Utah State

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love having a burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’

Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
UTAH STATE
usustatesman.com

Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’

Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Axios

Our 5 favorite Utah gear finds at the Outdoor Retailer show

The Outdoor Retailer trade show's return to Salt Lake City gives Utahns an early look at some of the most interesting new gear in the industry. Here are five hot items developed by companies here in Utah:. RockPot portable cooker, Eagle Mountain. This slow-cooker-meets-Dutch-oven doesn't require electricity or gas. Instead...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

What will 2023 bring to the housing market? Predictions include price drops, ‘terrible consolidation,’ but better buyer balance

What is going to happen to the U.S. real estate housing market in 2023? Will it be a better year to buy or sell? When will home prices drop? These are all questions U.S. economists, consulting firms and housing experts are grappling with. Here are the varying forecasts and what to expect if you’re considering buying or selling a home.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It) When you think about Utah, it is easy to picture a desert. After all, the state is world-renowned for its iconic landmarks like Zion National Monument and Arches National Park. Looming sandstone cliffs and unusual rock formations fill imaginations around the world. So it comes as a surprise to some when they learn Utah also has abundant and large forests. But what is the largest forest in Utah?
UTAH STATE
bvmsports.com

Mikey Matthews wants Pac-12 championship with Utah Utes

SALT LAKE CITY (BVM) – Mikey Matthews has been busy since December. On Dec. 1, the three-star wide receiver verbally committed to Utah and then signed his letter of intent on the 21st. At the beginning of January, Matthews competed in the Under Armour All-American Game and now he’s enrolled at Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Provo woman’s solar panels are not generating energy

PROVO, Utah — Changes in federal funding are fueling a boom in home solar, but the KSL Investigators routinely get tips from Utahns worried their panel projects are getting left behind. When a Provo woman’s wait for the finish of her panel install dragged on for months, she decided...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
UTAH STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah

When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
UTAH STATE

