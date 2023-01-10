As there is a surge in the adoption of Metaverse, the cyberattack surface has increased the tremendously. Every Metaverse ecosystem will have multiple Internet of Things (IoT) devices, hardware, and applications integrated into the IT infrastructure to ensure seamless operations. These applications and hardware will gather, process, and execute a tremendous amount of sensitive user data about their behavior in real-time. It will expose the user to various sophisticated threats that can have disruptive impacts on their business. Enterprises that are exploring opportunities to integrate Metaverse in their operations need to be aware of all the potential threats that it is exposing its business network to before embarking on the implementation journey.

2 DAYS AGO