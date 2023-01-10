Read full article on original website
Why hasn’t recent rain helped Lake Mead much?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But has the recent rain affected Lake Mead’s water levels?. The good news is that it has helped, but only a little. According to Bureau of Reclamation Public Affairs Specialist Doug Hendrix, as of Wednesday, Jan. 11, “Lake Mead (was) about 28% full, with the elevation today at about 1,045.04. Overall, we currently stand at about 0.3 ft higher than originally projected in December.”
Newsmakers: Gov. Hochul’s State of the State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her State of the State Tuesday in Albany. It was her second occasion doing this, but the first after being elected governor in November 2022. Andrew Donovan sat down with John Mannion and Will Barclay to discuss the speech and what...
Permanent bracelets with The Square Marble
(WSYR-TV) — Jill Weiler, who has been in the jewelry business in Central New York the last 18 years, brought one of the biggest trends from New York City to Bridge Street. The permanent bracelet is a bracelet with no clasp that gets gently secured to your wrist. Jill heard of the bracelets from her daughter after she visited NYC. The two decided to bring the trend back to CNY, and Wednesday Jill performed a live demonstration on co-host Lisa.
A January chill with us through the weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re slipping back to more January-like weather into the weekend. Details are below…. Snow showers continue throughout Friday night but shouldn’t amount to much. Given the north-northwest wind direction off Lake Ontario, we figure there could be a coating to an inch or two from Syracuse west into the Finger Lakes. Over higher elevations there could be a few isolated higher totals.
Your Stories Q&A: Is Pizza Hut returning to Cortland?
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. If you live in the Cortland area and have been stuck in a rut without Pizza Hut — You will like this Your Stories Q&A!. The YS Team has received a few questions when it comes to Pizza Hut in different areas of Central New York. Most of the time, the viewer wants to know if a closed Pizza Hut will reopen or if another business will move into the vacant building.
How NY’s plan for zero-emission construction affects you
(WSYR-TV) — In Tuesday’s State-of-the-State address, Governor Kathy Hochul outlined her plan to make energy more affordable and to for the state to go emission free. That means a lot of changes for homeowners, builders and business right here in Central New York. RJ Holbrook of Holbrook Heating...
History Happened Here: The Emancipation Proclamation
(WSYR-TV) — Since it was issued in 1863 by President Lincoln, The Emancipation Proclamation has been honored as one of the most important documents in our country’s history. But as Robert Searing, the Curator of History at the Onondaga Historical Association, points out the document wasn’t quite what...
Nave’s Neighbors: PAWS of CNY
(WSYR-TV) — Every month, Nave’s Neighbors helps celebrate local organizations that make a difference in our community. Thursday on Bridge Street, Nave Law brought their friends, PAWS of CNY, who look to make a difference one pup at a time. PAWS wants to improve the lives of people...
DeWitt Police looking for help solving burglary case
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It happened a year ago, but DeWitt Police are hoping the public can help solve a DeWitt burglary from January 31, 2022. The crime took place at Patty’s Tavern on Rock Cut Road between 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on January 31, 2022. The...
Syracuse police officer under investigation for possibly interfering with sister’s DWI arrest
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department has put one of its officers on administrative leave as it investigates accusations he may have interfered with his sister’s DWI arrest, the chief of police confirms to NewsChannel 9. Police Chief Joe Cecile said, “We have information...
