BATAVIA — Wilmington’s offense went stale and Batavia’s Conner McElfresh went for 22 in an unattractive BHS 46-30 home victory Friday night. The Hurricane’s losing streak extends to eight games and dates back to early December. Their record now stands at 3-9 overall, 2-4 in the SBAAC, with a league game at Clinton-Massie next Friday. Tomorrow they’ll play 10-2 Columbus South High School, of the Columbus City League, at Ohio Dominican University in the second annual “Battle In The 614,” a central Ohio-based showcase.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO