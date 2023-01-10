Read full article on original website
Related
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love having a burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’
Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
ksl.com
Utah's snowpack to get another boost, as another storm arrives this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's mountain snowpack is about to get another boost. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office has issued another winter storm warning for Utah's mountains, ahead of a storm that has the potential to deliver yet another foot or more of snow this weekend.
Opinion: Tax cuts are coming to Utah. Will more moving trucks follow?
Utah is likely to cut taxes again during this legislative session. So will a lot of conservative states. Statistics show low-tax states are growing the fastest.
usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
ksl.com
Can a freer market solve the housing crisis? Utah lawmakers want cities to get out of developers' way
SALT LAKE CITY — As one of the nation's most rapidly growing states, Utah is grappling with a severe housing shortage — but also growing pains that feed public frustration, often leading to city council meetings packed with neighbors up in arms over the latest proposed subdivision. Meanwhile,...
Our 5 favorite Utah gear finds at the Outdoor Retailer show
The Outdoor Retailer trade show's return to Salt Lake City gives Utahns an early look at some of the most interesting new gear in the industry. Here are five hot items developed by companies here in Utah:. RockPot portable cooker, Eagle Mountain. This slow-cooker-meets-Dutch-oven doesn't require electricity or gas. Instead...
What will 2023 bring to the housing market? Predictions include price drops, ‘terrible consolidation,’ but better buyer balance
What is going to happen to the U.S. real estate housing market in 2023? Will it be a better year to buy or sell? When will home prices drop? These are all questions U.S. economists, consulting firms and housing experts are grappling with. Here are the varying forecasts and what to expect if you’re considering buying or selling a home.
kjzz.com
Utah's snowpack at 189% of normal, but Gov. Cox isn't celebrating yet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah is sitting strong when it comes to snow. According to the USDA Snow Survey, as of Thursday morning, statewide snowpack was at 189 percent of normal for this time of year. But Gov. Spencer Cox said it's not time to celebrate yet. “We’ve...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It) When you think about Utah, it is easy to picture a desert. After all, the state is world-renowned for its iconic landmarks like Zion National Monument and Arches National Park. Looming sandstone cliffs and unusual rock formations fill imaginations around the world. So it comes as a surprise to some when they learn Utah also has abundant and large forests. But what is the largest forest in Utah?
bvmsports.com
Mikey Matthews wants Pac-12 championship with Utah Utes
SALT LAKE CITY (BVM) – Mikey Matthews has been busy since December. On Dec. 1, the three-star wide receiver verbally committed to Utah and then signed his letter of intent on the 21st. At the beginning of January, Matthews competed in the Under Armour All-American Game and now he’s enrolled at Utah.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Provo woman’s solar panels are not generating energy
PROVO, Utah — Changes in federal funding are fueling a boom in home solar, but the KSL Investigators routinely get tips from Utahns worried their panel projects are getting left behind. When a Provo woman’s wait for the finish of her panel install dragged on for months, she decided...
Will Utahns get paid more green for their grass?
A state lawmaker is proposing to increase the amount of money to get people to tear out turf they don't really use.
cowboystatedaily.com
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution’s sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
Move Halloween celebration date? Utah resolution proposes permanent Friday designation
A Utah resolution proposes to permanently make Friday a designated Halloween celebration date in October.
ABC 4
Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
ksl.com
Utah leaders want 'historic' tax cut — but Gov. Cox balks at slashing income tax rate to 4.5%
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox gave a swift and firm answer of "no" when he was asked at a tax watchdog's conference whether he supported a massive, $600 million cut to drop the state's income tax rate from 4.85% to 4.5%. "No, it's not something I...
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
Comments / 0