ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Shuwaski Young announces run for Mississippi Secretary of State

By Kaitlin Howell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqjsf_0k9ww5Ql00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Democrat Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, announced he will run for Mississippi Secretary of State.

“I’m running for statewide office because Mississippi needs a public official that will deliver results, and bring us together to rebuild the hope for the future that we all deserve, especially at the ballot box, within our business environment, and our public lands,” said Young.

| FORECAST | Get the latest local weather forecast from the WKRG First Alert Storm Team

If he wins the nomination, he will potentially challenge the Republican incumbent, Michael Watson

At a Tuesday news conference in front of the state Capitol, Young promised to work with Republicans to promote economic growth, while at the same time scrutinizing how state leaders have handled an ongoing welfare scandal in which millions of dollars intended for poor people were diverted to the rich and powerful.

“We’re going to stop the stealing that’s taking place here in Mississippi,” he said. “It’s clear that charities, which fall under the auspice of the secretary of state’s office, have played some role in the unprecedented corruption that we’re seeing and hearing about.”

While Young is running as a Democrat, he has been a sharp critic of the chair of the Mississippi Democratic Party, Tyree Irving. Young said Irving was “always absent” during his congressional campaign and didn’t help with fundraising or digital organizing.

“He doesn’t have the time or desire to address these issues,” Young told The Associated Press in an earlier interview. “It is a level of arrogance and a level of incompetence that is holding the state back.”

Irving did not respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

Despite his misgivings with the state party under Irving’s leadership, Young said he decided to run as a Democrat because the state party has hired new staffers that will help the organization improve its operations.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

Despite his misgivings with the state party under Irving’s leadership, Young said he decided to run as a Democrat because the state party has hired new staffers that will help the organization improve its operations.

After serving three terms as a state senator in coastal Jackson County, Watson ran for secretary of state in 2019 and defeated former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree. He succeeded Mississippi’s current lieutenant governor, Republican Delbert Hosemann, who held the secretary of state’s office for three terms.

A list maintained by the Mississippi Republican Party showed that Watson had not yet filed for reelection as of Tuesday morning. His office did not respond to an email seeking comment about whether he plans to run for a second term.

Young previously ran against Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) in 2022. Guest was re-elected as the U.S. Representative for the Third District of Mississippi.

Feb. 1 is the qualifying deadline for statewide offices, state district offices, legislative seats and county offices. Party primaries are Aug. 8, with runoffs Aug. 29. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 7, and runoffs for Nov. 28.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Filing period to run for Mississippi county, state offices closes February 1

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Candidates in Mississippi have until Wednesday, February 1, at 5 p.m. to file and officially qualify to run for office for the 2023 election cycle. Elections in 2023 will include statewide offices, state district offices, county offices, and county district offices.  Mississippians may access the Secretary of State’s official 2023 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Doctor: Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state’s top health officer said. Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State Department of Health, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

State of emergency declared for Alabama counties

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for certain counties being affected by the raging storms. Counties under the state of emergency: According to Gov. Ivey’s office, as the storms continue to impact the state, Ivey and state officials will assess the situation and determine if an expanded state of emergency […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama senators speak out about rampaging storms

ALABAMA (WDHN) — Alabama Senators Tommy Tuberville and Katie Britt took to social media after the deadly storms, sending their thoughts and prayers to those affected around the state. Britt, an Enterprise native, posted on social media thanking first responders around the state and asked that all Alabamians join her in praying for those affected. […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Fighting fentanyl, streamlining adoption: Alabama leaders outline priorities ahead of legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — During this week’s organizational session, Alabama lawmakers outlined some of the biggest issues they’ll aim to address in the upcoming legislative session. At the forefront of several lawmakers’ minds is a bill to create harsher penalties for offenders who traffic fentanyl. “It’s killing too many of our children. The thing about […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Closing arguments made in Florida’s legal challenge to Biden administration immigration policy

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In a federal courthouse in Pensacola on Thursday, closing arguments were made after four days of a trial on a lawsuit challenging Biden administration immigration policies. The case was heard by U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, an appointee of former President Donald Trump. The lawsuit, filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

14th Mississippi child dies of COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – A 14th child has died of COVID-19 in Mississippi since the start of the pandemic, the Miss. State Department of Health (MSDH) announced Wednesday, Jan. 11. Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Mississippi in March of 2020, the MSDH has reported the following pediatric deaths: 2020 2021 2022 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Tornado outbreak kills at least 7 in Alabama

UPDATE (Jan. 13): At least seven people were killed in a tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday, CBS affiliate WAKA confirmed. The deaths happened in the Old Kingston area of north Autauga County. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reported the seventh fatality. A woman who had been reported missing was found dead on County Road […]
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Huckabee Sanders targets critical race theory in executive order

In one of her first moves as governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order that targets the teaching of race in classrooms, requiring the state to review its policies to snuff out what she says is teaching that would “indoctrinate students with ideologies” such as critical race theory. Critical race theory is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama legislative leaders share new details on possible tax rebates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year– if the legislation passes. Considering the state’s strong financial position, legislative leaders say tax rebates are likely this upcoming session. Senate Education Budget Chairman Arthur Orr says lawmakers are looking at around $500 million in rebates. “We […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Doctors warn of antibiotic-resistant fungal infections in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first cases of a highly contagious, antibiotic-resistant fungal infection have been reported in Mississippi. Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said the source of candida auris, also called C. auris, in Mississippi is being investigated by state health experts. The infection primarily affects people already being treated for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy