wnewsj.com
Returning blighted properties back to productive use
WILMINGTON — Though mostly known for its demolition work, a part of the Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation’s (“Land Bank”) mission is the rehabilitation of homes back into productive use. Returning abandoned, blighted properties back to productive use is of the utmost importance for the county and its residents and neighborhoods, according to a news release.
wnewsj.com
Vallee Foundation makes new BHS gym floor possible
The Vallee Foundation donated $200,000 to the Blanchester Local School District to help offset the cost of replacing the deteriorating gym floor in the high school building. A plaque to honor the Vallee Foundation will be unveiled Tuesday night prior to the high school varsity boys basketball game with Williamsburg.
wnewsj.com
Beres named executive director of Port Authority
WILMINGTON — The Board of Directors of the Clinton County Port Authority announced Thursday that T. Alex Beres has been selected to be the new executive director. A seasoned public official with significant economic development background, Beres brings a wealth of management experience to the Port Authority to continue its work in Clinton County, according to a news release.
wnewsj.com
Marriage licenses
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in December:. • Nathan Leland Smith, 41, a manager, and Mindy Louise Andrew, 38, unemployed,...
wnewsj.com
Grant announced by Clinton Streamkeepers
Do you have a water-related program/project in mind but have been unable to implement it due to lack of funding? The Clinton Streamkeepers has money available for water related programs/projects, large and small, in the Little Miami watershed in Clinton and Greene counties. The Clinton Streamkeepers (a 501(c) 3 organization)...
wnewsj.com
Massie girls end drought against Wilmington
WILMINGTON — For the first time since at least 2015-16, and in the final event of the night, the Clinton-Massie girls swim team defeated Wilmington. In a tri-meet with Waynesville Thursday night at the Wilmington College pool, Clinton-Massie edged Wilmington by the slimmest of margins, 115 to 114. In...
WLWT 5
Dayton police searching for missing Dayton woman after car found in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing woman after her vehicle was found with her belongings still inside of it in Middletown. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, leaving the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Trotwood, Ohio.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County A.C.T. to sponsor ‘Bigger Than Roe’ rally
The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) will sponsor a public “Bigger Than Roe” rally on Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon until 1 p.m., on the Main Street side of the Clinton County Courthouse. The local rally is one of hundreds of nationwide, weekend events organized...
Update: SWAT standoff in Springfield has ended
SPRINGFIELD — -UPDATE @7:28 p.m. Springfield police say the SWAT standoff on W. Columbia Street and N. Western Avenue is now over, dispatchers told News Center 7. No other information is available at this time. We will provide updates. -INTIAL STORY- Police and SWAT are on scene of a...
wyso.org
Greene County receives state funds to demolish blighted buildings
Greene County is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received over $260,000 to demolish six properties – five residential and one commercial. All but two will remain green spaces once they’re torn down. Kristie Tidd is...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wnewsj.com
‘The Real Change Wilmington Podcast’ speaks with Lee Sandlin
Dustin Pearce and Emily Spencer, hosts of “The Real Change Wilmington Podcast,” recently sat down with Lee Sandlin, director of Sugartree Ministries and Our Father’s Kitchen, to get an inside look into inside his ministry and answer some concerns circulating in the community, like: “Are people being shipped in?,” “Is Sugartree Ministries moving locations?,” and more.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire at Captain D’s in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a reported fire at Captain D’s, located at 25050 Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., Thursday, with a 9-1-1 caller reporting smoke coming from the ceiling of the restaurant. Additional assistance from...
WLWT 5
Officials close Bach Buxton Road in Union Township due to high water
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officials with the Clermont County Engineer's Office have announced the closing of Bach-Buxton Road in Union Township due to high water. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The road is closed north of Clepper Lane and will...
Record-Herald
Beer truck accident on I-71 closes southbound lanes
CLINTON COUNTY – A portion of Interstate 71 southbound was closed for nearly 10 hours Thursday night into Friday morning after a 2021 Volvo semi-truck hauling bottles of Guinness beer was involved in an accident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Post, is currently investigating the single-vehicle injury crash.
dayton.com
Kettering brewery adds heated igloos to patio experience
Eudora Brewing Company, located at 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, has added two heated igloos to its patio. According to a newsletter sent to guests, the igloos are available first come, first served. All you have to do is check in with the bar and someone will unlock the zipper and turn on the space heater for your enjoyment.
dayton.com
Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn
A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend. James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared, State Route 32 reopen in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash on State Route 32 has been cleared. The road is now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed a stretch of State Route 32 in Washington Township, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, State Route 32 is closed...
Fox 19
Semi hauling beer crashes off SB I-71, closing it all night
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi tractor-trailer hauling beer rolled over off southbound Interstate 71 in Clinton County overnight, closing it for hours, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The highway has been shut down since about 10:30 p.m. Thursday past the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and...
The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
