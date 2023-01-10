Read full article on original website
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
9 signs of a vulnerable narcissist — a type of self-absorbed person that is also shy and sensitive
A vulnerable — or covert — narcissist is usually hypersensitive to criticism and may blame others when faced with negative feedback.
Sitting too much is bad for your health, but offsetting the impact is easy, study shows
Health professionals have long warned that long periods of sitting can put you at risk for chronic diseases and early death. But how long can you sit without the impacts? A new study shows how much movement and how much sitting you should aim for.
How Much Weight Loss Per Month Is Safe?
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- So, after a month of holiday eating, your pants are too tight and you're desperate to lose the extra weight as quickly as possible, but how much can you lose in a month?. Experts say there is no speedy way to shed pounds.
AOL Corp
Heart attacks, panic attacks, and how to tell the difference
HEART PALPITATIONS, trouble breathing, dizziness, nausea, and a feeling of impending doom. You probably think of these symptoms as signs of a heart attack, and they definitely are. But, they can also signal a panic attack. So, how can you tell exactly which condition you’re experiencing? Doctors say it can...
Sleep experts say you can 'catch up' on sleep but sleeping in on the weekends isn't the way to do it
Catching up on sleep after a long workweek is possible but hard to achieve. Experts say don't wait until the weekend, because by then it may be too late.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth
When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
2023 Will Be a Year of Spiritual Awakenings, According to Numerology
The beginning of the new year is an excellent time to explore your favorite annual horoscopes and. for the months ahead, but there's also another great way to uncover helpful insights about what's to come: numerology. What is numerology? In short, numerology is the symbolic study of numbers. Just like we observe the celestial movements of the moon, sun, and planets, numbers carry a special spiritual meaning to help guide us along our path.
CNET
How to Get Better Sleep in 2023
There's one thing we do every night that greatly impacts all aspects of our well-being -- sleep. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 30% of adults in the US don't get enough sleep, and that makes us tired, cranky and caffeine-addicted. The reasons range from the wrong pillow and mattress to fighting your natural circadian rhythm.
From Negative to Positive Emotions
Negative emotions are a normal part of the human experience, but when they become overwhelming or difficult to manage, they can have a significant impact on our mental and physical well-being.
icytales.com
What is a Karmic Relationship: Important Things You Should Know
What is a karmic relationship? This is a big question and we need to have some insight into it because you all have them and yes, they are all very difficult. Karmic relationships can be emotionally exhausting relationship. Some people think that a karmic relationship can teach so many things...
psychologytoday.com
The Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
Written by guest author and SelfWorks' therapist, Megan Lothian LCSW. American adolescence is undergoing a drastic change as it relates to mental health. 30 years ago, the greatest public health threats to teenagers were binge drinking, drunk driving, pregnancy, and smoking. These have since been replaced by a new public health concern: soaring rates of mental health difficulties among adolescents. Emergency room visits have risen sharply for anxiety, mood disorders, and self-harm since 2019, and for young people ages 10 to 24, suicide rates rose 60 percent since 2018, according to the CDC. In 2022, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended that all children and adolescents (ages 8-18) are screened by their pediatricians for anxiety and other disorders.
Symptoms of menopause may emerge well before menstruation ends
Mood swings. Hot flashes. Night sweats. Bad sleep. These are all debilitating symptoms of menopause, but now new research suggests they can start long before a woman stops having periods.
HealthCentral.com
Is It Safe to Take 50,000 IU of Vitamin D?
This megadose of D is safe—under a doctor’s supervision. Here’s why you might need it. You’re at the doctor’s office when she hands you a prescription for a 50,000 international unit (IU) vitamin D pill. But then you find out that most over-the-counter vitamin D supplements serve up a fraction of that amount, and that the recommended daily amount for adults under age 70 is 600 IUs. So is this mega-dose of vitamin D a good idea?
sixtyandme.com
Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic
Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
Water Weight: How to Lose It for Good
FRIDAY, Jan. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Water weight. It's the bane of dieters looking to lose pounds, causing bloating, puffiness and disappointment when stepping on a scale. While a full 60% of your body is water, sometimes too much water is retained. That can make losing weight frustrating because...
Advice For New Relationships
Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.
psychologytoday.com
What Does It Take to Restore a Broken Relationship?
Relationship rifts may seem impossible to mend, especially when there has been a transgression. New research on couples shows how mutual reflection on the transgression can promote repair. True forgiveness and self-forgiveness are possible when each person shares their thoughts and feelings. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir and interviews...
What is Karma, and Can it Be Changed?
If you have a challenging relationship with your father, let’s say that your father is very controlling by nature, and that growing up, he always tried to control you. It’s normal that as an adult, you become difficult with yourself. You may question your every move, you may doubt yourself, you may feel irritated with yourself, and all this frustration may get bottled up within yourself.
msn.com
Black tea: Nutrition advice from experts
Slide 1 of 5: Health tips from the experts“Black tea is widely known for improving gut health” -María F. Carzon, Bachelor degree in Human Nutrition“Reduce stress and anxiety by drinking black tea every day” -Ramona Lehadus, Master of Research - MRes - MRes Nutrition & Metabolic Disorders→ Black tea: See more perspectives→ Love Black tea? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and more→ Black tea: Explore FAQs answered by experts from across the worldThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual nutritionists, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
