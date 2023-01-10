Read full article on original website
itsecuritywire.com
How Businesses Can Improve Visibility in Cloud Security
Cloud has reigned control over a larger extent of the IT infrastructure. Cloud visibility should be utilized for the security team to spot security lapses and rectify security threats. Cloud environment allows smooth process tracking, so the security team can address threats as they arise. At the same time, cloud...
itsecuritywire.com
Billennium Incorporates IDnow Solution Into Its Inperly App
Billennium, a global provider of enterprise IT solutions, has announced a collaboration with IDnow, a leading provider of identity verification platforms in Europe. Thanks to the collaboration, Billennium’s Inperly app allows Microsoft Teams users to verify identities and sign documents with qualified electronic signatures using ID documents from over 200 countries.
itsecuritywire.com
Correlating Security Intelligence with the NIST Compliance Model
The ability of compliance teams to support budgets for governance, risk, and compliance, depends on data derived from the threat intelligence. It is estimated that compliance drives 50% of the spending in the cybersecurity industry. Some organizations recently said that threat intelligence was not typically taken into account by compliance frameworks. This was primarily due to a lack of identifiable metrics, noisy data feeds, and actionable intelligence pertaining to the customer’s pain points.
itsecuritywire.com
Security Threats of Metaverse
As there is a surge in the adoption of Metaverse, the cyberattack surface has increased the tremendously. Every Metaverse ecosystem will have multiple Internet of Things (IoT) devices, hardware, and applications integrated into the IT infrastructure to ensure seamless operations. These applications and hardware will gather, process, and execute a tremendous amount of sensitive user data about their behavior in real-time. It will expose the user to various sophisticated threats that can have disruptive impacts on their business. Enterprises that are exploring opportunities to integrate Metaverse in their operations need to be aware of all the potential threats that it is exposing its business network to before embarking on the implementation journey.
itsecuritywire.com
Threema Criticized for Minimizing Security Research
The creators of Threema have come under fire for their public response to a security analysis carried out by researchers at the Swiss university ETH Zurich. Threema is an open-source secure messaging app. More than 7,000 on-premises customers and more than 10 million users, according to the Swiss company that makes Threema. The Swiss government and German chancellor Olaf Scholz are reportedly clients.
itsecuritywire.com
Cisco Warns of Serious Vulnerability in EoL Small Business Routers
In response to a critical vulnerability affecting small business RV016, RV042, RV042G, and RV082 routers that have reached end of life, Cisco announced this week that no patches will be made available (EoL). The security flaw, identified as CVE-2023-20025 (CVSS score of 9.0), affects the web-based management interface of the...
itsecuritywire.com
Red Hat Announces Malware Detection Service General Availability
For Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) systems, Red Hat has announced the general availability of a malware detection service. The Insights service, developed in collaboration with IBM X-Force, uses a database of more than 180 signatures connected to known Linux malware to scan RHEL systems for malware. Users can get results for individual system scans or aggregated results for all of their systems. Hosts running RHEL 8 and 9 are supported. In addition to being automated or scheduled, scans can also be performed manually.
