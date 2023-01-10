ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Buffalo Rock coming to Santa Rosa Co., bringing 400 jobs in 2025

By Christopher Lugo
 3 days ago

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A 122-year-old soda bottling company is coming to Santa Rosa in 2025, bringing up to 400 new jobs to the area, according to the Santa Rosa County Economic Development Office.

On Monday, SRCDO announced the iconic beverage company Buffalo Rock has agreed to purchase 47 acres of property at the Northwest Florida Industrial Park @I-10 for a new distribution facility.

The project, code-named “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,” is expected to bring 350 to 400 new jobs to the area, 150 to 200 that will be created here, and 200 that will be relocated here from other areas, according to SRCDO.

Buffalo Rock is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., where 85 percent of its products are manufactured. The company sells more than a billion containers of product each year, and US veterans make up 10 percent of its workforce.

“This is a very exciting time for our team, and a testament to our longstanding commitment to the region,” Buffalo Rock Regional Vice President – Gulf Region John Isbell said. “The retail landscape is growing, and this investment will position us to better meet demand. Additionally, our employee-partners will experience a first-class workplace with modern amenities. We recognize their positive experience is vital in best serving our customers, and the environment in which they work plays a significant role.”

Buffalo Rock Senior Vice President – Chief Business Operations Officer Wayne Widsom said the purpose fo the project is to better serve its customers, employee-partners and consumers in the Gulf Region.

“It’s an integral part of our strategic growth plan, which will allow for efficiencies in logistics and operations” Wisdom said. “We are working toward being in the new facility in the beginning of 2025 and look forward to the benefits this expansion will offer our customers.”

Chairman of the Santa Rosa County Commission Colten Wright said he is excited to see Buffalo Rock make such a big investment in Santa Rosa County.

“They will be the anchor and flagship company of our I-10 Industrial Park. Buffalo Rock bringing nearly 400 employees at wages higher than our area average, means they believe in Santa Rosa County and understand all that we have to offer,” Wright said. “They will likely be the first of many companies flocking to our area.”

According to SREDO Director Shannon Ogletree, the project’s groundbreaking is expected in May of 2023.

“This is a big win for Santa Rosa County that demonstrates the value of our commitment to having shovel-ready sites available,” Ogletree said. “The industrial park was intentionally sited less than a mile from its namesake interstate highway, with plenty of room and easy access to everywhere. That was a tremendous selling point for Buffalo Rock.”

Ogletree added that, with the Buffalo Rock purchase, only six acres of property remain available at the Northwest Florida Industrial Park @I-10.

Buffalo Rock currently operates a distribution center out of Pensacola.

About Buffalo Rock Company

Buffalo Rock Company is the nation’s largest single family-owned Pepsi and Dr Pepper bottlers. The company employs more than 2,400 employee-partners who service a population of more than seven million consumers throughout Alabama, western Georgia and the panhandle of Florida. Matthew Dent, CEO and President, leads the fourth-generation Lee-owned company that has been in business for more than 122 years. The company continues to evolve its operations and brand portfolio to meet the needs of the ever-changing beverage and snack consumer. For more information about Buffalo Rock Company, visit www.buffalorock.com.

