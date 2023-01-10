ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Kate Hudson Sizzles in Red Midriff-Baring Cutout Gown

By Yasmine Coleman
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOI1U_0k9wxD5R00

A look that's classy with a hint of daring is always a winner.

Kate Hudson looked ravishing in red at a recent event.

The actress showed up for the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast function in West Hollywood donning a spicy little number—a red cutout gown that gave a glimpse of her toned midriff.

Hudson posed for photos with fellow attendees at the Jan. 8 industry gathering, later taking to Instagram to share a few snaps of the full head-to-toe look with her over 16 million followers.

The ensemble—inclusive of the crimson one-shoulder dress featuring a thigh-high slit and styled with matching red pointed-toe pumps—was accessorized with simple accents of gold jewelry and a metallic clutch. She wore her hair casually pulled up into a high ponytail with two face-framing pieces left out, hanging down on each side.

"Last night in 💋💋💋," she wrote in the caption of the social media post, also mentioning the designer of her dress, Michael Kors .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Famous friends and fans flooded the comments of the Jan. 9 upload to show approval for the red hot outfit.

Tracee Ellis Ross kept it short and to the point by dropping a few fire emojis, while Hudson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery costar Janelle Monáe said she looked "Smoking 🔥"

Emily In Paris actress Ashley Park continued to hype the glammed-up How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, exclaiming, "KATE COME ONNNN NOW 😍🔥"

"Literally the most beautiful woman inside and out. Stunning all the time! So grateful to be alive during your time!" one fan gushed, as others gagged over the fashion, writing, "IM OBSESSED WITH THE DRESS" and "What a beautiful dress. The color is stunning."

In the duo of photos, Hudson also tagged the team responsible for pulling her look together—celeb stylist Sophie Lopez , makeup artist Debra Ferullo , and hairstylist Marcus Francis .

The 43-year-old star has been busy promoting her latest Netflix film , donning a series of fashionable looks for red carpet premieres over the past few months.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kate Hudson compares kissing Matthew McConaughey to ‘gentler’ Billy Crudup

Kate Hudson has once again addressed kissing her former co-stars, Matthew McConaughey and Billy Crudup.The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star has appeared in a handful of romcoms throughout her career, most notably How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days (2003) and Fool’s Gold (2008) opposite McConaughey and Almost Famous (2000) opposite Crudup. Hudson has famously spoken numerous times about her on-screen kisses. Just last month, she explained why kissing McConaughey was “not that fun to shoot”. And even earlier, in 2020, she admitted that Crudup was a “good” kisser on Gwyneth Paltrow’s The goop Podcast in...
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Khloe Kardarshian And Family Holiday Photos On Instagram

Reality Star Khloe Kardashian recently shared a few snaps with her instagram followers on Christmas day of her family before heading out to their annual family party. This year it was hosted by her oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe gathered her two adorable kids, True & Baby Thompson for a few family photos with matching outfits in shades of red! She shares the children with ex Tristan Thompson.
HollywoodLife

‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo

Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
GEORGIA STATE
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
People

Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos

Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
HAWAII STATE
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wears Nothing But Open Bathrobe In New Photo

Joseph Baena gave his fans a little holiday treat ahead of Christmas as he shared an eye-popping snap to his social media. The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16 to post a black and white photo of himself nearly naked while posing in an open bathrobe (below). To mark the festive season, he referenced a classic Christmas tune by captioning the pics, “baby, its cold outside.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
The Independent

Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
HollywoodLife

Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements

Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
People

Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant

"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," said the soon-to-be mom of four of her lunch from Stein's Market and Deli Blake Lively is eating for two — and doing it well. The actress, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her mouth-watering order from Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans on Instagram and gave her followers a foodie tip: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread." The Rachel is a hot Pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
People

Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo

Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram Tuesday Demi Moore and her family can't wait to meet their newest addition. On Wednesday, the grandma-to-be, 60, shared a photo from an ultrasound appointment for pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, where she posed with daughter Tallulah's dog Pilaf and the rest of her daughters in a fun family photo. "Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," wrote the G.I. Jane actress. "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
People

Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'

Jessica Alba is mom to daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, plus son Hayes, 4½ Jessica Alba is full of Christmas cheer. The mom of three spent the special holiday alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. On Monday, Alba shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend, in which the family of five wears matching red Christmas pajamas while sitting outside by a firepit. In the snaps, the couple's kids enjoy s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate...
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos

Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Parade

75K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy