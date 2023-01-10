ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

BBK Final: Batavia 46, Wilmington 30

BATAVIA — Wilmington’s offense went stale and Batavia’s Conner McElfresh went for 22 in an unattractive BHS 46-30 home victory Friday night. The Hurricane’s losing streak extends to eight games and dates back to early December. Their record now stands at 3-9 overall, 2-4 in the SBAAC, with a league game at Clinton-Massie next Friday. Tomorrow they’ll play 10-2 Columbus South High School, of the Columbus City League, at Ohio Dominican University in the second annual “Battle In The 614,” a central Ohio-based showcase.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

BBK Final: Bethel-Tate 49, East Clinton 40

WILMINGTON — Austin Brookenthal’s three-point play with just under two minutes to play Friday propelled Bethel-Tate to a 49-40 win over East Clinton. “Same song,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “Played hard, getting after it. Our offense is in a slump right now. We just have to shoot our way out of it.”
BETHEL, OH
wnewsj.com

Astro JV holds on to beat Tigers 37-36

WILMINGTON — Aiden Warner made all 10 of his free throws in the fourth quarter and East Clinton held off Bethel-Tate 37-36 Friday night at Fred Summers Court. East Clinton trailed 21-18 going to the final period. Warner cashed in his chances at the line while Dylan Arnold made good on two three-pointers as the Astros rallied for win.
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

BKC Men’s Final: Muskingum 69, Wilmington 63

NEW CONCORD — Muskingum jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the first half and held on to defeat the Wilmington College men’s basketball team 69-63 in Ohio Athletic Conference action Wednesday evening. Wilmington made one more field goal (23-22) with both teams connecting on nine three-pointers....
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

BHS bowling drops first match in a month

WILMINGTON — In their first matches since Dec. 13, the Blanchester bowling teams were defeated by Bethel-Tate Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. “Both teams had a hard time being consistent,” BHS coach Paul Jackson said. “They are working hard and having fun. Still work to be done.”
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

GBK Final: Blanchester 57, Williamsburg 48

BLANCHESTER — What a difference a half makes. Blanchester was outscored by eight in the first half Thursday night by Williamsburg then roared back for a 57-48 win in SBAAC National Division girls basketball. Blanchester is 4-8 overall, 3-4 in the division. Williamsburg goes to 6-8, 4-4. After a...
BLANCHESTER, OH
WDTN

The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Massie girls end drought against Wilmington

WILMINGTON — For the first time since at least 2015-16, and in the final event of the night, the Clinton-Massie girls swim team defeated Wilmington. In a tri-meet with Waynesville Thursday night at the Wilmington College pool, Clinton-Massie edged Wilmington by the slimmest of margins, 115 to 114. In...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Hillsboro overwhelms East Clinton at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON — Hillsboro flexed its bowling muscle Wednesday with big wins over East Clinton at Royal Z Lanes. The East Clinton boys lost by more than 500 pins, 3057 to 2521. The EC girls lost 2236 to 1295. On the girls side, Serena Williams had a personal best game...
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

WC recognizes Brooks with President’s Award

WILMINGTON — Art Brooks came to Wilmington nearly 30 years ago as Wilmington College’s first director of multicultural affairs, a position he held for 19 years that recognizes diversity and inclusion as a hallmark of the Quaker-affiliated institution. The college honored Brooks with the President’s Award for Service and Excellence.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

EC swimmers improving, compete in quad meet at Hi-Co Y

HILLSBORO — The East Clinton High School Astros swim teams competed Wednesday against Hillsboro, Notre Dame and River Valley high schools at the Highland County Family YMCA in Hillsboro. “I am encouraged with how our swimmers are coming along,” EC head coach Rich Garnai said. “Our squad is thin...
HILLSBORO, OH

