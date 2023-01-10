ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Lane, MO

ALEX SUMNER BEVILLE

ALEX SUMNER BEVILLE

Alex Sumner Beville, 42, of Phillipsburg, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at his home. He was born March 19, 1980, in Iverness, Fla. to Frankie Beville and Wendy Kaye Wade Beville. On April 9, 2019, he was united in marriage to Brandi Harvey. He was preceded in death by his...
PHILLIPSBURG, MO
Laclede Record

SFC (RET) RODNEY BRUCE GRAY

SFC (Ret) Rodney Bruce Gray, 82, of Waynesville, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in the St. Louis University Hospital of St. Louis. He is survived by his wife Carolyn of the home; three children, Sandra Gray Romero (Mike) of Rio Rancho, M.M.; Joyce Fafard (Mark) of Albuquerque, N.M. and Richard Gray of Fountain, Colo.; three stepchildren, Mary Gorden (Robert) of Hastings, Mich.; Raymond LaFond (Jenna) of Belmont, MIch., and Robert LaFond (Alisha) of Ococee, Fla.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Jane Payne (Chris) of the state of Washington; several other relatives and friends.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
JASON LEE MAYHALL

JASON LEE MAYHALL

Jason Lee Mayhall, 70, of Lebanon, died Wednesday Jan. 11, 2023, in Springfield. He is survived by his sisters, Patricia “Patty’’ Cunningham and her husband John of Dorchester, Ill.; Bonnie Waterman and her husband Don of Tunas, and Kelly Green and her husband Phil of Lebanon; a brother, Bill Gregory and his wife Angie of Lebanon; his aunts, Linda Donoto of Godfry, Ill. and Ruth Whitten of Falcon, and his stepmother, Theresa Mayhall of Hanford, Calif.
LEBANON, MO
ALAN LEE SMITH

ALAN LEE SMITH

Alan Lee Smith, 64, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Warsaw Health and Rehab in Warsaw. He was born July 19, 1958, in San Francisco, Calif. to Ronald James Smith and Frances Junett Smith (nee Shelby) who preceded him in death. Alan was raised in California and was...
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Getting Sunny Bunny eggs ready for Easter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Bennett Street near Scenic, there’s a non-profit with a wealth of satisfied employees. The workshop at SWI Industrial Solutions is always busy; but especially busy right now. The Easter Bunny needs these Sunny Bunny Easter Eggs filled. “Our whole goal is to provide quality...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

Another Lake Of The Ozarks Community Moves To Tax Marijuana Sales

LAURIE, Mo. — Though the town currently has no marijuana dispensaries or businesses, the City of Laurie is moving proactively to tax any future marijuana sales. The Board of Alderman decided on a 3% sales tax for retail sales of adult use marijuana sold within the Laurie city limits will go on the April 4, 2023 ballot.
LAURIE, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Missouri’s only charitable pharmacy coming to Branson

The only charitable pharmacy in the state of Missouri is opening soon in Branson. My Neighbor’s Charitable Pharmacy (NCP) will officially open their doors in January to serve residents of the Branson region who are unable to access medications due to insurance or income issues. The creation of the pharmacy was generated by people who helped grow the regional charitable medical service Faith Community Health.
BRANSON, MO
kjfmradio.com

Growing lavender in Missouri

MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Man with cane reported missing from Pulaski County

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing man. Anthony Payne, 47, was reported missing from Waynesville on Tuesday. When last seen he was wearing a camouflage coat, hat, boots, and jeans. It’s reported Payne uses a cane and requires daily medication. Anyone...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Two injured in Highway 32 accident

Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
PLATO, MO
lakeexpo.com

Surprise Snow Caused At Least 40 Car Crashes Across Mid-Missouri

Today's unexpected snow storm has already caused 40 non-injury crashes since 5:00 a.m. this morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop F — which covers Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, and Osage counties — has already received 122 calls for service due to the snow. This includes 69 stranded motorists and 40 non-injury crashes.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield police see concerning increase in armed robberies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Armed commercial robberies and robberies of individuals are on the rise in Springfield. According to the community crime map, over the last two months, there have been 27 incidents. Smoke and Vape Euphoria, which used to be located at the 600 block of South Kimbrough Ave., closed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

