I would be ‘furious’

Judge Judy called Prince Harry “selfish” and “spoiled” for writing bombshell claims against his royal family in his new memoir, “Spare.” “I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or that grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one,” the “Judge Judy” star (real name: Judy Sheindlin) said Tuesday on “Good Morning Britain.” Sheindlin’s brutally honest response came after she was asked how she would feel if her own family member had done that to her. “That’s what I would feel, and be really hurt,” Sheindlin, 80, continued. “I think anybody – anybody with a brain –...
SheKnows

Prince Harry Claims Prince William & Kate Middleton ‘Howled With Laughter’ When He Wore That Nazi Costume

From the two-part docuseries to the upcoming tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry has proved he’s not afraid to be brutally honest and throw some punches to tell his part of the story. In an excerpt of the book obtained by Page Six, the royal accuses his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton of one of the most serious allegations to date: encouraging him to wear his infamous 2005 Nazi costume. “I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought,” he said, adding they were all brainstorming what to wear for an upcoming party with a “Native and Colonial” theme....
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
epicstream.com

Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
Prevention

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
netflixjunkie.com

Duke Wants To Be The King! Royal Experts Weighs On How Harry and Megha Are “bitterly jealous” Of William and Kate

At this point, Prince Harry and Meghan must have become immune to all the blatant criticism and backlashes targeted at them. Ever since the Duke and the Duchess released their tell-all bombshell docuseries controversies have become the new norm for the Sussex couple. Royals Experts are not tired of bad-mouthing the couple with their theories. Prince Harry and Meghan are not tired of giving them a reason to. Then enter, Prince and Princess of Wales, William, and Kate.
SheKnows

Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Spotted Walking His Dog In California, Marking First Public Outing Since Memoir Leak

Though leaked chapters of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, are causing quite the uproar, the Duke of Sussex isn't hiding out in his home. Instead, he's carrying on as usual, recently being spotted on a stroll with his and Meghan Markle's dog Pula.According to an eyewitness, the dad-of-two and the black Labrador walked around a beach near his Montecito, Calif., home, marking the first time the former royal has been seen out in 2023.Though Harry's tome doesn't hit shelves until Tuesday, January 10, the past week has seen countless chapters hit the media, some of them making shocking claims. As OK!...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy