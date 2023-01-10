ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westernslopenow.com

Ski and Snowboard Report

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Ski & snowboard report for January 12, 2023 featuring Colorado Resort snow totals, base measurements and daily conditions. Sponsored by Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

Florida manatee deaths drop but starvation still a concern

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manatee deaths dropped in 2022 from a record high the year before, but Florida wildlife officials said Wednesday that chronic starvation caused by water pollution remains a major concern. Preliminary statistics show 800 recorded manatee deaths last year in Florida, according to the state...
FLORIDA STATE
westernslopenow.com

Oklahoma prisons chief: Minister OK’d inside death chamber

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma prison officials said Wednesday that they will allow an anti-death penalty minister with a history of protest-related arrests inside the execution chamber for Thursday’s lethal injection of death row inmate Scott Eizember. Department of Corrections Director Steven Harpe said he reversed his earlier...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
KERN COUNTY, CA

