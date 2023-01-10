Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: People Need Consistent Reminders That Healthy Relationships Won't Be A Fairytale
When I was younger, I believed in fairy tales. Throughout my childhood, I clung to the belief that when I met that “special someone,” everything would fall into place. I wish I could tell you that I spent my childhood dreaming of a career or traveling the world… but that isn’t the case.
Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.
psychologytoday.com
The Key to Good Intimacy
Intimacy helps you feel connected in your relationship. The key to true intimacy is communication. There are 10+ steps one can take to improve communication and thereby intimacy. Intimacy is an important part of relationships. In John Gottman’s research, he found that couples have better connection and relationship satisfaction when...
Opinion: Why Do People Keep Settling In Their Romantic Relationships?
Lately, I have been thinking about exactly what it means to settle for someone in a relationship. Does it mean that you are happy, but a part of you is yearning for something else? Does it mean you need more self-discovery to figure out precisely what you want?
psychologytoday.com
What Does It Take to Restore a Broken Relationship?
Relationship rifts may seem impossible to mend, especially when there has been a transgression. New research on couples shows how mutual reflection on the transgression can promote repair. True forgiveness and self-forgiveness are possible when each person shares their thoughts and feelings. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir and interviews...
Opinion: Love Addicts Throw Themselves Into Relationships
For the first part of my life, I wanted someone else to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.
Opinion: People Cling Onto Unrealistic Expectations For Relationships
As a former “hopeless romantic,” I used to have ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a specific idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”
What Spiritual Practices Should You Include in Your Daily Life?
Brown Ceramic Chinese FigurinePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay. Before we ask what spiritual practices we should include our daily routines, it’s important to understand why we need spiritual practices in the first place.
Opinion: Red Flags At The Beginning Of Toxic Relationships Are Almost Always Overlooked
I wouldn’t have been able to write about this when I was younger because I was naive and didn’t look for red flags before jumping into a relationship. Unfortunately, I wasn’t taught how to protect my mind and heart against abusers. Sociopaths, narcissists, and emotional/physical abusers weren’t on my radar, making me a prime target.
This woman makes a comfortable living helping young people overcome their fear of talking on the phone
In a nutshell: Smartphone ownership has reached near ubiquity in many parts of the world. Ironically, their prevalence has resulted in a large number of smartphone users that never developed the core skill of actually speaking to others over the phone because most of their exchanges with friends and family happen via text messaging.
Woonsocket Call
More Folks Are Feeling Valued In Relationships, Not Disappointed, Thanks To Attract Love and Respect
Now people-pleasers, folks with anxious attachment, women with relationship anxiety, and "nice guys" are inspiring respect and commitment from people they date. In many new relationships, one person is more invested… and more eager to get serious. Most dating experts advise this person to play it cool. They say...
Advice For New Relationships
Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.
The Jewish Press
Torah Shorts: Parshat Shmot: Excellent Self-Doubt
God appears to Moses at the Burning Bush and instructs him to confront Pharoah and get him to allow the enslaved Jewish people to travel to the desert to worship God. Moses is reluctant and declines the request, citing his unsuitability. After some back-and-forth, God is insistent but tells Moses that his brother Aaron will assist.
What is Karma, and Can it Be Changed?
If you have a challenging relationship with your father, let’s say that your father is very controlling by nature, and that growing up, he always tried to control you. It’s normal that as an adult, you become difficult with yourself. You may question your every move, you may doubt yourself, you may feel irritated with yourself, and all this frustration may get bottled up within yourself.
babyboomers.com
Living Your Life With Passion, Purpose and Positivity
There are 54.1 million people who are 65 or older in the U.S. That number is expected to grow to 80.8 million by 2040 (Administration on Aging). How many of these individuals are living with passion, purpose and positivity? More than you might think. Oh, the media and cultural myths may have us deteriorating steadily after 65, but according to 2022 research, only 4% of Americans over 65 live in nursing homes, and only 2% live in assisted living facilities. That means fully 94% of Americans over 65 are going about their business, living their lives.
Are You Shy? Scientific Ways to Develop More Social Skills
People who are shy are often mistaken for being cold, aloof, or awkward. Even though shyness is a common trait, there’s still a societal tendency to tell people how not to be shy — as if it’s a personality trait greatly in need of correction to properly navigate the world. Yet, no one would think of telling a socially gregarious person how to be a bit more reserved.
Dealing with Distractions
Unfortunately, you can’t work from home without distractions!. Whether you are easily distracted, or you have family and friends who are the ones who are doing the distracting, it is important to learn how to deal with them. If not, you will not get anything done.
Comments / 0