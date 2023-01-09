Read full article on original website
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
Governor orders flags at half-staff statewide Sunday to honor Wyoming EMT
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff statewide on Sunday, Jan. 15 in honor and memory of Tyeler Harris, an emergency medical technician from Saratoga. On Dec. 21, Harris was responding to an accident on...
(PHOTOS) 2023 Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 67th Wyoming State Legislature held its Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday morning in the House chambers. Gov. Mark Gordon gave his State of the State address, where he touched on issues such as energy policy, mental health and assistance to Wyoming’s indigenous population. A recap of the full speech can be seen here.
Gov. Gordon highlights commitment to indigenous peoples, clean energy in message to legislature
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon highlighted the need for Wyoming to support its indigenous peoples and to uphold its commitment to clean energy and state irrigation systems during his message to the Legislature today. Support for Indigenous People. The governor stressed the importance of recognizing tribal sovereignty in...
(PHOTOS) Wyoming’s 67th Legislative Session gets underway in Cheyenne on Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The 67th Wyoming State Legislature kicked off on Tuesday at the Capitol building in Cheyenne. The joint session with Governor Gordon’s state of the state address is today.
(PHOTOS) Medicaid expansion supporters rally outside capitol
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Bearing colorful signs and bright neon shirts that read “Expand Wyoming Medicaid,” local health advocates and community members rallied in front of the capitol this afternoon during the state Legislature’s General Session. “We are here because we want legislators to pass Medicaid expansion,”...
Film on sextortion crimes to be screened throughout Wyoming in partnership with US Attorney’s Office
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of Victim Services to screen a documentary on sextortion in communities across Wyoming. “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic” documents the...
Critics: Wind project adds to ‘industrialization’ of rural Wyoming
The piecemeal approval of multiple wind projects in southern Wyoming fails to take cumulative impacts into account, skeptics say. Federal officials are weighing public comments on a proposed wind energy project that would add to an expanding crop of turbines in south-central Wyoming. Though the 79-turbine Two Rivers project is relatively small compared to other wind projects in the works, some worry about mounting, cumulative threats to wildlife and what critics describe as the industrialization of otherwise quaint agricultural land and pristine wildlife habitat.
University of Wyoming to offer private pesticide applicator programs throughout the state
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension has announced that it will be offering private pesticide applicator education programs across the state from late January through March. These four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling,...
Struggling ambulance services may find life support in proposed bill
Legislation would allow counties to create EMS districts, which locals could vote to fund with their tax dollars. Mounting pressures have made it nearly impossible for rural EMS agencies to balance their budgets, resulting in a spate of EMS office closures across Wyoming and increasing uncertainty about providing ambulance and emergency care to state residents. One proposed bill at the Legislature aims to create a new funding source.
High wind watch in effect for this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A high wind watch is in effect for late Friday night through Saturday afternoon in the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne announced this afternoon that wind gusts of up to 65–70 mph were possible. The strongest winds will occur...
Wyoming resident dead, one injured after head-on crash on icy roads in Fremont County on Wednesday
(Fremont County, WY) – A two vehicle collision on WY 789 near Hudson that occurring on January 11, resulted in one death and one injury, according to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) posted on January 12. The deceased has been identified as a 65-year-old Wyoming...
