President Oaks on ‘helping the poor and distressed’

President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave a talk in the October 2022 general conference where he spoke about the church’s humanitarian aid.

He said that the church had reported the extent of humanitarian aid a few months prior. He said, “Our 2021 expenditures for those in need in 188 countries worldwide totaled $906 million — almost a billion dollars. In addition, our members volunteered over 6 million hours of labor in the same cause.”

President Oaks said that the church had partnered with other organizations to engage in charitable efforts. “Over the many decades of our humanitarian work, two organizations stand out as key collaborators: projects with the Red Cross and Red Crescent agencies in dozens of countries have provided the children of God crucial relief during natural disasters and conflicts,” he said.

Here are some of the important points he made throughout his talk:

He highlighted examples of charitable efforts from members of other religions.

“Ten years ago, the Kandharis, a Sikh husband and wife in the United Arab Emirates, personally launched a remarkable effort to feed the hungry,” President Oaks said . “Through the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh temple, they are currently serving over 30,000 vegetarian meals every weekend to anyone who enters their doors, regardless of religion or race.”

He spoke about a man called Mr. Gabriel who organized education efforts for refugee children in East Africa. He said , “He did not wait for others to organize or direct but personally led efforts that have provided learning opportunities for thousands of primary school children during stressful years of displacement.”

President Oaks said that giving to those in need is an important part of all Abrahamic faiths and that Latter-day Saints have supported charitable efforts in many different ways.

President Oaks’ talk is available to read online at the church’s website .