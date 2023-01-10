Read full article on original website
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Kroger Customers Urged To Check For Fraudulent Charges - Protect Yourself From Shopping ScamsTy D.Moraine, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Chris Henry Jr. named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America Team
Former West Clermont High School wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. was named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America Team on Friday. He is the son of the late Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry.
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Batavia 46, Wilmington 30
BATAVIA — Wilmington’s offense went stale and Batavia’s Conner McElfresh went for 22 in an unattractive BHS 46-30 home victory Friday night. The Hurricane’s losing streak extends to eight games and dates back to early December. Their record now stands at 3-9 overall, 2-4 in the SBAAC, with a league game at Clinton-Massie next Friday. Tomorrow they’ll play 10-2 Columbus South High School, of the Columbus City League, at Ohio Dominican University in the second annual “Battle In The 614,” a central Ohio-based showcase.
Temple Kicker Announces Transfer To Cincinnati
The sophomore hit a deep shot against UC in 2021.
Two Dayton area players nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games
DAYTON — Two area basketball players have been nominated to participate in the McDonald’s All-American Games for 2023. 722 of the nation’s best high school basketball players have been selected for the position, according to McDonald’s officials. >>Kentucky student becomes a starting basketball player despite having...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Bethel-Tate 49, East Clinton 40
WILMINGTON — Austin Brookenthal’s three-point play with just under two minutes to play Friday propelled Bethel-Tate to a 49-40 win over East Clinton. “Same song,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “Played hard, getting after it. Our offense is in a slump right now. We just have to shoot our way out of it.”
wnewsj.com
Astro JV holds on to beat Tigers 37-36
WILMINGTON — Aiden Warner made all 10 of his free throws in the fourth quarter and East Clinton held off Bethel-Tate 37-36 Friday night at Fred Summers Court. East Clinton trailed 21-18 going to the final period. Warner cashed in his chances at the line while Dylan Arnold made good on two three-pointers as the Astros rallied for win.
wnewsj.com
BKC Men’s Final: Muskingum 69, Wilmington 63
NEW CONCORD — Muskingum jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the first half and held on to defeat the Wilmington College men’s basketball team 69-63 in Ohio Athletic Conference action Wednesday evening. Wilmington made one more field goal (23-22) with both teams connecting on nine three-pointers....
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
It was a busy night for emergency crews in and around Buffalo, New York. As the heavy rains ended and the heavy wet snow began, there were a variety of issues that first responders were faced with. There were reports of a shooting in Depew on Thursday night and that...
wnewsj.com
BHS bowling drops first match in a month
WILMINGTON — In their first matches since Dec. 13, the Blanchester bowling teams were defeated by Bethel-Tate Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. “Both teams had a hard time being consistent,” BHS coach Paul Jackson said. “They are working hard and having fun. Still work to be done.”
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Blanchester 57, Williamsburg 48
BLANCHESTER — What a difference a half makes. Blanchester was outscored by eight in the first half Thursday night by Williamsburg then roared back for a 57-48 win in SBAAC National Division girls basketball. Blanchester is 4-8 overall, 3-4 in the division. Williamsburg goes to 6-8, 4-4. After a...
The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native Lacey Roberts named WLWT News 5 Today's weekend morning anchor
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Wednesday that Lacey Roberts has been promoted to weekend morning anchor for WLWT News 5 Today. Viewers can expect to see Roberts anchoring WLWT News 5 Today on Saturday and Sunday mornings, effective immediately. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Roberts graduated from...
wnewsj.com
Massie girls end drought against Wilmington
WILMINGTON — For the first time since at least 2015-16, and in the final event of the night, the Clinton-Massie girls swim team defeated Wilmington. In a tri-meet with Waynesville Thursday night at the Wilmington College pool, Clinton-Massie edged Wilmington by the slimmest of margins, 115 to 114. In...
wnewsj.com
Hillsboro overwhelms East Clinton at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — Hillsboro flexed its bowling muscle Wednesday with big wins over East Clinton at Royal Z Lanes. The East Clinton boys lost by more than 500 pins, 3057 to 2521. The EC girls lost 2236 to 1295. On the girls side, Serena Williams had a personal best game...
wnewsj.com
WC recognizes Brooks with President’s Award
WILMINGTON — Art Brooks came to Wilmington nearly 30 years ago as Wilmington College’s first director of multicultural affairs, a position he held for 19 years that recognizes diversity and inclusion as a hallmark of the Quaker-affiliated institution. The college honored Brooks with the President’s Award for Service and Excellence.
WLWT 5
Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
wnewsj.com
EC swimmers improving, compete in quad meet at Hi-Co Y
HILLSBORO — The East Clinton High School Astros swim teams competed Wednesday against Hillsboro, Notre Dame and River Valley high schools at the Highland County Family YMCA in Hillsboro. “I am encouraged with how our swimmers are coming along,” EC head coach Rich Garnai said. “Our squad is thin...
Major Motion Picture To Be Filmed At Ohio Restaurant
'A certain famous rabbit’s employers' rented out the building.
26 Shirts saying ‘thank you’ to UC Trauma Center with new shirt
Eight dollars spent on every shirt will benefit the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center after Bills safety Damar Hamlin spent just under a week in the care of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
